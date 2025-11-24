Bitcoin exchange-traded funds in the United States are on track to record the largest monthly outflow since their launch about two years ago, amid rising pressures on the cryptocurrency market due to investors' concerns over inflated asset valuations.



According to data collected by Bloomberg, investors have withdrawn approximately $3.5 billion from U.S. Bitcoin funds since the beginning of November, bringing the figure close to the highest monthly withdrawal level recorded in February at $3.6 billion.



The iShares Bitcoin Trust – IBIT, managed by BlackRock, bears the brunt of the outflow wave, with investors withdrawing around $2.2 billion from it this month, putting it on track to record its worst monthly performance since its launch.



City Research estimated that every billion dollars in withdrawals leads to a drop of about 3.4% in the price of Bitcoin, which may explain the current downward trend in cryptocurrency prices.