كشف رئيس الإدارة العامة للاستثمارات العقارية المحلية في صندوق الاستثمارات العامة سعد الكرود أن إستراتيجية الصندوق تستهدف تنفيذ 200 ألف وحدة سكنية خلال السنوات الخمس القادمة، وإضافة 90 ألف غرفة فندقية جديدة.


وأضاف، أن ذلك إلى جانب تطوير البنية التحتية مثل المطارات والموانئ، بما يضمن بناء منظومات اقتصادية تنافسية تضمن تكامل القيمة ومساهمة القطاع الخاص.


وبين أن المرحلة القادمة ستشهد تركيزاً إستراتيجياً على تحقيق المستهدفات الاقتصادية الوطنية عبر القطاع العقاري، مشيراً إلى أن الصندوق يواصل تنفيذ خطط طموحة تشمل تطوير البنية التحتية وتعزيز مساهمة القطاع الخاص، جاء ذلك خلال حديثه لـ«العربية».


وأوضح أنه خلال السنوات الخمس القادمة، يلتزم الصندوق باستثمار تريليون ريال، ما يفتح المجال أمام القطاع الخاص للمشاركة كمستثمر، أو ممول، أو مقاول، أو مطور، أو مورد، من خلال فرص تمتد على كامل سلسلة القيمة.


وأشار إلى افتتاح 8 منتجعات ساحلية في وجهة البحر الأحمر، مع خطط لرفع العدد إلى 16 منتجعاً في الربع الأول من العام القادم، إضافة إلى مشروع بوابة الملك سلمان الذي تطوره شركة رؤى الحرم، ومشروع رؤى المدينة، إلى جانب الإنجازات التي حققتها شركات الصندوق مثل روشن التي طرحت 16 ألف وحدة سكنية حتى الآن.


وذكر أن هذه الاستثمارات الضخمة لا تعزز الاقتصاد المحلي فحسب، بل تخلق فرصًا وظيفية وتبني قدرات وطنية في مختلف القطاعات الهندسية والخدمية، بما يرسخ مكانة المملكة كوجهة عالمية للاستثمار والسياحة.