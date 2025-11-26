ارتفعت عوائد السندات البريطانية، اليوم (الأربعاء)، بعدما أصدر المكتب المسؤول عن الميزانية في البلاد توقعاته الاقتصادية والمالية بشكل غير متوقع قبل ميزانية الخريف.


وارتفع عائد السندات الحكومية لأجل 10 سنوات ليصل إلى 4.535%، كما صعد عائد نظيرتها لأجل 30 عاما بأكثر من 5 نقاط أساس عند 5.383%.


وكان من المقرر أن ينشر مكتب مسؤولية الميزانية توقعاته عقب الميزانية التي ستقدمها وزيرة المالية «راشيل ريفز» أمام البرلمان، اليوم (الأربعاء).