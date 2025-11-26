The Saudi Central Bank (SAMA) issued a circular to all banks and financial institutions operating in the Kingdom, in addition to real estate financing companies and credit information companies, emphasizing the necessity of sharing individuals' data related to residential real estate financing with the Saudi Credit Information Company (SIMAH).



SAMA clarified that the circular is based on a number of relevant regulations, including the Saudi Central Bank Law, the Credit Information Law, the Banking Control Law, and the Financing Companies Control Law; with the aim of enhancing the Central Bank's efforts to support the integration of the financial sector, achieving informational connectivity between financing entities, increasing transparency, and improving credit assessment monitoring by providing tools that help mitigate credit risks associated with financial transactions.



The Central Bank stressed the necessity for all financing entities to provide SIMAH with data on residential real estate financing according to the templates and guidelines that will be shared later, while adhering to the regulations and instructions issued by the Central Bank and regulatory authorities, as well as the provisions of the Personal Data Protection Law.



• Relevant entities for the circular:



- All banks and financial institutions



- Real estate financing companies



- Credit information companies