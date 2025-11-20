STC Group, a digital transformation enabler, and Roshn Group, a leading multi-asset real estate developer in the Kingdom of Saudi Arabia and one of the Public Investment Fund companies, have announced the signing of a strategic partnership to create a neutral infrastructure for the "Sidra" community project.

According to the agreement, STC Group will be responsible for planning, building, and operating the neutral digital infrastructure for the "Sidra" community, which supports hosting other operators, with the aim of providing high-quality communication services and coverage that meet the needs of residents and visitors. Future phases of the "Sidra" community will be among the first beneficiaries of this advanced infrastructure in the project.

It is worth mentioning that Roshn Group aims to develop integrated communities according to the highest standards, applying the latest technologies in urban development and smart infrastructure, which contributes to providing integrated and sustainable living experiences that enhance the quality of life within its communities.

The signing of this agreement comes under the umbrella of the "newtrack" specialized program launched by STC Group in 2023, through which it has played a pivotal role in elevating the level of digital services in many major national projects across various sectors, including hospitality, housing, and tourism, which has contributed to enhancing STC Group's position as a reliable partner in developing and supporting neutral digital infrastructures.

This partnership aligns with the objectives of Saudi Vision 2030, which aims to provide advanced infrastructure in various regions of the Kingdom, benefiting from Roshn Group's extensive experience in developing residential communities and STC Group's pioneering capabilities in the digital infrastructure field to provide advanced communication services and improve the quality of life for the project's residents.