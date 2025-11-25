The Saudi Central Bank (SAMA) has prohibited financial institutions under its supervision from addressing any politically or sensitively charged topics during their participation in conferences, forums, and seminars both inside and outside the Kingdom. It emphasized the necessity of adhering to professional conduct, protecting the confidentiality of information, and limiting any practices that may harm the reputation of the financial sector or the public interest.



The Central Bank issued general rules for organizing and sponsoring events, which require financial institutions to establish clear policies for participation and management, approved by the Board of Directors. These policies include defining the roles of administrative units, criteria for selecting events, participating entities, and speakers, as well as mechanisms for risk assessment and management, in addition to organizing approvals and licenses.



The rules stressed the importance of carefully selecting participating representatives, ensuring their commitment to professional principles and the confidentiality of information, and not disclosing any data that may affect the interests of the state, the institution, or the public interest. The rules explicitly prohibited delving into political, security, tribal, sectarian matters, or any topic that may provoke controversy or harm the reputation of any entity or brand.



The rules also required financial institutions to exercise due diligence when selecting the content and topics of events, ensuring their compliance with regulations and Central Bank instructions, as well as verifying the suitability of participating entities and speakers, ensuring there are no remarks or previous issues against them, and that they possess the experience and expertise in the field of the event. Additionally, it stipulated that topics and speakers must be approved according to a matrix of authorities defined by senior management.



The rules also include the obligation for financial institutions to conduct a prior risk assessment related to organizing or sponsoring events and to document the results of this assessment in a special file, along with submitting an annual report to the Board of Directors regarding their participations.



