تسعى شركة «بلاك روك - BlackRock» أكبر مدير أصول في العالم، إلى تسريع توسعها الاستثماري في السعودية والشرق الأوسط خلال الأعوام القادمة، في ظل تنامي الفرص في قطاعات تمتد من البنية التحتية إلى الذكاء الاصطناعي.
وقال رئيس وحدة الاستشارات المالية في الشرق الأوسط لدى «بلاك روك»: «إن الشركة استثمرت حتى الآن أكثر من 35 مليار دولار في السعودية عبر الأسهم والدخل الثابت ومشاريع البنية التحتية».
وأضاف أن لدى الشركة حاليا 4 فرق استثمارية في الرياض تعمل على إستراتيجيات تغطي أسواق الشرق الأوسط.
وأشار إلى أن مضاعفة حجم الاستثمارات في السعودية بواقع مرتين إلى ثلاث مرات خلال الفترة القادمة يعد تقديرا واقعيا.
وترى «بلاك روك» أن أكبر الفرص تتركز في قطاع البنية التحتية، في وقت تواصل فيه المملكة التوسع في مشاريعها لتطوير الاقتصاد غير النفطي، بما يشمل مترو الرياض، وبناء أحد أكبر المطارات في العالم، وتسريع إنشاء مراكز البيانات عبر شركة الذكاء الاصطناعي الجديدة.
BlackRock, the largest asset manager in the world, is seeking to accelerate its investment expansion in Saudi Arabia and the Middle East over the coming years, amid growing opportunities in sectors ranging from infrastructure to artificial intelligence.
The head of the financial advisory unit in the Middle East at BlackRock stated, "The company has invested more than $35 billion in Saudi Arabia so far through equities, fixed income, and infrastructure projects."
He added that the company currently has four investment teams in Riyadh working on strategies that cover the Middle Eastern markets.
He noted that doubling the size of investments in Saudi Arabia by two to three times in the coming period is a realistic estimate.
BlackRock sees the biggest opportunities concentrated in the infrastructure sector, as the Kingdom continues to expand its projects to develop the non-oil economy, including the Riyadh Metro, building one of the largest airports in the world, and accelerating the establishment of data centers through the new artificial intelligence company.