أكد وزير البلديات والإسكان ماجد الحقيل أن قطاعي العقار والتشييد يواصلان تعزيز مكانتهما كركائز أساسية في الاقتصاد السعودي، إذ بلغت مساهمتهما 13.8% من الناتج المحلي حتى الربع الثاني من 2025، إضافة إلى توليدهما 15.5% من فرص العمل في المملكة.


جاء ذلك خلال افتتاح معرض «سيتي سكيب العالمي 2025» في الرياض، إذ أعلن الوزير توقيع عقود وصفقات عقارية خلال اليومين الأولين من المعرض بقيمة تتجاوز 161.2 مليار ريال، في خطوة تعكس قوة واستدامة النمو في القطاع العقاري.


وكشف الحقيل وصول حجم القروض العقارية للأفراد والشركات إلى 961 مليار ريال حتى الربع الثاني من 2025، كما تجاوزت نسبة تملك المواطنين للمساكن 65% نهاية عام 2024.


وأعلن إطلاق أول معايير عالمية لترميز الملكيات العقارية، مشيرا إلى إتمام أول عملية ترميز لصك ملكية وتداوله بين الشركة الوطنية للإسكان ومستثمرين، تحت إشراف الهيئة العامة للعقار. وأكد أن السعودية ستنشر المواصفات المعيارية للترميز مطلع 2026، لإتاحة الفرصة أمام شركات التقنية العقارية (PropTech) لتطوير خدمات مبتكرة، مما يعزز الشفافية ويقلل المخاطر في القطاع.


كما أوضح الحقيل أن العاصمة الرياض تتصدر الطلب المستقبلي على الوحدات السكنية، إذ ستحتاج 731 ألف وحدة بحلول 2030، ضمن خطة توفير 1.5 مليون وحدة في المدن الرئيسية.


وأشار أن العام القادم سيشهد إصدار مؤشرات عقارية جديدة، منها مؤشر التضخم العقاري ومؤشر الإيجارات للدخل ونسبة الشواغر، لرفع مستوى المعلومات والشفافية في السوق.


وأكد أن سوق العقار في مدن جدة والدمام ومكة تتمتع بتوازن في العرض والطلب، ولا تتطلب تدخلات تنظيمية أو رسوما إضافية على الإيجارات حاليا. وأضاف أن تحديثات نظام تملك الأجانب أسهمت في رفع الثقة، إذ بلغت الاستثمارات الأجنبية في القطاع العقاري 15% من إجمالي التدفقات في 2024، مما يعزز مكانة المملكة كمركز عقاري عالمي.