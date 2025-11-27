The average exchange rate of the Saudi riyal today at the Central Bank of Egypt is 12.64 EGP for buying and 12.77 EGP for selling.



The Saudi riyal at the National Bank of Egypt recorded a price of 12.67 EGP for buying and 12.77 EGP for selling.



At Bank Misr, it is 12.67 EGP for buying and 12.77 EGP for selling, at Alexandria Bank it is 12.67 EGP for buying and 12.77 EGP for selling, at the Commercial International Bank it is 12.67 EGP for buying and 12.77 EGP for selling, and at Abu Dhabi Commercial Bank



it is 12.64 EGP for buying and 12.74 EGP for selling, and at Al Baraka Bank it is 12.64 EGP for buying and 12.74 EGP for selling.



At Suez Canal Bank, it is 12.69 EGP for buying and 12.79 EGP for selling.

Yesterday's Transactions



In yesterday's trading, the price of the Saudi riyal remained stable against the Egyptian pound, at the end of daily transactions, recording at the National Bank of Egypt a price of 12.67 EGP for buying and 12.77 EGP for selling, and the average exchange rate at the Central Bank of Egypt recorded 12.75 EGP for buying and 12.89 EGP for selling.



At Bank Misr, it is 12.67 EGP for buying and 12.77 EGP for selling, and at Alexandria Bank, it is 12.69 EGP for buying.



12.79 EGP for selling, and at the Commercial International Bank, it is 12.68 EGP for buying and 12.78 EGP for selling.



At Abu Dhabi Commercial Bank, it is 12.6 EGP for buying and 12.7 EGP for selling, and at Al Baraka Bank, it is 12.6 EGP for buying.



12.7 EGP for selling, and at Suez Canal Bank, it is 12.68 EGP for buying and 12.78 EGP for selling.