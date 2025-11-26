ارتفعت عوائد السندات البريطانية، اليوم (الأربعاء)، بعدما أصدر المكتب المسؤول عن الميزانية في البلاد توقعاته الاقتصادية والمالية بشكل غير متوقع قبل ميزانية الخريف.
وارتفع عائد السندات الحكومية لأجل 10 سنوات ليصل إلى 4.535%، كما صعد عائد نظيرتها لأجل 30 عاما بأكثر من 5 نقاط أساس عند 5.383%.
وكان من المقرر أن ينشر مكتب مسؤولية الميزانية توقعاته عقب الميزانية التي ستقدمها وزيرة المالية «راشيل ريفز» أمام البرلمان، اليوم (الأربعاء).
The yields on British bonds rose today (Wednesday) after the office responsible for the country's budget unexpectedly released its economic and financial forecasts ahead of the autumn budget.
The yield on 10-year government bonds increased to 4.535%, while the yield on 30-year bonds rose by more than 5 basis points to 5.383%.
The Office for Budget Responsibility was scheduled to publish its forecasts following the budget that will be presented by Finance Minister Rachel Reeves to Parliament today (Wednesday).