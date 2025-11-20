برعاية وحضور وزير البلديات والإسكان ماجد بن عبدالله الحقيل، وقّعت NHC اتفاقية مع بنك البلاد بالتزامن مع مشاركتها شريكاً مؤسساً في معرض «سيتي سكيب العالمي 2025»، وذلك ضمن جهودها لتعزيز شراكاتها مع القطاع المصرفي.

وتهدف هذه المذكرة إلى تقديم عروض حصرية بنسبة تصل إلى 2.95% تستهدف عملاء بنك البلاد المصرفية الخاصة والتميز، وتتيح لهم فرصة تملك أصول عقارية استثمارية في وجهات NHC العمرانية، بما يعزز خيارات الاستثمار لعملاء القطاع المصرفي.

وتعكس هذه الخطوة حرص NHC على توفير أفضل الخدمات التمويلية لعملائها بالشراكة مع البنوك والشركات المالية، ما يعكس التزام الشركة بتوسيع خيارات التمويل، مما يعزز موثوقيتها مستثمراً طويل الأجل يستهدف المواطنين والخليجيين والأجانب، لتقود التحول في القطاع العقاري، كونها ممكّناً رئيساً ومطوراً للفرص الاستثمارية.

يُذكر أن مشاريع NHC تُجسد رؤية الشركة في تطوير وجهات عمرانية متكاملة ترتكز على جودة الحياة، من خلال توفير المرافق والمسطحات المفتوحة التي تعزز المشهد الحضري وتواكب تطلعات السكان. كما تؤكد هذه المشاريع مكانة الشركة أكبر مطور عقاري في المنطقة، عبر نماذج لا تقتصر على البناء، بل تعبّر عن تحوّل وطني يُبنى على أرض الواقع.