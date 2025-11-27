أعلنت وزارة الصناعة والتجارة في المغرب النتائج النهائية للتحقيق المضاد للإغراق على واردات مادة «البولي كلوريد الفينيل - PVC» ذات المنشأ المصري.
وقالت الوزارة: «إن التحقيق أثبت بشكل نهائي وجود إغراق وعلاقة سببية أضرت بقطاع الإنتاج المغربي؛ لذا سيتم تطبيق رسم نهائي مضاد للإغراق على الواردات المصرية».
ويشمل التدبير النهائي رسوماً بنسبة 74.87% على منتجات الشركة المصرية للبتروكيماويات بناءً على هامش الإغراق المحدد بعد تعاونها في التحقيق، أما المنتجون المصدرون المصريون الآخرون غير المتعاونين فسيخضعون لنسبة أعلى تصل إلى 92.19%.
تدهور الربحية
وشمل التحقيق «PVC» في شكله الأساسي، وقد تم تحديد وجود ضرر مهم بقطاع الإنتاج المغربي نتيجة لارتفاع ملحوظ في حجم الواردات وتأثيرها الكبير على الأسعار المحلية، ما أدى إلى تدهور مؤشراته الاقتصادية والمالية مثل فقدان الحصة السوقية وتدهور الربحية.
وأوضحت الوزارة أن هذا الإجراء يأتي بعد استطلاع رأي لجنة مراقبة الواردات المجتمعة بتاريخ 21 نوفمبر الجاري، وقد سبق هذا القرار فرض رسم مؤقت مضاد للإغراق بدأ تطبيقه في 6 يونيو 2025.
The Ministry of Industry and Trade in Morocco has announced the final results of the anti-dumping investigation on imports of "polyvinyl chloride - PVC" originating from Egypt.
The ministry stated: "The investigation has definitively proven the existence of dumping and a causal relationship that harmed the Moroccan production sector; therefore, a final anti-dumping duty will be applied to Egyptian imports."
The final measure includes duties of 74.87% on products from the Egyptian Petrochemicals Company based on the determined dumping margin after their cooperation in the investigation, while other non-cooperating Egyptian exporting producers will be subjected to a higher rate of up to 92.19%.
Profitability Decline
The investigation included "PVC" in its basic form, and it has been determined that there is significant harm to the Moroccan production sector due to a noticeable increase in the volume of imports and their substantial impact on local prices, leading to a decline in its economic and financial indicators such as loss of market share and deterioration of profitability.
The ministry clarified that this action comes after consulting the Import Monitoring Committee convened on November 21 of this year, and this decision follows a temporary anti-dumping duty that began to be implemented on June 6, 2025.