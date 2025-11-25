كشف وزير الصناعة والثروة المعدنية بندر الخريف، أن السياسة الضريبية الجديدة الخاصة بالسكر في المشروبات ستُطبّق اعتباراً من 1 يناير 2026، مبيناً أن هذا الملف كان من أبرز القضايا التي رفعها الصناعيون خلال الفترة الماضية وتم حلّها.


وأوضح الخريف أن معالجة ملف ضريبة السكر على المشروبات كانت تجربة جيدة في التفاوض بين مختلف الجهات، بما في ذلك وزارة المالية وهيئة الزكاة والضريبة والجمارك ووزارة الصحة، جاء ذلك خلال حديثه لـ«العربية».


وأكد أن الهدف كان وضع سياسة تحقق التوازن بين المحافظة على الصحة العامة وتقليل استهلاك السكر، وبين إتاحة المجال للصناعة للابتكار وتطوير المنتجات.


وأضاف أن تغييرات السياسة الضريبية جاءت بعد التوصل إلى توافق شامل بين الأطراف المعنية، لافتاً إلى أن الملف كان أكثر تعقيداً لارتباطه أيضاً بتنسيق على مستوى دول الخليج.


وذكر أن القطاع الصناعي في السعودية كبقية دول العالم يواجه تحديات مستمرة نتيجة كثرة المتغيرات والأزمات، قائلاً: «كنتُ صناعيّاً في يوم من الأيام، وأعلم أن مشكلات القطاع لا تنتهي، لكن المملكة أثبتت خلال السنوات الماضية جديتها الكاملة في التعاون مع القطاع الخاص لمواجهة التحديات».


واعتمدت لجنة التعاون المالي والاقتصادي لدول مجلس التعاون لدول الخليج العربية، في أكتوبر الماضي قرار تعديل منهجية فرض الضريبة الانتقائية على المشروبات المحلاة لتكون بحسب كمية السكر الإجمالي في المشروب.


وتُعرف هذه المنهجية بالنهج الحجمي المتدرج التي تعتمد على احتساب قيمة الضريبة من خلال تحديد شرائح متدرجة للمشروبات المُحلاة بحسب كمية السكر الإجمالي في كل (100 مل) من محتوى المشروب المُحلى الجاهز للشرب الذي يقع ضمن نطاق تلك الشريحة، وذلك بدلاً من المنهجية الحالية لفرض الضريبة الانتقائية على المشروبات المحلاة التي تتم بناءً على نسبة ثابتة 50% تُحتسب من سعر البيع بالتجزئة للمشروب المُحلى الخاضع للضريبة.


ويُقصد بالمشروبات المُحلاة أي منتجات مضاف إليها مصدر من مصادر السكر أو محليات صناعية أو محليات أخرى يتم إنتاجها بغرض التناول كمشروب، ويشمل ذلك المشروبات بمختلف أشكالها، مثل المشروبات الجاهزة للشُرب، أو المُركّزات أو المساحيق أو الجل أو المستخلصات أو أي صورة يمكن تحويلها إلى مشروب.