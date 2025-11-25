The prices of cryptocurrencies declined during today's trading (Tuesday), amid weak investor confidence, in a state of uncertainty due to geopolitical tensions between Japan and China, as well as negotiations to end the Russian war in Ukraine.



Bitcoin fell by 1.7% to $87,397.30 at the beginning of its weekly trading, capturing about 58.1% of the total market value of cryptocurrencies.



Meanwhile, Ethereum, the second-largest cryptocurrency by market capitalization, dropped by 2.5% to $2,901.07, while Ripple declined by about 1.45% to $2.2116.



The global market capitalization of cryptocurrencies stands at $3 trillion, while the total trading volume over the past 24 hours was approximately $150 billion, according to data from CoinMarketCap.



The Crypto Fear & Greed Index remained stable at last week's average of 15 points, staying within the "extreme fear" range of 0 to 20 points.