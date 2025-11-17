In the presence and under the patronage of the Minister of Municipalities and Housing, Mr. Majid bin Abdullah Al-Huqail, NHC signed an agreement with the Egyptian Mountain View Company to develop a comprehensive real estate project that includes commercial components in the Al-Fursan destination in Riyadh, with an investment value of 2.64 billion Saudi Riyals, on the sidelines of its participation as a founding partner in the Cityscape Global 2025 exhibition.

The agreement was represented on behalf of NHC by the CEO, Mohammed bin Saleh Al-Batti, while it was signed on behalf of Mountain View by the Executive Director, Mr. Abubakr Mahmoud Makhlouf, at the Riyadh International Convention and Exhibition Center in Malham.

The project spans over 930,000 square meters and includes the development of 1,923 residential units in the form of villas, within a comprehensive urban environment that combines quality design and integrated services, to provide a modern residential experience that enhances quality of life and meets the aspirations of NHC's clients.

Al-Fursan destination is the largest destination for NHC in the Kingdom, covering an area of over 35 million square meters and comprising more than 50,000 residential units. It has been designed with modern urban planning that aligns with the aspirations of residents and enhances the urban landscape through integrated infrastructure, diverse facilities, and extensive green spaces extending over an area of 6 million square meters.

It is worth noting that NHC's projects embody the company's vision to develop integrated urban destinations focused on quality of life, by providing facilities and open spaces that enhance the urban landscape and meet the aspirations of residents, in line with the objectives of the Housing Program – one of the programs of Saudi Vision 2030 – to raise the home ownership rate to 70%. These projects also affirm NHC's position as the largest real estate developer in the region, through models that go beyond mere construction, reflecting a national transformation built on the ground.