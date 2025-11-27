أعلنت وزارة الصناعة والتجارة في المغرب النتائج النهائية للتحقيق المضاد للإغراق على واردات مادة «البولي كلوريد الفينيل - PVC» ذات المنشأ المصري.


وقالت الوزارة: «إن التحقيق أثبت بشكل نهائي وجود إغراق وعلاقة سببية أضرت بقطاع الإنتاج المغربي؛ لذا سيتم تطبيق رسم نهائي مضاد للإغراق على الواردات المصرية».


ويشمل التدبير النهائي رسوماً بنسبة 74.87% على منتجات الشركة المصرية للبتروكيماويات بناءً على هامش الإغراق المحدد بعد تعاونها في التحقيق، أما المنتجون المصدرون المصريون الآخرون غير المتعاونين فسيخضعون لنسبة أعلى تصل إلى 92.19%.


تدهور الربحية


وشمل التحقيق «PVC» في شكله الأساسي، وقد تم تحديد وجود ضرر مهم بقطاع الإنتاج المغربي نتيجة لارتفاع ملحوظ في حجم الواردات وتأثيرها الكبير على الأسعار المحلية، ما أدى إلى تدهور مؤشراته الاقتصادية والمالية مثل فقدان الحصة السوقية وتدهور الربحية.


وأوضحت الوزارة أن هذا الإجراء يأتي بعد استطلاع رأي لجنة مراقبة الواردات المجتمعة بتاريخ 21 نوفمبر الجاري، وقد سبق هذا القرار فرض رسم مؤقت مضاد للإغراق بدأ تطبيقه في 6 يونيو 2025.