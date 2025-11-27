أعلنت دايكن، الشركة العالمية الرائدة في حلول التدفئة والتهوية وتكييف الهواء والتبريد، عن انطلاق أعمال إنشاء مصنعها الجديد في مدينة جدة، بدعم من شريكها الاستراتيجي ورئيس مجلس إدارة دايكن السعودية، السيد طارق المطلق.

وخلال مراسم وضع حجر الأساس، أكدت دايكن أن المنشأة الجديدة ستخصص للإنتاج المحلي لوحدات المبردات ومضخات الحرارة الهيدروليكية، بما يعزز قدرتها على تلبية الطلب المتزايد في السوقين السعودية والإقليمية. ويعكس المشروع التزام الشركة المستمر بتطوير القطاع الصناعي في المملكة والمساهمة في دعم التوجهات الاقتصادية والنمو الإقليمي.

وفي هذا الإطار، أوضح كلاوديو كابوزيو، الرئيس التنفيذي للعمليات في دايكن أبلايد أوروبا، أن الإشراف على المصنع الجديد من قبل شركة دايكن أبلايد أوروبا الرائدة في أنظمة التبريد الصناعية المتقدمة، ونظام دايكن للإنتاج، سيضمن تقديم منتجات وحلول عالية الجودة للعملاء في منطقة الشرق الأوسط. وأضاف: «ستوفر المنشأة الجديدة فوائد ملموسة تشمل الثبات والمتانة والأداء العالي للمنتجات المصممة خصيصاً لتلائم الظروف المناخية القاسية في المنطقة، كما سيمكننا تلبية متطلبات السوق المحلية بسرعة أكبر، وبالتالي تعزيز النمو في جميع أنحاء الشرق الأوسط».

من جهته، أكد شينجي جودو، المدير العام لشركة دايكن العربية الأقليمي، أن المشاريع الرائدة في المملكة مثل مشروع نيوم وتطوير البحر الأحمر، تشهد طلباً غير مسبوق على البنية التحتية الموفرة للطاقة. وأضاف: «بعد مرور أكثر من عقد على وجودنا في المملكة، تمثل هذه المبادرة الاستراتيجية خطوة جديدة في مسيرة شراكاتنا وأعمالنا الراسخة، كما أنها تدعم أهداف رؤية 2030 في مجالات الاستدامة وتوفير فرص العمل والابتكار والنمو الصناعي، وتعزز قدرتنا على خدمة منطقة الشرق الأوسط بأكملها، ممهدة الطريق لمبادرات إقليمية مستقبلية».

ويأتي المصنع الجديد استكمالاً لاستثمار دايكن في منشأتها بمدينة سدير الصناعية قرب الرياض في عام 2022، التي أظهرت مساهمة الشركة في نقل التقنية وتوفير فرص العمل المحلية وتحقيق الكفاءة في استهلاك الطاقة. ويُمثل مصنع جدة الجديد تطوراً طبيعياً لهذا الالتزام، بما يتماشى مع أجندة التنمية الأوسع للمنطقة.

يشار إلى أن المصنع الجديد سيلتزم بنظام دايكن للإنتاج، وهو معيار عالمي مُعترف به في مجال التميز الصناعي، حيث يجمع بين مبادئ الإنتاج الرشيق، وإدارة الجودة الصارمة، وممارسات التحسين المستمر لضمان موثوقية المنتجات وكفاءتها في استخدام الطاقة. كما ستضم المنشأة مختبرات متطورة ومنصات اختبار مخصصة، لإجراء اختبار قبول المصنع (FAT) وضمان جودة الوحدات قبل تسليمها.

وتعتبر المنشأة الجديدة جزءاً من خطة دايكن الاستراتيجية للنمو في منطقة الشرق الأوسط، التي تركز على التوسع المستدام، وتعزيز الإنتاج المحلي لتلبية احتياجات السوق وتوسيع حضورها فيه. وتمثل هذه المنشأة محطة جديدة في مسيرة الشركة التوسعية في المنطقة، بعد إنشاء مصنعها في الإمارات عام 2014، ومصنعها في السعودية عام 2022، والمصنع الجديد في جدة الذي سيبدأ بإنتاج مبردات الهواء الكبيرة، على أن يتم توسيع محفظة منتجاتها لاحقاً لتلبية احتياجات السوق المتغيرة باستمرار.