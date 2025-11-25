كشف وزير الصناعة والثروة المعدنية بندر الخريف، أن السياسة الضريبية الجديدة الخاصة بالسكر في المشروبات ستُطبّق اعتباراً من 1 يناير 2026، مبيناً أن هذا الملف كان من أبرز القضايا التي رفعها الصناعيون خلال الفترة الماضية وتم حلّها.
وأوضح الخريف أن معالجة ملف ضريبة السكر على المشروبات كانت تجربة جيدة في التفاوض بين مختلف الجهات، بما في ذلك وزارة المالية وهيئة الزكاة والضريبة والجمارك ووزارة الصحة، جاء ذلك خلال حديثه لـ«العربية».
وأكد أن الهدف كان وضع سياسة تحقق التوازن بين المحافظة على الصحة العامة وتقليل استهلاك السكر، وبين إتاحة المجال للصناعة للابتكار وتطوير المنتجات.
وأضاف أن تغييرات السياسة الضريبية جاءت بعد التوصل إلى توافق شامل بين الأطراف المعنية، لافتاً إلى أن الملف كان أكثر تعقيداً لارتباطه أيضاً بتنسيق على مستوى دول الخليج.
وذكر أن القطاع الصناعي في السعودية كبقية دول العالم يواجه تحديات مستمرة نتيجة كثرة المتغيرات والأزمات، قائلاً: «كنتُ صناعيّاً في يوم من الأيام، وأعلم أن مشكلات القطاع لا تنتهي، لكن المملكة أثبتت خلال السنوات الماضية جديتها الكاملة في التعاون مع القطاع الخاص لمواجهة التحديات».
واعتمدت لجنة التعاون المالي والاقتصادي لدول مجلس التعاون لدول الخليج العربية، في أكتوبر الماضي قرار تعديل منهجية فرض الضريبة الانتقائية على المشروبات المحلاة لتكون بحسب كمية السكر الإجمالي في المشروب.
وتُعرف هذه المنهجية بالنهج الحجمي المتدرج التي تعتمد على احتساب قيمة الضريبة من خلال تحديد شرائح متدرجة للمشروبات المُحلاة بحسب كمية السكر الإجمالي في كل (100 مل) من محتوى المشروب المُحلى الجاهز للشرب الذي يقع ضمن نطاق تلك الشريحة، وذلك بدلاً من المنهجية الحالية لفرض الضريبة الانتقائية على المشروبات المحلاة التي تتم بناءً على نسبة ثابتة 50% تُحتسب من سعر البيع بالتجزئة للمشروب المُحلى الخاضع للضريبة.
ويُقصد بالمشروبات المُحلاة أي منتجات مضاف إليها مصدر من مصادر السكر أو محليات صناعية أو محليات أخرى يتم إنتاجها بغرض التناول كمشروب، ويشمل ذلك المشروبات بمختلف أشكالها، مثل المشروبات الجاهزة للشُرب، أو المُركّزات أو المساحيق أو الجل أو المستخلصات أو أي صورة يمكن تحويلها إلى مشروب.
The Minister of Industry and Mineral Resources, Bandar Al-Khorayef, revealed that the new tax policy for sugar in beverages will be implemented starting January 1, 2026, indicating that this issue was one of the main concerns raised by industrialists in the past period and has now been resolved.
Al-Khorayef explained that addressing the sugar tax on beverages was a good experience in negotiating between various parties, including the Ministry of Finance, the Zakat, Tax and Customs Authority, and the Ministry of Health, during his talk with "Al Arabiya."
He confirmed that the goal was to establish a policy that balances maintaining public health and reducing sugar consumption, while also allowing the industry to innovate and develop products.
He added that the changes in the tax policy came after reaching a comprehensive consensus among the concerned parties, noting that the issue was more complex due to its connection with coordination at the Gulf Cooperation Council level.
He mentioned that the industrial sector in Saudi Arabia, like other countries in the world, faces ongoing challenges due to numerous changes and crises, saying: "I was an industrialist once, and I know that the sector's problems never end, but the Kingdom has proven its full seriousness in cooperating with the private sector to face these challenges over the past years."
The Financial and Economic Cooperation Committee of the Gulf Cooperation Council adopted a decision last October to amend the methodology for imposing the selective tax on sweetened beverages to be based on the total amount of sugar in the beverage.
This methodology is known as the graduated volumetric approach, which calculates the tax value by determining graduated tiers for sweetened beverages based on the total sugar content in every (100 ml) of the ready-to-drink sweetened beverage that falls within that tier, instead of the current methodology for imposing the selective tax on sweetened beverages, which is based on a fixed rate of 50% calculated from the retail selling price of the sweetened beverage subject to tax.
Sweetened beverages are defined as any products that have added sources of sugar or artificial sweeteners or other sweeteners produced for consumption as a drink, including beverages in various forms, such as ready-to-drink beverages, concentrates, powders, gels, extracts, or any form that can be converted into a drink.