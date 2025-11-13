The General Secretariat of the Committees for the Settlement of Securities Disputes announced the issuance of a final decision by the Appeals Committee in the securities disputes regarding the public criminal case filed by the Public Prosecution (referred to it by the Capital Market Authority) against each of "Majid Al-Ghamdi, Diyar Al-Tamlik Real Estate Company, and Abdulrahman Al-Ghamdi." The decision concluded with the conviction of the aforementioned individuals for violating the Capital Market Law and the Securities Business Regulations; for engaging in securities activities represented by the (management) activity through the establishment and operation of real estate funds from 2023/02/27 until 2023/11/16, and announcing this via the identifier (diyar_altamlik) on the social media platforms (Snapchat) and (Instagram), as well as through the company's website titled (diyartaltamlik.com), in exchange for receiving a percentage of the invested amounts, without obtaining a license from the Capital Market Authority.



The decision included imposing a financial penalty of 50,000 riyals on each violator for violating Article 31 of the Capital Market Law and Article 5 of the Securities Business Regulations, in addition to imposing a financial penalty of 50,000 riyals for violating Article 17 of the Securities Business Regulations, bringing the total fines to 300,000 riyals.