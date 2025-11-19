شهد منتدى الاستثمار السعودي–الأمريكي في واشنطن إبرام سلسلة من الاتفاقيات والشراكات الاقتصادية بين كبرى الشركات الخاصة بين البلدين، إذ تمثل الصفقات استثمارات مباشرة من القطاع الخاص السعودي في الاقتصاد الأمريكي، وذلك استنادًا على قرارات إستراتيجية تضع مصلحة السعودية في المقدمة، مستفيدة من البيئة الاستثمارية الحيوية التي يتميز بها الاقتصاد الأمريكي بما يدعم مستهدفات رؤية 2030، وتعزز التنوع الاقتصادي، وتولد عوائد مالية تسهم في تمويل البرامج التنموية داخل السعودية.


وشملت الصفقات التي تقدر بنحو مئات المليارات مجالات حيوية بارزة، كالذكاء الاصطناعي، والتقنيات المتقدمة، والطاقة، وسلاسل الإمداد للمعادن الحرجة، بما يعزز نقل المعرفة وتوطين التكنولوجيا وبناء كفاءات سعودية في تخصصات مستقبلية على مستوى عالمي.


شراكات طويلة الأمد


وصف وزير الخارجية الأمير فيصل بن فرحان بن عبدالله الاتفاقية التي وقعها مع وزير الخارجية الأمريكية ماركو روبيو الخاصة بالشراكة الإستراتيجية للذكاء الاصطناعي، بأنها ستؤسس لشراكة طويلة الأمد تعزز الابتكار والتقدم التقني، وتدعم الأمن الاقتصادي المشترك، ولفتا إلى أن الشراكة تركز على توظيف التقنيات المتقدمة والمستقبلية بما ينعكس مكاسب اقتصادية وتنموية واسعة على البلدين.


وشملت الشراكة التعاون في مجالات أشباه الموصلات المتقدمة، وتطوير تطبيقات الذكاء الاصطناعي، وبناء البنى التحتية التقنية، وتنمية القدرات الوطنية، وتوسيع الاستثمارات النوعية بين الجانبين، الأمر الذي سيدعم الإنتاجية ويعزز الابتكار ويرفع معدلات النمو والازدهار.


وتستند هذه الشراكة إلى المزايا التنافسية للمملكة، بما في ذلك وفرة الأراضي والطاقة والموقع الجغرافي، لإنشاء تجمعات متقدمة لخدمات الذكاء الاصطناعي والحوسبة السحابية تلبي الطلب المحلي والإقليمي والعالمي. كما تستفيد من القدرات التقنية الأمريكية التي تُعد محركاً أساسياً للنمو في الاقتصاد الرقمي.


وشدد الجانبان على أهمية تعزيز الروابط بين الشركات السعودية ونظيراتها الأمريكية في مجالات التقنية المتقدمة، بما يفتح الباب أمام تطوير حلول مبتكرة في قطاعات حيوية مثل الصحة والتعليم والطاقة والتعدين والنقل.



الفالح: أمريكا أكبر مستثمر في السعودية


أعلن وزير الاستثمار السعودي المهندس خالد الفالح، عن وجود اتفاقيات جديدة بين المملكة والولايات المتحدة تُقدّر قيمتها بمئات مليارات الدولارات.


وأوضح الفالح أن الولايات المتحدة تُعد أكبر مستثمر أجنبي في المملكة، وأن العلاقات الاقتصادية الممتدة بين البلدين تعززت بشكل كبير منذ إطلاق رؤية 2030، والتي رفعت معدلات الاستثمار الأجنبي المباشر وأسهمت في مضاعفة حجم الاقتصاد السعودي.


وأشار أن الاتفاقيات الموقعة تشمل قطاعات حيوية متعددة، في مقدمتها التكنولوجيا والطاقة والبنية التحتية.


وزير التجارة الأمريكي: السعودية شريك إستراتيجي لضمان أمن سلاسل الإمداد العالمية


أكد وزير التجارة الأمريكي هوارد لوتنيك أن العلاقات بين الولايات المتحدة والسعودية تشهد مرحلة «غير مسبوقة» من النمو والتطور، واصفاً أول أيام المنتدى بـ «يوم تاريخي» ضمن مسار شراكة بدأت قبل نحو 30 عاماً.


وقال لوتنيك: «إن الشراكة الحالية بين البلدين تعيش عهداً ذهبياً، مشدداً على أن السعودية تُعد شريكاً محورياً ليس فقط في مجال الاستثمار، بل أيضاً في تعزيز أمن واستقرار سلاسل الإمداد العالمية في ظل التحديات الدولية الراهنة».


وأضاف أن المنتدى يجسد نموذجاً عملياً لحجم الفرص المتاحة بين الجانبين، معبّراً عن تطلع بلاده إلى توسيع التعاون في مجالات التكنولوجيا والطاقة والبنية التحتية والابتكار خلال المرحلة القادمة.



رئيس أرامكو: نواصل توسيع استثماراتنا الضخمة في الولايات المتحدة


كشف رئيس شركة أرامكو السعودية وكبير إدارييها التنفيذيين المهندس أمين الناصر، أن الشركة تمتلك حالياً استثمارات ضخمة للغاية في الولايات المتحدة، مؤكداً استمرار التوسع فيها خلال الأعوام القادمة.


وأوضح الناصر أن ذراع الشركة لرأس المال الجريء استثمر 1.5 مليار دولار في السوق الأمريكية، مشيراً إلى أن الولايات المتحدة تُعد مركزاً عالمياً للإبداع، حيث يعمل فيها نحو 70% من رأس المال الجريء العالمي.


وأكد الناصر أن الولايات المتحدة ستستحوذ على 40% من سوق الغاز الطبيعي المسال عالمياً بحلول عام 2040، كاشفاً عن توقيع أرامكو اليوم مذكرات تفاهم في قطاع الطاقة بقيمة 30 مليار دولار.


وأضاف أن 90% من الاستثمارات الأخيرة تذهب لتعويض تراجع إنتاج الآبار القائمة، مؤكداً أن النفط سيظل في الصدارة رغم إنفاق 11 تريليون دولار خلال 15 عاماً على الطاقة النظيفة، وأن العالم ما زال يحتاج إلى استثمارات قوية في النفط والغاز لضمان استقرار منظومة الطاقة، حيث يشكلان 80% من الاستخدام العالمي للطاقة.


وخلال المنتدى، أعلنت أرامكو توقيع اتفاقية مع شركة "سيمبرا" الأمريكية لتوريد 6.2 مليون طن من الغاز الطبيعي المسال سنوياً، ضمن خطط الشركة للتوسع في هذا القطاع الحيوي.


كما أعلنت الشركة توقيع 34 مذكرة تفاهم واتفاقية مع شركات أمريكية كبرى، بقيمة محتملة تقارب 90 مليار دولار، وتشمل مجالات الغاز الطبيعي المسال، والوقود، والمواد الكيميائية، وتقنيات خفض الانبعاثات، والذكاء الاصطناعي، والحلول الرقمية، والصناعات، وإدارة الأصول المالية، وشراء المواد والمعدات والخدمات.


* أبرز الاتفاقيات بين القطاعين الخاص في البلدين:


- الذكاء الاصطناعي


- الطاقة


- تأمين سلاسل الإمداد للمعادن


- بناء الكفاءات السعودية