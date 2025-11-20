أعلنت شركة رفاد للاستثمار والتطوير العقاري، الذراع العقارية لمجموعة القحطاني القابضة، توقيع اتفاقية مع شركة الضيافة العالمية «هيلتون» لإطلاق أول فندق يحمل علامة «كونراد» في مدينة الخبر، ضمن مشروع «مركان كوارتر» المرتقب.
وجرت مراسم التوقيع في جناح رفاد خلال معرض سيتي سكيب العالمي 2025، المنعقد في الرياض خلال الفترة من 17 إلى 20 نوفمبر، لتُرسّخ هذه الشراكة مكانة مشروع «مركان كوارتر» كوجهة حضرية نوعية تجمع بين الإقامة الفاخرة والأعمال والتسوق. ويأتي هذا التعاون في إطار سعي رفاد لتقديم تجارب ضيافة متكاملة تعكس رؤية الشركة في تطوير مشاريع عصرية ومستدامة تواكب مستهدفات رؤية السعودية 2030.
وفي تعليقه على الاتفاقية، أكد المدير العام لشركة رفاد عبدالهادي القحطاني أن هذه الشراكة مع هيلتون تمثّل محطة إستراتيجية في مسيرة رفاد نحو تطوير وجهات حضرية متكاملة تُجسّد معايير الفخامة والاستدامة، وتُعزّز حضور الخبر كوجهة سياحية مميزة تجمع بين جودة الحياة وأصالة المكان.
من جانبه، قال نائب الرئيس للتطوير في الشرق الأوسط وأفريقيا لدى هيلتون كارلوس خنيصر: «يسعدنا التعاون مع شركة رفاد للاستثمار والتطوير العقاري لإطلاق علامة كونراد للفنادق والمنتجعات في مدينة الخبر. ويُعد مشروع «مركان كوارتر» وجهة استثنائية تجمع في تصميمها بين مختلف عناصر الحياة العصرية، مما يجعله متوافقا تماما مع هوية علامة كونراد الفاخرة. ويعكس افتتاح هذا الفندق النمو المتواصل لهيلتون في المملكة والتزامنا بتقديم تجارب ضيافة راقية تلبي تطلعات المسافرين».
وسيتم إنشاء الفندق وفق معايير شركة هيلتون في التصميم والتشغيل والاستدامة، ليقدم تجربة ضيافة راقية وتصميما فريدا مستوحى من الهوية المحلية، كما يضم 161 غرفة وجناحا، إلى جانب مجموعة من المرافق تشمل مقهى رئيسيا، ومطعما على مدار اليوم، وصالة خاصة لكبار الضيوف. كما يوفر الفندق غرف اجتماعات، ومسابح داخلية وخارجية، ومركز لياقة، ومنتجعا صحيا، ليمنح الضيوف تجربة فندقية فاخرة تعكس هوية الوجهة وتدعم حركة السياحة والأعمال في المنطقة الشرقية.
ويمثّل «مركان كوارتر» وجهة حضرية متكاملة على طريق الملك فهد في مدينة الخبر، بمساحة تقارب 17000 متر مربع، ومساحة بناء إجمالية تبلغ 57000 متر مربع، ليكون أحد أبرز المشاريع متعددة الاستخدامات في المنطقة الشرقية. ويجمع المشروع بين الضيافة الراقية، والمساحات المكتبية المميزة، ومرافق التسوق، ضمن موقع إستراتيجي يعزز المشهد العمراني للمدينة.
ويُتوقّع أن يُسهم المشروع في دعم الاقتصاد، وتعزيز مكانة الخبر كوجهة جاذبة للسياحة والاستثمار، دعما لمستهدفات رؤية السعودية 2030 في تنويع الاقتصاد ورفع جودة الحياة.
Rafad Investment and Real Estate Development Company, the real estate arm of Al-Qahtani Holding Group, has announced the signing of an agreement with the global hospitality company "Hilton" to launch the first hotel bearing the "Conrad" brand in the city of Khobar, as part of the anticipated "Markan Quarter" project.
The signing ceremony took place at Rafad's booth during the Cityscape Global 2025 exhibition, held in Riyadh from November 17 to 20, solidifying this partnership's position for the "Markan Quarter" project as a quality urban destination that combines luxury accommodation, business, and shopping. This collaboration is part of Rafad's efforts to provide integrated hospitality experiences that reflect the company's vision in developing modern and sustainable projects that align with the goals of Saudi Vision 2030.
Commenting on the agreement, Rafad's General Manager Abdulhadi Al-Qahtani confirmed that this partnership with Hilton represents a strategic milestone in Rafad's journey towards developing integrated urban destinations that embody standards of luxury and sustainability, enhancing Khobar's presence as a distinguished tourist destination that combines quality of life and authenticity of place.
For his part, Carlos Khnayser, Vice President of Development for the Middle East and Africa at Hilton, stated: "We are pleased to collaborate with Rafad Investment and Real Estate Development Company to launch the Conrad Hotels and Resorts brand in the city of Khobar. The "Markan Quarter" project is an exceptional destination that integrates various elements of modern life in its design, making it perfectly aligned with the identity of the luxurious Conrad brand. The opening of this hotel reflects Hilton's continuous growth in the Kingdom and our commitment to providing upscale hospitality experiences that meet the aspirations of travelers."
The hotel will be constructed according to Hilton's standards in design, operation, and sustainability, offering a premium hospitality experience and a unique design inspired by local identity. It will feature 161 rooms and suites, along with a range of facilities including a main café, an all-day dining restaurant, and a private lounge for VIP guests. The hotel will also provide meeting rooms, indoor and outdoor pools, a fitness center, and a spa, offering guests a luxurious hotel experience that reflects the destination's identity and supports tourism and business activities in the Eastern Province.
The "Markan Quarter" represents an integrated urban destination on King Fahd Road in the city of Khobar, covering an area of approximately 17,000 square meters, with a total built-up area of 57,000 square meters, making it one of the most prominent mixed-use projects in the Eastern Province. The project combines upscale hospitality, distinctive office spaces, and shopping facilities, within a strategic location that enhances the city's urban landscape.
The project is expected to contribute to supporting the economy and enhancing Khobar's position as an attractive destination for tourism and investment, in support of the goals of Saudi Vision 2030 in diversifying the economy and improving quality of life.