بحضور ورعاية وزير البلديات والإسكان الأستاذ ماجد بن عبدالله الحقيل، وقّعت NHC اتفاقية مع شركة ماونتن فيو المصرية لتطوير مشروع عقاري متكامل يتضمن مكونات تجارية في وجهة الفرسان بمدينة الرياض، وبقيمة استثمارية تبلغ 2.64 مليار ريال سعودي، وذلك على هامش مشاركتها كشريك مؤسس في معرض سيتي سكيب العالمي 2025.

وقد مثّل الاتفاقية من جانب NHC الرئيس التنفيذي محمد بن صالح البطي، فيما وقّعها من جانب شركة ماونتن فيو المدير التنفيذي السيد أبوبكر محمود مخلوف، في مركز الرياض للمعارض والمؤتمرات بملهم.

ويقع المشروع على مساحة تتجاوز 930 ألف متر مربع، ويتضمن تطوير 1,923 وحدة سكنية من نوع فيلا، ضمن بيئة عمرانية متكاملة تجمع بين جودة التصميم وتكامل الخدمات، لتوفير تجربة سكنية عصرية تعزز جودة الحياة وتواكب تطلعات عملاء NHC.

وتُعد وجهة الفرسان أكبر وجهات NHC على مستوى المملكة، بمساحة تتجاوز 35 مليون متر مربع، وتضم أكثر من 50 ألف وحدة سكنية. وقد صُممت بتخطيط حضري حديث يواكب تطلعات السكان، ويعزز المشهد الحضاري من خلال بنية تحتية متكاملة، ومرافق متنوعة، ومسطحات خضراء واسعة تمتد على مساحة 6 ملايين متر مربع.

يُذكر أن مشاريع NHC تُجسد رؤية الشركة في تطوير وجهات عمرانية متكاملة ترتكز على جودة الحياة، من خلال توفير المرافق والمسطحات المفتوحة التي تعزز المشهد الحضري وتواكب تطلعات السكان، بما يتماشى مع مستهدفات برنامج الإسكان – أحد برامج رؤية السعودية 2030 – لرفع نسبة التملك السكني إلى 70%. كما تؤكد هذه المشاريع مكانة NHC كأكبر مطوّر عقاري في المنطقة، عبر نماذج لا تقتصر على البناء، بل تعبّر عن تحوّل وطني يُبنى على أرض الواقع.