بلغ متوسط سعر صرف الريال السعودي، اليوم، في البنك المركزي المصري 12.64 جنيه للشراء، 12.77 جنيه للبيع.


وسجل الريال السعودي في البنك الأهلي المصري سعر 12.67 جنيه للشراء، 12.77 جنيه للبيع.


وفي بنك مصر 12.67 جنيه للشراء، و12.77 جنيه للبيع، وفي بنك الإسكندرية 12.67 جنيه للشراء، و12.77 جنيه للبيع، وفي البنك التجاري الدولي 12.67 جنيه للشراء، 12.77 جنيه للبيع، مصرف أبو ظبي التجاري


12.64 جنيه للشراء، و12.74 جنيه للبيع، وفي بنك البركة 12.64 جنيه للشراء، و12.74 جنيه للبيع.


وفي بنك قناة السويس 12.69 جنيه للشراء، و12.79 جنيه للبيع.

تعاملات أمس


وفي تداولات أمس، شهد سعر الريال السعودي، استقراراً أمام الجنيه المصري، وذلك في نهاية التعاملات اليومية، مسجلًا في البنك الأهلي المصري سعر 12.67 جنيه للشراء، 12.77 جنيه للبيع، ومتوسط سعر الصرف في البنك المركزي المصري سجل 12.75 جنيه للشراء، 12.89 جنيه للبيع.


وفي بنك مصر 12.67 جنيه للشراء، و12.77 جنيه للبيع، وفي بنك الإسكندرية 12.69 جنيه للشراء.


12.79 جنيه للبيع، وفي البنك التجاري الدولي 12.68 جنيه للشراء، و12.78 جنيه للبيع.


ومصرف أبو ظبي التجاري 12.6 جنيه للشراء، و12.7 جنيه للبيع، وفي بنك البركة 12.6 جنيه للشراء.


12.7 جنيه للبيع، وفي بنك قناة السويس 12.68 جنيه للشراء، و12.78 جنيه للبيع.