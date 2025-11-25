منع البنك المركزي السعودي (ساما) المؤسسات المالية الخاضعة لإشرافه من التطرق إلى أي مواضيع ذات طابع سياسي أو حساس أثناء مشاركتها في المؤتمرات والمنتديات والندوات داخل المملكة أو خارجها، مؤكدا ضرورة الالتزام بالسلوك المهني وحماية سرية المعلومات والحد من أي ممارسات قد تضر بسمعة القطاع المالي أو المصلحة العامة.


وأصدر البنك المركزي القواعد العامة لإقامة ورعاية الفعاليات، التي تُلزم المؤسسات المالية بوضع سياسات واضحة للمشاركة وإدارتها، واعتمادها من مجلس الإدارة، وتشمل السياسات تحديد أدوار الوحدات الإدارية، ومعايير اختيار الفعاليات والجهات المشاركة والمتحدثين، وآليات تقييم وإدارة المخاطر، إضافة إلى تنظيم الموافقات والتراخيص.


وشددت القواعد على ضرورة اختيار الممثلين المشاركين بعناية، والتحقق من التزامهم بالمبادئ المهنية والمحافظة على سرية المعلومات، وعدم الإفصاح عن أي بيانات قد تمس مصالح الدولة أو المؤسسة أو المصلحة العامة. كما منعت القواعد بشكل صريح الخوض في أمور سياسية أو أمنية أو قبلية أو مذهبية، أو أي موضوع قد يثير الجدل أو يسيء إلى سمعة أي جهة أو علامة تجارية.


وألزمت القواعد المؤسسات المالية بإجراء عناية واجبة عند اختيار محتوى الفعاليات وموضوعاتها، والتأكد من توافقها مع الأنظمة وتعليمات البنك المركزي، إضافة إلى التحقق من ملاءمة الجهات المشاركة والمتحدثين وعدم وجود ملاحظات أو سوابق عليهم، وأن يمتلكوا الخبرة والاختصاص في مجال الفعالية. كما اشترطت اعتماد الموضوعات والمتحدثين وفق مصفوفة صلاحيات تحددها الإدارة العليا.


وتتضمن القواعد كذلك التزام المؤسسات المالية بإجراء تقييم مسبق للمخاطر المرتبطة بإقامة أو رعاية الفعاليات، وتوثيق نتائج هذا التقييم في ملف خاص، مع الرفع بتقرير سنوي لمجلس الإدارة حول المشاركات.


* قواعد إقامة ورعاية الفعاليات:


- سياسة واضحة للمشاركة


- معايير اختيار المتحدثين


- آليات تقييم المخاطر


- تنظيم الموافقات والتراخيص