The Saudi-American Investment Forum in Washington witnessed the signing of a series of agreements and economic partnerships between major private companies from both countries. These deals represent direct investments from the Saudi private sector in the American economy, based on strategic decisions that prioritize Saudi interests, benefiting from the vibrant investment environment characteristic of the American economy, which supports the objectives of Vision 2030, enhances economic diversification, and generates financial returns that contribute to funding developmental programs within Saudi Arabia.



The deals, estimated at hundreds of billions, covered prominent vital areas such as artificial intelligence, advanced technologies, energy, and supply chains for critical minerals, thereby enhancing knowledge transfer, localizing technology, and building Saudi competencies in future global specialties.



Long-Term Partnerships



Foreign Minister Prince Faisal bin Farhan bin Abdullah described the agreement he signed with U.S. Secretary of State Marco Rubio regarding the strategic partnership for artificial intelligence as one that will establish a long-term partnership that enhances innovation and technological advancement and supports mutual economic security. He pointed out that the partnership focuses on employing advanced and future technologies in a way that reflects broad economic and developmental gains for both countries.



The partnership includes cooperation in advanced semiconductor fields, the development of artificial intelligence applications, building technical infrastructure, enhancing national capabilities, and expanding qualitative investments between the two sides, which will support productivity, enhance innovation, and raise growth and prosperity rates.



This partnership is based on the Kingdom's competitive advantages, including the abundance of land, energy, and geographical location, to create advanced clusters for artificial intelligence services and cloud computing that meet local, regional, and global demand. It also leverages American technical capabilities, which are a key driver of growth in the digital economy.



Both sides emphasized the importance of strengthening ties between Saudi companies and their American counterparts in advanced technology fields, opening the door to developing innovative solutions in vital sectors such as health, education, energy, mining, and transportation.







Al-Falih: America is the Largest Investor in Saudi Arabia



Saudi Investment Minister Engineer Khalid Al-Falih announced the existence of new agreements between the Kingdom and the United States valued at hundreds of billions of dollars.



Al-Falih clarified that the United States is the largest foreign investor in the Kingdom, and the extended economic relations between the two countries have significantly strengthened since the launch of Vision 2030, which has raised rates of foreign direct investment and contributed to doubling the size of the Saudi economy.



He pointed out that the signed agreements cover multiple vital sectors, primarily technology, energy, and infrastructure.



U.S. Secretary of Commerce: Saudi Arabia is a Strategic Partner for Ensuring Global Supply Chain Security



U.S. Secretary of Commerce Howard Lutnick confirmed that relations between the United States and Saudi Arabia are experiencing an "unprecedented" phase of growth and development, describing the first day of the forum as a "historic day" in a partnership that began nearly 30 years ago.



Lutnick stated: "The current partnership between the two countries is living in a golden age, emphasizing that Saudi Arabia is a pivotal partner not only in investment but also in enhancing the security and stability of global supply chains in light of current international challenges."



He added that the forum embodies a practical model of the size of opportunities available between the two sides, expressing his country's eagerness to expand cooperation in technology, energy, infrastructure, and innovation in the coming phase.







CEO of Aramco: We Continue to Expand Our Massive Investments in the United States



The CEO of Saudi Aramco and its Chief Executive Officer, Amin Nasser, revealed that the company currently has extremely large investments in the United States, confirming the continuation of expansion in the coming years.



Nasser explained that the company's venture capital arm has invested $1.5 billion in the American market, noting that the United States is a global center for innovation, where about 70% of global venture capital operates.



Nasser affirmed that the United States will account for 40% of the global liquefied natural gas market by 2040, revealing that Aramco signed memorandums of understanding today in the energy sector worth $30 billion.



He added that 90% of the recent investments are aimed at compensating for the decline in production from existing wells, emphasizing that oil will remain at the forefront despite spending $11 trillion over 15 years on clean energy, and that the world still needs strong investments in oil and gas to ensure the stability of the energy system, as they account for 80% of global energy use.



During the forum, Aramco announced the signing of an agreement with the American company "Sempra" to supply 6.2 million tons of liquefied natural gas annually, as part of the company's plans to expand in this vital sector.



Additionally, the company announced the signing of 34 memorandums of understanding and agreements with major American companies, with a potential value of nearly $90 billion, covering areas such as liquefied natural gas, fuels, chemicals, emissions reduction technologies, artificial intelligence, digital solutions, industries, financial asset management, and the procurement of materials, equipment, and services.



* Key agreements between the private sectors of the two countries:



- Artificial Intelligence



- Energy



- Securing supply chains for minerals



- Building Saudi competencies