The Minister of Municipal and Rural Affairs and Housing, Majid Al-Hoqail, confirmed that the real estate and construction sectors continue to strengthen their position as essential pillars of the Saudi economy, with their contribution reaching 13.8% of the GDP by the second quarter of 2025, in addition to generating 15.5% of job opportunities in the Kingdom.



This came during the opening of the "Cityscape Global 2025" exhibition in Riyadh, where the minister announced the signing of real estate contracts and deals during the first two days of the exhibition worth over 161.2 billion riyals, in a move that reflects the strength and sustainability of growth in the real estate sector.



Al-Hoqail revealed that the volume of real estate loans for individuals and companies reached 961 billion riyals by the second quarter of 2025, and the percentage of home ownership among citizens exceeded 65% by the end of 2024.



He announced the launch of the first global standards for property ownership coding, noting the completion of the first coding operation for a title deed and its trading between the National Housing Company and investors, under the supervision of the General Authority for Real Estate. He confirmed that Saudi Arabia will publish the standard specifications for coding at the beginning of 2026, providing an opportunity for PropTech companies to develop innovative services, thereby enhancing transparency and reducing risks in the sector.



Al-Hoqail also clarified that the capital, Riyadh, leads future demand for housing units, as it will need 731,000 units by 2030, as part of a plan to provide 1.5 million units in major cities.



He indicated that the coming year will witness the issuance of new real estate indicators, including the real estate inflation index, rental income index, and vacancy rate, to raise the level of information and transparency in the market.



He confirmed that the real estate market in the cities of Jeddah, Dammam, and Mecca enjoys a balance between supply and demand, and does not require regulatory interventions or additional fees on rents at present. He added that updates to the foreign ownership system have contributed to increasing confidence, as foreign investments in the real estate sector reached 15% of total inflows in 2024, enhancing the Kingdom's position as a global real estate hub.