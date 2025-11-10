ارتفعت شحنات الصلب الصينية إلى السعودية بنسبة 41% خلال الأشهر التسعة الأولى من العام الحالي، مقارنة بالفترة نفسها من العام الماضي، لتسجل أكبر زيادة بين جميع الأسواق الكبرى، وفقاً لحسابات وكالة "بلومبيرغ" الأمريكية، بناء على بيانات الجمارك الصينية.


وبلغ إجمالي صادرات الصين من الصلب نحو 98 مليون طن خلال الأشهر العشرة الأولى من 2025، متجاوزا مستوى الفترة نفسها من عام 2024 البالغ 92 مليون طن، ما يضع البلاد على مسار تحقيق رقم قياسي جديد في إجمالي الصادرات السنوية.


قيود الاستيراد


وفي المقابل، تراجعت واردات فيتنام وكوريا الجنوبية، رغم أنهما لا تزالان أكبر سوقين للصلب الصيني، نتيجة القيود المفروضة على الاستيراد، في حين شهدت الفلبين وإندونيسيا وتايلند نمواً قوياً، إلى جانب الشرق الأوسط وأفريقيا اللتين برزتا كمحركات جديدة للطلب العالمي على الصلب.


وتراجعت صادرات الصين بشكل غير متوقع في أكتوبر الماضي، بعد أشهر من الطلب القوي لاستباق الرسوم الجمركية التي فرضها الرئيس الأمريكي دونالد ترمب.


أسرع وتيرة


وأظهرت بيانات من الجمارك تراجع شحنات التصدير من الصين ثاني أكبر اقتصاد في العالم 1.1% الشهر الماضي، في أسوأ أداء منذ فبراير، وبعد ارتفاع 8.3% في سبتمبر الماضي. وجاءت البيانات مخالفة للتوقعات بنمو عند 3%.


وتأثرت البيانات بأساس المقارنة المرتفع بعدما نمت الصادرات في أكتوبر من العام الماضي بأسرع وتيرة في أكثر من عامين عندما بدأت المصانع في تسريع شحن المخزونات إلى الأسواق الرئيسية تحسباً لعودة ترمب الفائز إلى البيت الأبيض.