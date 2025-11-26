وجه البنك المركزي السعودي (ساما) تعميما إلى كافة البنوك والمصارف العاملة في المملكة، إضافة إلى شركات التمويل العقاري وشركات المعلومات الائتمانية، شدد فيه على ضرورة مشاركة بيانات الأفراد المتعلقة بالتمويلات العقارية السكنية مع الشركة السعودية للمعلومات الائتمانية (سمة).
وأوضح «ساما» أن التعميم يأتي استنادا إلى عدد من الأنظمة ذات الصلة، من بينها نظام البنك المركزي السعودي، ونظام المعلومات الائتمانية، ونظام مراقبة البنوك، ونظام مراقبة شركات التمويل؛ بهدف تعزيز جهود البنك المركزي في دعم تكامل منظومة القطاع المالي، وتحقيق الربط المعلوماتي بين الجهات التمويلية، ورفع مستوى الشفافية، إضافة إلى تحسين مراقبة التقييم الائتماني عبر توفير أدوات تساعد على الحد من المخاطر الائتمانية المرتبطة بالتعاملات المالية.
وأكد البنك المركزي ضرورة التزام جميع الجهات التمويلية بتزويد «سمة» ببيانات التمويلات العقارية السكنية وفق النماذج والإرشادات التي ستجري مشاركتها لاحقا، مع مراعاة الأنظمة والتعليمات الصادرة عن البنك المركزي والجهات التنظيمية، وأحكام نظام حماية البيانات الشخصية.
• الجهات المختصة بالتعميم:
- كافة البنوك والمصارف
- شركات التمويل العقاري
- شركات المعلومات الائتمانية
The Saudi Central Bank (SAMA) issued a circular to all banks and financial institutions operating in the Kingdom, in addition to real estate financing companies and credit information companies, emphasizing the necessity of sharing individuals' data related to residential real estate financing with the Saudi Credit Information Company (SIMAH).
SAMA clarified that the circular is based on a number of relevant regulations, including the Saudi Central Bank Law, the Credit Information Law, the Banking Control Law, and the Financing Companies Control Law; with the aim of enhancing the Central Bank's efforts to support the integration of the financial sector, achieving informational connectivity between financing entities, increasing transparency, and improving credit assessment monitoring by providing tools that help mitigate credit risks associated with financial transactions.
The Central Bank stressed the necessity for all financing entities to provide SIMAH with data on residential real estate financing according to the templates and guidelines that will be shared later, while adhering to the regulations and instructions issued by the Central Bank and regulatory authorities, as well as the provisions of the Personal Data Protection Law.
• Relevant entities for the circular:
- All banks and financial institutions
- Real estate financing companies
- Credit information companies