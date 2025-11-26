تسعى شركة «بلاك روك - BlackRock» أكبر مدير أصول في العالم، إلى تسريع توسعها الاستثماري في السعودية والشرق الأوسط خلال الأعوام القادمة، في ظل تنامي الفرص في قطاعات تمتد من البنية التحتية إلى الذكاء الاصطناعي.


وقال رئيس وحدة الاستشارات المالية في الشرق الأوسط لدى «بلاك روك»: «إن الشركة استثمرت حتى الآن أكثر من 35 مليار دولار في السعودية عبر الأسهم والدخل الثابت ومشاريع البنية التحتية».


وأضاف أن لدى الشركة حاليا 4 فرق استثمارية في الرياض تعمل على إستراتيجيات تغطي أسواق الشرق الأوسط.


وأشار إلى أن مضاعفة حجم الاستثمارات في السعودية بواقع مرتين إلى ثلاث مرات خلال الفترة القادمة يعد تقديرا واقعيا.


وترى «بلاك روك» أن أكبر الفرص تتركز في قطاع البنية التحتية، في وقت تواصل فيه المملكة التوسع في مشاريعها لتطوير الاقتصاد غير النفطي، بما يشمل مترو الرياض، وبناء أحد أكبر المطارات في العالم، وتسريع إنشاء مراكز البيانات عبر شركة الذكاء الاصطناعي الجديدة.