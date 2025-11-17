رجّح بنك «مورجان ستانلي» تحقيق الأسهم الصينية مكاسب طفيفة العام القادم، في ظل توقعات بتباطؤ الزخم في السوق، نتيجة عدم اليقين بشأن أرباح الشركات وارتفاع التقييمات.


وقال محللو البنك، في مذكرة بتاريخ 16 نوفمبر، إن الحفاظ على قوة السوق خلال عام 2026 سيعتمد على كيفية تعامل الصين مع تحديات داخلية وخارجية، أبرزها جودة واستدامة أرباح الشركات والضغوط الانكماشية، إضافة إلى عدم اليقين في البيئة الاقتصادية العالمية.


ويتوقع «مورجان ستانلي» أن يكون 2026 عامًا للاستقرار بعد مكاسب قوية هذا العام، حيث صعد مؤشر «سي إس آي 300» بنحو 17% منذ بداية العام بدعم من تفاؤل المستثمرين حيال تطور التكنولوجيا المحلية، بحسب «بلومبيرغ».


وحدد البنك الاستثماري أهدافه لشهر ديسمبر 2026 للمؤشرات الرئيسية على النحو التالي: 90 نقطة لمؤشر «إم إس سي آي تشاينا»؛ و9700 نقطة لمؤشر «هانج سينج إنتربرايزيس»؛ و4840 نقطة لمؤشر «سي إس آي 300»، ما يعني ارتفاعاً محتملاً بنسبة تتراوح بين 2% و4%، مقارنةً بمستويات الإغلاق في 12 نوفمبر.