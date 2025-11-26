The yields on British bonds rose today (Wednesday) after the office responsible for the country's budget unexpectedly released its economic and financial forecasts ahead of the autumn budget.



The yield on 10-year government bonds increased to 4.535%, while the yield on 30-year bonds rose by more than 5 basis points to 5.383%.



The Office for Budget Responsibility was scheduled to publish its forecasts following the budget that will be presented by Finance Minister Rachel Reeves to Parliament today (Wednesday).