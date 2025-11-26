BlackRock, the largest asset manager in the world, is seeking to accelerate its investment expansion in Saudi Arabia and the Middle East over the coming years, amid growing opportunities in sectors ranging from infrastructure to artificial intelligence.



The head of the financial advisory unit in the Middle East at BlackRock stated, "The company has invested more than $35 billion in Saudi Arabia so far through equities, fixed income, and infrastructure projects."



He added that the company currently has four investment teams in Riyadh working on strategies that cover the Middle Eastern markets.



He noted that doubling the size of investments in Saudi Arabia by two to three times in the coming period is a realistic estimate.



BlackRock sees the biggest opportunities concentrated in the infrastructure sector, as the Kingdom continues to expand its projects to develop the non-oil economy, including the Riyadh Metro, building one of the largest airports in the world, and accelerating the establishment of data centers through the new artificial intelligence company.