Saudi Aramco has chosen Citigroup to assist in arranging a potential sale of billions of dollars in stakes related to its oil export and storage operations, according to Bloomberg.



Sources, who requested anonymity, reported that the American investment bank was selected in recent days following an initial public offering that attracted bids from several other lending banks on Wall Street.



Previously, Aramco had chosen JPMorgan as the seller's advisor when it sold stakes in its oil and gas pipeline infrastructure in separate deals.



The sources added that the Saudi oil giant is expected to begin the official sale process early next year, and it is likely to attract interest from major infrastructure funds. Informed sources indicated that discussions are still in the early stages, and no final decisions have been made regarding the timing or structure of the deal.



Bloomberg News reported this week that Aramco is considering options that include selling a stake in the company, aiming to raise billions of dollars from this sale, according to informed sources at the time.



These plans are part of a broader effort by the company to sell a range of assets, including a portion of its real estate portfolio.



The deals would represent a significant step compared to previous transactions that focused on stakes in pipeline infrastructure.