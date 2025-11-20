Under the sponsorship and presence of the Minister of Municipalities and Housing, Majid bin Abdullah Al-Hoqail, NHC signed an agreement with Bank Albilad coinciding with its participation as a founding partner in the "Cityscape Global 2025" exhibition, as part of its efforts to enhance partnerships with the banking sector.

This memorandum aims to offer exclusive rates of up to 2.95% targeting Bank Albilad's private banking and excellence clients, providing them with the opportunity to own investment real estate assets in NHC's urban destinations, thereby enhancing investment options for banking sector clients.

This step reflects NHC's commitment to providing the best financing services to its clients in partnership with banks and financial companies, demonstrating the company's dedication to expanding financing options, which enhances its reliability as a long-term investor targeting citizens, Gulf nationals, and foreigners, leading the transformation in the real estate sector, as it serves as a key enabler and developer of investment opportunities.

It is worth noting that NHC's projects embody the company's vision of developing integrated urban destinations focused on quality of life, by providing facilities and open spaces that enhance the urban landscape and meet the aspirations of residents. These projects also affirm the company's position as the largest real estate developer in the region, through models that go beyond construction, reflecting a national transformation built on the ground.