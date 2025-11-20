أعلنت شركة رفاد للاستثمار والتطوير العقاري، الذراع العقارية لمجموعة القحطاني القابضة، توقيع اتفاقية مع شركة الضيافة العالمية «هيلتون» لإطلاق أول فندق يحمل علامة «كونراد» في مدينة الخبر، ضمن مشروع «مركان كوارتر» المرتقب.

وجرت مراسم التوقيع في جناح رفاد خلال معرض سيتي سكيب العالمي 2025، المنعقد في الرياض خلال الفترة من 17 إلى 20 نوفمبر، لتُرسّخ هذه الشراكة مكانة مشروع «مركان كوارتر» كوجهة حضرية نوعية تجمع بين الإقامة الفاخرة والأعمال والتسوق. ويأتي هذا التعاون في إطار سعي رفاد لتقديم تجارب ضيافة متكاملة تعكس رؤية الشركة في تطوير مشاريع عصرية ومستدامة تواكب مستهدفات رؤية السعودية 2030.

وفي تعليقه على الاتفاقية، أكد المدير العام لشركة رفاد عبدالهادي القحطاني أن هذه الشراكة مع هيلتون تمثّل محطة إستراتيجية في مسيرة رفاد نحو تطوير وجهات حضرية متكاملة تُجسّد معايير الفخامة والاستدامة، وتُعزّز حضور الخبر كوجهة سياحية مميزة تجمع بين جودة الحياة وأصالة المكان.

من جانبه، قال نائب الرئيس للتطوير في الشرق الأوسط وأفريقيا لدى هيلتون كارلوس خنيصر: «يسعدنا التعاون مع شركة رفاد للاستثمار والتطوير العقاري لإطلاق علامة كونراد للفنادق والمنتجعات في مدينة الخبر. ويُعد مشروع «مركان كوارتر» وجهة استثنائية تجمع في تصميمها بين مختلف عناصر الحياة العصرية، مما يجعله متوافقا تماما مع هوية علامة كونراد الفاخرة. ويعكس افتتاح هذا الفندق النمو المتواصل لهيلتون في المملكة والتزامنا بتقديم تجارب ضيافة راقية تلبي تطلعات المسافرين».

وسيتم إنشاء الفندق وفق معايير شركة هيلتون في التصميم والتشغيل والاستدامة، ليقدم تجربة ضيافة راقية وتصميما فريدا مستوحى من الهوية المحلية، كما يضم 161 غرفة وجناحا، إلى جانب مجموعة من المرافق تشمل مقهى رئيسيا، ومطعما على مدار اليوم، وصالة خاصة لكبار الضيوف. كما يوفر الفندق غرف اجتماعات، ومسابح داخلية وخارجية، ومركز لياقة، ومنتجعا صحيا، ليمنح الضيوف تجربة فندقية فاخرة تعكس هوية الوجهة وتدعم حركة السياحة والأعمال في المنطقة الشرقية.

ويمثّل «مركان كوارتر» وجهة حضرية متكاملة على طريق الملك فهد في مدينة الخبر، بمساحة تقارب 17000 متر مربع، ومساحة بناء إجمالية تبلغ 57000 متر مربع، ليكون أحد أبرز المشاريع متعددة الاستخدامات في المنطقة الشرقية. ويجمع المشروع بين الضيافة الراقية، والمساحات المكتبية المميزة، ومرافق التسوق، ضمن موقع إستراتيجي يعزز المشهد العمراني للمدينة.

ويُتوقّع أن يُسهم المشروع في دعم الاقتصاد، وتعزيز مكانة الخبر كوجهة جاذبة للسياحة والاستثمار، دعما لمستهدفات رؤية السعودية 2030 في تنويع الاقتصاد ورفع جودة الحياة.