ارتفعت شحنات الصلب الصينية إلى السعودية بنسبة 41% خلال الأشهر التسعة الأولى من العام الحالي، مقارنة بالفترة نفسها من العام الماضي، لتسجل أكبر زيادة بين جميع الأسواق الكبرى، وفقاً لحسابات وكالة "بلومبيرغ" الأمريكية، بناء على بيانات الجمارك الصينية.
وبلغ إجمالي صادرات الصين من الصلب نحو 98 مليون طن خلال الأشهر العشرة الأولى من 2025، متجاوزا مستوى الفترة نفسها من عام 2024 البالغ 92 مليون طن، ما يضع البلاد على مسار تحقيق رقم قياسي جديد في إجمالي الصادرات السنوية.
قيود الاستيراد
وفي المقابل، تراجعت واردات فيتنام وكوريا الجنوبية، رغم أنهما لا تزالان أكبر سوقين للصلب الصيني، نتيجة القيود المفروضة على الاستيراد، في حين شهدت الفلبين وإندونيسيا وتايلند نمواً قوياً، إلى جانب الشرق الأوسط وأفريقيا اللتين برزتا كمحركات جديدة للطلب العالمي على الصلب.
وتراجعت صادرات الصين بشكل غير متوقع في أكتوبر الماضي، بعد أشهر من الطلب القوي لاستباق الرسوم الجمركية التي فرضها الرئيس الأمريكي دونالد ترمب.
أسرع وتيرة
وأظهرت بيانات من الجمارك تراجع شحنات التصدير من الصين ثاني أكبر اقتصاد في العالم 1.1% الشهر الماضي، في أسوأ أداء منذ فبراير، وبعد ارتفاع 8.3% في سبتمبر الماضي. وجاءت البيانات مخالفة للتوقعات بنمو عند 3%.
وتأثرت البيانات بأساس المقارنة المرتفع بعدما نمت الصادرات في أكتوبر من العام الماضي بأسرع وتيرة في أكثر من عامين عندما بدأت المصانع في تسريع شحن المخزونات إلى الأسواق الرئيسية تحسباً لعودة ترمب الفائز إلى البيت الأبيض.
Chinese steel shipments to Saudi Arabia increased by 41% during the first nine months of the current year, compared to the same period last year, marking the largest increase among all major markets, according to calculations by the American agency "Bloomberg," based on Chinese customs data.
The total steel exports from China reached approximately 98 million tons during the first ten months of 2025, surpassing the level of 92 million tons for the same period in 2024, putting the country on track to achieve a new record in total annual exports.
Import Restrictions
In contrast, imports by Vietnam and South Korea declined, although they remain the two largest markets for Chinese steel, due to the import restrictions imposed. Meanwhile, the Philippines, Indonesia, and Thailand experienced strong growth, along with the Middle East and Africa, which emerged as new drivers of global steel demand.
China's exports unexpectedly fell last October, following months of strong demand in anticipation of tariffs imposed by U.S. President Donald Trump.
Fastest Pace
Customs data showed that exports from China, the world's second-largest economy, declined by 1.1% last month, marking the worst performance since February, following an increase of 8.3% in September. The data came in contrary to expectations of a 3% growth.
The data was affected by a high comparison base after exports in October of last year grew at the fastest pace in over two years when factories began to accelerate shipments of inventories to major markets in anticipation of Trump's victorious return to the White House.