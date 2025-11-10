Chinese steel shipments to Saudi Arabia increased by 41% during the first nine months of the current year, compared to the same period last year, marking the largest increase among all major markets, according to calculations by the American agency "Bloomberg," based on Chinese customs data.



The total steel exports from China reached approximately 98 million tons during the first ten months of 2025, surpassing the level of 92 million tons for the same period in 2024, putting the country on track to achieve a new record in total annual exports.



Import Restrictions



In contrast, imports by Vietnam and South Korea declined, although they remain the two largest markets for Chinese steel, due to the import restrictions imposed. Meanwhile, the Philippines, Indonesia, and Thailand experienced strong growth, along with the Middle East and Africa, which emerged as new drivers of global steel demand.



China's exports unexpectedly fell last October, following months of strong demand in anticipation of tariffs imposed by U.S. President Donald Trump.



Fastest Pace



Customs data showed that exports from China, the world's second-largest economy, declined by 1.1% last month, marking the worst performance since February, following an increase of 8.3% in September. The data came in contrary to expectations of a 3% growth.



The data was affected by a high comparison base after exports in October of last year grew at the fastest pace in over two years when factories began to accelerate shipments of inventories to major markets in anticipation of Trump's victorious return to the White House.