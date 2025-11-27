Daikin, the global leader in heating, ventilation, air conditioning, and refrigeration solutions, announced the launch of its new factory in Jeddah, supported by its strategic partner and Chairman of Daikin Saudi Arabia, Mr. Tarek Al-Mutlaq.

During the groundbreaking ceremony, Daikin confirmed that the new facility will be dedicated to the local production of chiller units and hydraulic heat pumps, enhancing its ability to meet the growing demand in both the Saudi and regional markets. The project reflects the company's ongoing commitment to developing the industrial sector in the Kingdom and contributing to economic trends and regional growth.

In this context, Claudio Capozio, Chief Operating Officer of Daikin Applied Europe, explained that the oversight of the new factory by Daikin Applied Europe, a leader in advanced industrial cooling systems, along with Daikin's production system, will ensure the delivery of high-quality products and solutions to customers in the Middle East. He added, "The new facility will provide tangible benefits including stability, durability, and high performance for products specifically designed to suit the harsh climatic conditions of the region, enabling us to meet local market demands more swiftly, thereby enhancing growth throughout the Middle East."

For his part, Shinji Godo, General Manager of Daikin Arabia, emphasized that leading projects in the Kingdom, such as the NEOM project and the Red Sea development, are witnessing unprecedented demand for energy-efficient infrastructure. He added, "After more than a decade of our presence in the Kingdom, this strategic initiative represents a new step in our established partnerships and business endeavors, supporting the goals of Vision 2030 in areas of sustainability, job creation, innovation, and industrial growth, and enhancing our ability to serve the entire Middle East, paving the way for future regional initiatives."

The new factory complements Daikin's investment in its facility in Sudair Industrial City near Riyadh in 2022, which demonstrated the company's contribution to technology transfer, providing local job opportunities, and achieving energy efficiency. The new Jeddah factory represents a natural progression of this commitment, aligning with the broader development agenda of the region.

It is noteworthy that the new factory will adhere to Daikin's production system, a globally recognized standard in industrial excellence, which combines lean production principles, strict quality management, and continuous improvement practices to ensure product reliability and energy efficiency. The facility will also include advanced laboratories and dedicated testing platforms to conduct Factory Acceptance Testing (FAT) and ensure the quality of units before delivery.

The new facility is part of Daikin's strategic growth plan in the Middle East, focusing on sustainable expansion and enhancing local production to meet market needs and expand its presence. This facility represents a new milestone in the company's expansion journey in the region, following the establishment of its factory in the UAE in 2014, its factory in Saudi Arabia in 2022, and the new factory in Jeddah, which will begin producing large air chillers, with plans to expand its product portfolio later to meet the ever-changing market needs.