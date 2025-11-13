أعلنت الأمانة العامة للجان الفصل في منازعات الأوراق المالية عن صدور قرار لجنة الاستئناف في منازعات الأوراق المالية القطعي في الدعوى الجزائية العامة المقامة من النيابة العامة (والمحالة لها من هيئة السوق المالية) ضدّ كل من «ماجد الغامدي، وشركة ديار التمليك العقارية، وعبدالرحمن الغامدي»، وقد انتهى منطوق القرار إلى إدانة المذكورين بمخالفة نظام السوق المالية، ولائحة أعمال الأوراق المالية؛ لممارستهم عملاً من أعمال الأوراق المالية والمتمثل في نشاط (الإدارة) من خلال إنشاء وتشغيل صناديق عقارية من تاريخ 2023/02/27م حتى تاريخ 2023/11/16م، والإعلان عن ذلك عبر المعرف (diyar_altamlik) في موقعَي التواصل الاجتماعي (سناب شات) و (إنستغرام)، وعن طريق موقع الشركة الإلكتروني بعنوان (diyartaltamlik.com)، مقابل الحصول على نسبة من المبالغ المستثمرة، دون الحصول على ترخيص من هيئة السوق المالية.


وتضمن القرار فرض غرامة مالية على كل مخالف بقيمة 50 ألف ريال، لمخالفة المادة 31 من نظام السوق المالية، والمادة 5 من لائحة أعمال الأوراق المالية، إضافة إلى فرض غرامة مالية بقيمة 50 ألف ريال، لمخالفته المادة 17 من لائحة أعمال الأوراق المالية، لتصبح إجمالي الغرامات 300 ألف ريال.