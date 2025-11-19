شهد منتدى الاستثمار السعودي–الأمريكي في واشنطن إبرام سلسلة من الاتفاقيات والشراكات الاقتصادية بين كبرى الشركات الخاصة بين البلدين، إذ تمثل الصفقات استثمارات مباشرة من القطاع الخاص السعودي في الاقتصاد الأمريكي، وذلك استنادًا على قرارات إستراتيجية تضع مصلحة السعودية في المقدمة، مستفيدة من البيئة الاستثمارية الحيوية التي يتميز بها الاقتصاد الأمريكي بما يدعم مستهدفات رؤية 2030، وتعزز التنوع الاقتصادي، وتولد عوائد مالية تسهم في تمويل البرامج التنموية داخل السعودية.
وشملت الصفقات التي تقدر بنحو مئات المليارات مجالات حيوية بارزة، كالذكاء الاصطناعي، والتقنيات المتقدمة، والطاقة، وسلاسل الإمداد للمعادن الحرجة، بما يعزز نقل المعرفة وتوطين التكنولوجيا وبناء كفاءات سعودية في تخصصات مستقبلية على مستوى عالمي.
شراكات طويلة الأمد
وصف وزير الخارجية الأمير فيصل بن فرحان بن عبدالله الاتفاقية التي وقعها مع وزير الخارجية الأمريكية ماركو روبيو الخاصة بالشراكة الإستراتيجية للذكاء الاصطناعي، بأنها ستؤسس لشراكة طويلة الأمد تعزز الابتكار والتقدم التقني، وتدعم الأمن الاقتصادي المشترك، ولفتا إلى أن الشراكة تركز على توظيف التقنيات المتقدمة والمستقبلية بما ينعكس مكاسب اقتصادية وتنموية واسعة على البلدين.
وشملت الشراكة التعاون في مجالات أشباه الموصلات المتقدمة، وتطوير تطبيقات الذكاء الاصطناعي، وبناء البنى التحتية التقنية، وتنمية القدرات الوطنية، وتوسيع الاستثمارات النوعية بين الجانبين، الأمر الذي سيدعم الإنتاجية ويعزز الابتكار ويرفع معدلات النمو والازدهار.
وتستند هذه الشراكة إلى المزايا التنافسية للمملكة، بما في ذلك وفرة الأراضي والطاقة والموقع الجغرافي، لإنشاء تجمعات متقدمة لخدمات الذكاء الاصطناعي والحوسبة السحابية تلبي الطلب المحلي والإقليمي والعالمي. كما تستفيد من القدرات التقنية الأمريكية التي تُعد محركاً أساسياً للنمو في الاقتصاد الرقمي.
وشدد الجانبان على أهمية تعزيز الروابط بين الشركات السعودية ونظيراتها الأمريكية في مجالات التقنية المتقدمة، بما يفتح الباب أمام تطوير حلول مبتكرة في قطاعات حيوية مثل الصحة والتعليم والطاقة والتعدين والنقل.
الفالح: أمريكا أكبر مستثمر في السعودية
أعلن وزير الاستثمار السعودي المهندس خالد الفالح، عن وجود اتفاقيات جديدة بين المملكة والولايات المتحدة تُقدّر قيمتها بمئات مليارات الدولارات.
وأوضح الفالح أن الولايات المتحدة تُعد أكبر مستثمر أجنبي في المملكة، وأن العلاقات الاقتصادية الممتدة بين البلدين تعززت بشكل كبير منذ إطلاق رؤية 2030، والتي رفعت معدلات الاستثمار الأجنبي المباشر وأسهمت في مضاعفة حجم الاقتصاد السعودي.
وأشار أن الاتفاقيات الموقعة تشمل قطاعات حيوية متعددة، في مقدمتها التكنولوجيا والطاقة والبنية التحتية.
وزير التجارة الأمريكي: السعودية شريك إستراتيجي لضمان أمن سلاسل الإمداد العالمية
أكد وزير التجارة الأمريكي هوارد لوتنيك أن العلاقات بين الولايات المتحدة والسعودية تشهد مرحلة «غير مسبوقة» من النمو والتطور، واصفاً أول أيام المنتدى بـ «يوم تاريخي» ضمن مسار شراكة بدأت قبل نحو 30 عاماً.
وقال لوتنيك: «إن الشراكة الحالية بين البلدين تعيش عهداً ذهبياً، مشدداً على أن السعودية تُعد شريكاً محورياً ليس فقط في مجال الاستثمار، بل أيضاً في تعزيز أمن واستقرار سلاسل الإمداد العالمية في ظل التحديات الدولية الراهنة».
وأضاف أن المنتدى يجسد نموذجاً عملياً لحجم الفرص المتاحة بين الجانبين، معبّراً عن تطلع بلاده إلى توسيع التعاون في مجالات التكنولوجيا والطاقة والبنية التحتية والابتكار خلال المرحلة القادمة.
رئيس أرامكو: نواصل توسيع استثماراتنا الضخمة في الولايات المتحدة
كشف رئيس شركة أرامكو السعودية وكبير إدارييها التنفيذيين المهندس أمين الناصر، أن الشركة تمتلك حالياً استثمارات ضخمة للغاية في الولايات المتحدة، مؤكداً استمرار التوسع فيها خلال الأعوام القادمة.
وأوضح الناصر أن ذراع الشركة لرأس المال الجريء استثمر 1.5 مليار دولار في السوق الأمريكية، مشيراً إلى أن الولايات المتحدة تُعد مركزاً عالمياً للإبداع، حيث يعمل فيها نحو 70% من رأس المال الجريء العالمي.
وأكد الناصر أن الولايات المتحدة ستستحوذ على 40% من سوق الغاز الطبيعي المسال عالمياً بحلول عام 2040، كاشفاً عن توقيع أرامكو اليوم مذكرات تفاهم في قطاع الطاقة بقيمة 30 مليار دولار.
وأضاف أن 90% من الاستثمارات الأخيرة تذهب لتعويض تراجع إنتاج الآبار القائمة، مؤكداً أن النفط سيظل في الصدارة رغم إنفاق 11 تريليون دولار خلال 15 عاماً على الطاقة النظيفة، وأن العالم ما زال يحتاج إلى استثمارات قوية في النفط والغاز لضمان استقرار منظومة الطاقة، حيث يشكلان 80% من الاستخدام العالمي للطاقة.
وخلال المنتدى، أعلنت أرامكو توقيع اتفاقية مع شركة "سيمبرا" الأمريكية لتوريد 6.2 مليون طن من الغاز الطبيعي المسال سنوياً، ضمن خطط الشركة للتوسع في هذا القطاع الحيوي.
كما أعلنت الشركة توقيع 34 مذكرة تفاهم واتفاقية مع شركات أمريكية كبرى، بقيمة محتملة تقارب 90 مليار دولار، وتشمل مجالات الغاز الطبيعي المسال، والوقود، والمواد الكيميائية، وتقنيات خفض الانبعاثات، والذكاء الاصطناعي، والحلول الرقمية، والصناعات، وإدارة الأصول المالية، وشراء المواد والمعدات والخدمات.
* أبرز الاتفاقيات بين القطاعين الخاص في البلدين:
- الذكاء الاصطناعي
- الطاقة
- تأمين سلاسل الإمداد للمعادن
- بناء الكفاءات السعودية
The Saudi-American Investment Forum in Washington witnessed the signing of a series of agreements and economic partnerships between major private companies from both countries. These deals represent direct investments from the Saudi private sector in the American economy, based on strategic decisions that prioritize Saudi interests, benefiting from the vibrant investment environment characteristic of the American economy, which supports the objectives of Vision 2030, enhances economic diversification, and generates financial returns that contribute to funding developmental programs within Saudi Arabia.
The deals, estimated at hundreds of billions, covered prominent vital areas such as artificial intelligence, advanced technologies, energy, and supply chains for critical minerals, thereby enhancing knowledge transfer, localizing technology, and building Saudi competencies in future global specialties.
Long-Term Partnerships
Foreign Minister Prince Faisal bin Farhan bin Abdullah described the agreement he signed with U.S. Secretary of State Marco Rubio regarding the strategic partnership for artificial intelligence as one that will establish a long-term partnership that enhances innovation and technological advancement and supports mutual economic security. He pointed out that the partnership focuses on employing advanced and future technologies in a way that reflects broad economic and developmental gains for both countries.
The partnership includes cooperation in advanced semiconductor fields, the development of artificial intelligence applications, building technical infrastructure, enhancing national capabilities, and expanding qualitative investments between the two sides, which will support productivity, enhance innovation, and raise growth and prosperity rates.
This partnership is based on the Kingdom's competitive advantages, including the abundance of land, energy, and geographical location, to create advanced clusters for artificial intelligence services and cloud computing that meet local, regional, and global demand. It also leverages American technical capabilities, which are a key driver of growth in the digital economy.
Both sides emphasized the importance of strengthening ties between Saudi companies and their American counterparts in advanced technology fields, opening the door to developing innovative solutions in vital sectors such as health, education, energy, mining, and transportation.
Al-Falih: America is the Largest Investor in Saudi Arabia
Saudi Investment Minister Engineer Khalid Al-Falih announced the existence of new agreements between the Kingdom and the United States valued at hundreds of billions of dollars.
Al-Falih clarified that the United States is the largest foreign investor in the Kingdom, and the extended economic relations between the two countries have significantly strengthened since the launch of Vision 2030, which has raised rates of foreign direct investment and contributed to doubling the size of the Saudi economy.
He pointed out that the signed agreements cover multiple vital sectors, primarily technology, energy, and infrastructure.
U.S. Secretary of Commerce: Saudi Arabia is a Strategic Partner for Ensuring Global Supply Chain Security
U.S. Secretary of Commerce Howard Lutnick confirmed that relations between the United States and Saudi Arabia are experiencing an "unprecedented" phase of growth and development, describing the first day of the forum as a "historic day" in a partnership that began nearly 30 years ago.
Lutnick stated: "The current partnership between the two countries is living in a golden age, emphasizing that Saudi Arabia is a pivotal partner not only in investment but also in enhancing the security and stability of global supply chains in light of current international challenges."
He added that the forum embodies a practical model of the size of opportunities available between the two sides, expressing his country's eagerness to expand cooperation in technology, energy, infrastructure, and innovation in the coming phase.
CEO of Aramco: We Continue to Expand Our Massive Investments in the United States
The CEO of Saudi Aramco and its Chief Executive Officer, Amin Nasser, revealed that the company currently has extremely large investments in the United States, confirming the continuation of expansion in the coming years.
Nasser explained that the company's venture capital arm has invested $1.5 billion in the American market, noting that the United States is a global center for innovation, where about 70% of global venture capital operates.
Nasser affirmed that the United States will account for 40% of the global liquefied natural gas market by 2040, revealing that Aramco signed memorandums of understanding today in the energy sector worth $30 billion.
He added that 90% of the recent investments are aimed at compensating for the decline in production from existing wells, emphasizing that oil will remain at the forefront despite spending $11 trillion over 15 years on clean energy, and that the world still needs strong investments in oil and gas to ensure the stability of the energy system, as they account for 80% of global energy use.
During the forum, Aramco announced the signing of an agreement with the American company "Sempra" to supply 6.2 million tons of liquefied natural gas annually, as part of the company's plans to expand in this vital sector.
Additionally, the company announced the signing of 34 memorandums of understanding and agreements with major American companies, with a potential value of nearly $90 billion, covering areas such as liquefied natural gas, fuels, chemicals, emissions reduction technologies, artificial intelligence, digital solutions, industries, financial asset management, and the procurement of materials, equipment, and services.
* Key agreements between the private sectors of the two countries:
- Artificial Intelligence
- Energy
- Securing supply chains for minerals
- Building Saudi competencies