Rafad Investment and Real Estate Development Company, the real estate arm of Al-Qahtani Holding Group, has announced the signing of an agreement with the global hospitality company "Hilton" to launch the first hotel bearing the "Conrad" brand in the city of Khobar, as part of the anticipated "Markan Quarter" project.

The signing ceremony took place at Rafad's booth during the Cityscape Global 2025 exhibition, held in Riyadh from November 17 to 20, solidifying this partnership's position for the "Markan Quarter" project as a quality urban destination that combines luxury accommodation, business, and shopping. This collaboration is part of Rafad's efforts to provide integrated hospitality experiences that reflect the company's vision in developing modern and sustainable projects that align with the goals of Saudi Vision 2030.

Commenting on the agreement, Rafad's General Manager Abdulhadi Al-Qahtani confirmed that this partnership with Hilton represents a strategic milestone in Rafad's journey towards developing integrated urban destinations that embody standards of luxury and sustainability, enhancing Khobar's presence as a distinguished tourist destination that combines quality of life and authenticity of place.

For his part, Carlos Khnayser, Vice President of Development for the Middle East and Africa at Hilton, stated: "We are pleased to collaborate with Rafad Investment and Real Estate Development Company to launch the Conrad Hotels and Resorts brand in the city of Khobar. The "Markan Quarter" project is an exceptional destination that integrates various elements of modern life in its design, making it perfectly aligned with the identity of the luxurious Conrad brand. The opening of this hotel reflects Hilton's continuous growth in the Kingdom and our commitment to providing upscale hospitality experiences that meet the aspirations of travelers."

The hotel will be constructed according to Hilton's standards in design, operation, and sustainability, offering a premium hospitality experience and a unique design inspired by local identity. It will feature 161 rooms and suites, along with a range of facilities including a main café, an all-day dining restaurant, and a private lounge for VIP guests. The hotel will also provide meeting rooms, indoor and outdoor pools, a fitness center, and a spa, offering guests a luxurious hotel experience that reflects the destination's identity and supports tourism and business activities in the Eastern Province.

The "Markan Quarter" represents an integrated urban destination on King Fahd Road in the city of Khobar, covering an area of approximately 17,000 square meters, with a total built-up area of 57,000 square meters, making it one of the most prominent mixed-use projects in the Eastern Province. The project combines upscale hospitality, distinctive office spaces, and shopping facilities, within a strategic location that enhances the city's urban landscape.

The project is expected to contribute to supporting the economy and enhancing Khobar's position as an attractive destination for tourism and investment, in support of the goals of Saudi Vision 2030 in diversifying the economy and improving quality of life.