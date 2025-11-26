اختارت «أرامكو» السعودية، شركة «سيتي غروب» للمساعدة في ترتيب بيع محتمل لحصص بمليارات الدولارات في أعمالها المتعلقة بمحطات تصدير وتخزين النفط، بحسب ما نقلته «بلومبيرغ».


وأفادت المصادر، التي طلبت عدم الكشف عن هويتها، بأنه تم اختيار البنك الاستثماري الأمريكي في الأيام الأخيرة بعد عملية طرح عام أولي استقطبت عروضاً من عدة بنوك مقرضة أخرى في «وول ستريت».


وكانت «أرامكو» قد اختارت «جي بي مورغان» كمستشار للبائع عندما باعت سابقاً حصصاً في البنية التحتية لخطوط أنابيب النفط والغاز في صفقات منفصلة.


وأضافت المصادر أنه من المتوقع أن تبدأ شركة النفط السعودية العملاقة عملية البيع الرسمية مطلع العام القادم، ومن المرجح أن تحظى باهتمام من صناديق البنية التحتية الكبرى، وأفادت مصادر مطلعة أن المناقشات لا تزال في مراحلها الأولى، ولم تتخذ أي قرارات نهائية بشأن توقيت أو هيكلية الصفقة.


أفادت «بلومبيرغ نيوز» هذا الأسبوع أن أرامكو تدرس خيارات تشمل بيع حصة في الشركة، وتهدف الشركة إلى جمع مليارات الدولارات من هذا البيع، وفقاً لمصادر مطلعة آنذاك.


تُعد هذه الخطط جزءاً من محاولة أوسع نطاقاً من جانب الشركة لبيع مجموعة من الأصول، بما في ذلك جزء من محفظتها العقارية.


ستمثل الصفقات خطوة متقدمة مقارنة بالصفقات السابقة التي ركزت على حصص في البنية التحتية لخطوط الأنابيب.