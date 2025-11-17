Morgan Stanley has predicted that Chinese stocks will achieve modest gains next year, amid expectations of a slowdown in market momentum due to uncertainty surrounding corporate earnings and high valuations.



The bank's analysts stated in a note dated November 16 that maintaining market strength throughout 2026 will depend on how China addresses internal and external challenges, most notably the quality and sustainability of corporate earnings and deflationary pressures, in addition to uncertainty in the global economic environment.



Morgan Stanley expects 2026 to be a year of stability following strong gains this year, as the CSI 300 Index has risen by about 17% since the beginning of the year, supported by investor optimism regarding the development of local technology, according to Bloomberg.



The investment bank has set its targets for December 2026 for key indices as follows: 90 points for the MSCI China Index; 9,700 points for the Hang Seng Enterprises Index; and 4,840 points for the CSI 300 Index, indicating a potential increase of between 2% and 4% compared to the closing levels on November 12.