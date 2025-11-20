أعلنت مجموعة stc، ممكٌن التحول الرقمي، ومجموعة روشن، المطور العقاري الرائد متعدد الأصول في المملكة العربية السعودية وإحدى شركات صندوق الاستثمارات العامة، عن توقيع شراكة إستراتيجية لإنشاء بنية تحتية محايدة لمشروع مجتمع «سدرة».

وستتولى مجموعة stc وفقاً للاتفاقية تخطيط وبناء وتشغيل البنية التحتية الرقمية المحايدة لمجتمع «سدرة»، والتي تدعم استضافة المشغلين الآخرين، بهدف تقديم خدمات اتصال وتغطية عالية الجودة تلبي احتياجات السكان والزوار. وستكون المراحل المستقبلية من مجتمع «سدرة» من أوائل المستفيدين من هذه البنية التحتية المتقدمة في المشروع.

يذكر أن مجموعة روشن تسعى إلى تطوير مجتمعات متكاملة وفق أعلى المعايير، مع تطبيق أحدث التقنيات في مجالات التطوير العمراني والبنية التحتية الذكية، بما يسهم في تقديم تجارب معيشية متكاملة ومستدامة تُعزّز جودة الحياة داخل مجتمعاتها.

يأتي توقيع هذه الاتفاقية تحت مظلة برنامج «newtrack» المتخصص الذي أطلقته مجموعة stc في عام 2023، والذي استطاعت من خلاله أن تؤدي دوراً محورياً في الارتقاء بمستوى الخدمات الرقمية في العديد من المشاريع الوطنية الكبرى في مختلف القطاعات، منها قطاع الضيافة والإسكان والسياحة، وهو ما ساهم في تعزيز مكانة مجموعة stc كشريك موثوق في تطوير ودعم البنى التحتية الرقمية المحايدة.

وتتوافق هذه الشراكة مع مستهدفات رؤية السعودية 2030، والتي تهدف إلى توفير بنية تحتية متطورة في مختلف مناطق المملكة، حيث تستفيد من خبرة مجموعة روشن الواسعة في تطوير المجتمعات السكنية، وقدرات مجموعة stc الريادية في مجال البنية الرقمية، لتوفير خدمات اتصال متقدمة وتحسين جودة حياة سكان المشروع.