The Head of the General Administration for Local Real Estate Investments at the Public Investment Fund, Saad Al-Karoud, revealed that the Fund's strategy aims to implement 200,000 housing units over the next five years, along with adding 90,000 new hotel rooms.



He added that this is in addition to developing infrastructure such as airports and ports, ensuring the establishment of competitive economic systems that guarantee value integration and the contribution of the private sector.



He indicated that the upcoming phase will witness a strategic focus on achieving national economic targets through the real estate sector, noting that the Fund continues to implement ambitious plans that include infrastructure development and enhancing the contribution of the private sector. This was mentioned during his talk with "Al Arabiya".



He clarified that over the next five years, the Fund is committed to investing one trillion riyals, which opens the door for the private sector to participate as an investor, financier, contractor, developer, or supplier, through opportunities that extend across the entire value chain.



He pointed out the opening of 8 coastal resorts in the Red Sea destination, with plans to increase the number to 16 resorts in the first quarter of next year, in addition to the King Salman Gateway project being developed by the Ruya Al-Haram Company, and the Ruya Al-Madina project, alongside the achievements made by the Fund's companies such as Roshn, which has launched 16,000 housing units so far.



He mentioned that these massive investments not only enhance the local economy but also create job opportunities and build national capabilities in various engineering and service sectors, thereby solidifying the Kingdom's position as a global destination for investment and tourism.