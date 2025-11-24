تتجه صناديق البيتكوين المتداولة في الولايات المتحدة نحو تسجيل أكبر وتيرة تخارج شهرية منذ إطلاقها قبل نحو عامين، في ظل ضغوط متصاعدة على سوق العملات المشفرة نتيجة مخاوف المستثمرين من تضخم تقييمات الأصول.


وبحسب البيانات التي جمعتها «بلوميبرغ»، سحب المستثمرون نحو 3.5 مليار دولار من صناديق البيتكوين الأمريكية منذ مطلع شهر نوفمبر، ليقترب الرقم من أعلى مستوى شهري للسحوبات المسجل في فبراير عند 3.6 مليار دولار.


ويتحمّل صندوق «آي شيرز بيتكوين ترست – IBIT» التابع لـ «بلاك روك» النصيب الأكبر من موجة التخارج، إذ سحب المستثمرون منه نحو 2.2 مليار دولار هذا الشهر، ما يضعه على المسار لتسجيل أسوأ أداء شهري منذ إطلاقه.


وقدّرت «سيتي ريسيرش» أن كل مليار دولار من السحوبات يؤدي إلى هبوط نحو 3.4% في سعر البيتكوين، وهو ما قد يفسر موجة الهبوط الحالية لأسعار العملات المشفرة.