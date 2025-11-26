وجه البنك المركزي السعودي (ساما) تعميما إلى كافة البنوك والمصارف العاملة في المملكة، إضافة إلى شركات التمويل العقاري وشركات المعلومات الائتمانية، شدد فيه على ضرورة مشاركة بيانات الأفراد المتعلقة بالتمويلات العقارية السكنية مع الشركة السعودية للمعلومات الائتمانية (سمة).


وأوضح «ساما» أن التعميم يأتي استنادا إلى عدد من الأنظمة ذات الصلة، من بينها نظام البنك المركزي السعودي، ونظام المعلومات الائتمانية، ونظام مراقبة البنوك، ونظام مراقبة شركات التمويل؛ بهدف تعزيز جهود البنك المركزي في دعم تكامل منظومة القطاع المالي، وتحقيق الربط المعلوماتي بين الجهات التمويلية، ورفع مستوى الشفافية، إضافة إلى تحسين مراقبة التقييم الائتماني عبر توفير أدوات تساعد على الحد من المخاطر الائتمانية المرتبطة بالتعاملات المالية.


وأكد البنك المركزي ضرورة التزام جميع الجهات التمويلية بتزويد «سمة» ببيانات التمويلات العقارية السكنية وفق النماذج والإرشادات التي ستجري مشاركتها لاحقا، مع مراعاة الأنظمة والتعليمات الصادرة عن البنك المركزي والجهات التنظيمية، وأحكام نظام حماية البيانات الشخصية.


• الجهات المختصة بالتعميم:


- كافة البنوك والمصارف


- شركات التمويل العقاري


- شركات المعلومات الائتمانية