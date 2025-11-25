تراجعت أسعار العملات المشفرة خلال تعاملات اليوم (الثلاثاء)، في ظل ضعف ثقة المستثمرين، وسط حالة من عدم اليقين بسبب التوترات الجيوسياسية بين اليابان والصين، فضلاً عن مفاوضات إنهاء الحرب الروسية في أوكرانيا.


وانخفضت البيتكوين بنسبة 1.7% عند 87,397.30 دولار، في بداية تداولاته الأسبوعية، واستحوذت على نحو 58.1% من إجمالي قيمة سوق العملات المشفرة.


وفي حين هبطت الإيثيريوم، ثاني أكبر العملات المشفرة من حيث القيمة السوقية، بنسبة 2.5 % إلى 2,901.07 دولار، تراجعت الريبل نحو 1.45% عند 2.2116 دولار.


وتبلغ القيمة السوقية العالمية للعملات المشفرة 3 تريليونات دولار، فيما بلغ إجمالي حجم التداولات خلال الـ 24 ساعة الماضية نحو 150 مليار دولار، وفقًا لبيانات «كوين ماركت كاب».


واستقر مؤشر «الخوف والجشع» للعملات المشفرة (Crypto Fear & Greed Index) عند متوسط الأسبوع الماضي البالغ 15 نقطة، ليظل داخل نطاق «الخوف الشديد» الذي يراوح بين 0 و20 نقطة.