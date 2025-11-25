The Minister of Industry and Mineral Resources, Bandar Al-Khorayef, revealed that the new tax policy for sugar in beverages will be implemented starting January 1, 2026, indicating that this issue was one of the main concerns raised by industrialists in the past period and has now been resolved.



Al-Khorayef explained that addressing the sugar tax on beverages was a good experience in negotiating between various parties, including the Ministry of Finance, the Zakat, Tax and Customs Authority, and the Ministry of Health, during his talk with "Al Arabiya."



He confirmed that the goal was to establish a policy that balances maintaining public health and reducing sugar consumption, while also allowing the industry to innovate and develop products.



He added that the changes in the tax policy came after reaching a comprehensive consensus among the concerned parties, noting that the issue was more complex due to its connection with coordination at the Gulf Cooperation Council level.



He mentioned that the industrial sector in Saudi Arabia, like other countries in the world, faces ongoing challenges due to numerous changes and crises, saying: "I was an industrialist once, and I know that the sector's problems never end, but the Kingdom has proven its full seriousness in cooperating with the private sector to face these challenges over the past years."



The Financial and Economic Cooperation Committee of the Gulf Cooperation Council adopted a decision last October to amend the methodology for imposing the selective tax on sweetened beverages to be based on the total amount of sugar in the beverage.



This methodology is known as the graduated volumetric approach, which calculates the tax value by determining graduated tiers for sweetened beverages based on the total sugar content in every (100 ml) of the ready-to-drink sweetened beverage that falls within that tier, instead of the current methodology for imposing the selective tax on sweetened beverages, which is based on a fixed rate of 50% calculated from the retail selling price of the sweetened beverage subject to tax.



Sweetened beverages are defined as any products that have added sources of sugar or artificial sweeteners or other sweeteners produced for consumption as a drink, including beverages in various forms, such as ready-to-drink beverages, concentrates, powders, gels, extracts, or any form that can be converted into a drink.