The Ministry of Industry and Trade in Morocco has announced the final results of the anti-dumping investigation on imports of "polyvinyl chloride - PVC" originating from Egypt.



The ministry stated: "The investigation has definitively proven the existence of dumping and a causal relationship that harmed the Moroccan production sector; therefore, a final anti-dumping duty will be applied to Egyptian imports."



The final measure includes duties of 74.87% on products from the Egyptian Petrochemicals Company based on the determined dumping margin after their cooperation in the investigation, while other non-cooperating Egyptian exporting producers will be subjected to a higher rate of up to 92.19%.



Profitability Decline



The investigation included "PVC" in its basic form, and it has been determined that there is significant harm to the Moroccan production sector due to a noticeable increase in the volume of imports and their substantial impact on local prices, leading to a decline in its economic and financial indicators such as loss of market share and deterioration of profitability.



The ministry clarified that this action comes after consulting the Import Monitoring Committee convened on November 21 of this year, and this decision follows a temporary anti-dumping duty that began to be implemented on June 6, 2025.