تتجه صناديق البيتكوين المتداولة في الولايات المتحدة نحو تسجيل أكبر وتيرة تخارج شهرية منذ إطلاقها قبل نحو عامين، في ظل ضغوط متصاعدة على سوق العملات المشفرة نتيجة مخاوف المستثمرين من تضخم تقييمات الأصول.
وبحسب البيانات التي جمعتها «بلوميبرغ»، سحب المستثمرون نحو 3.5 مليار دولار من صناديق البيتكوين الأمريكية منذ مطلع شهر نوفمبر، ليقترب الرقم من أعلى مستوى شهري للسحوبات المسجل في فبراير عند 3.6 مليار دولار.
ويتحمّل صندوق «آي شيرز بيتكوين ترست – IBIT» التابع لـ «بلاك روك» النصيب الأكبر من موجة التخارج، إذ سحب المستثمرون منه نحو 2.2 مليار دولار هذا الشهر، ما يضعه على المسار لتسجيل أسوأ أداء شهري منذ إطلاقه.
وقدّرت «سيتي ريسيرش» أن كل مليار دولار من السحوبات يؤدي إلى هبوط نحو 3.4% في سعر البيتكوين، وهو ما قد يفسر موجة الهبوط الحالية لأسعار العملات المشفرة.
Bitcoin exchange-traded funds in the United States are on track to record the largest monthly outflow since their launch about two years ago, amid rising pressures on the cryptocurrency market due to investors' concerns over inflated asset valuations.
According to data collected by Bloomberg, investors have withdrawn approximately $3.5 billion from U.S. Bitcoin funds since the beginning of November, bringing the figure close to the highest monthly withdrawal level recorded in February at $3.6 billion.
The iShares Bitcoin Trust – IBIT, managed by BlackRock, bears the brunt of the outflow wave, with investors withdrawing around $2.2 billion from it this month, putting it on track to record its worst monthly performance since its launch.
City Research estimated that every billion dollars in withdrawals leads to a drop of about 3.4% in the price of Bitcoin, which may explain the current downward trend in cryptocurrency prices.