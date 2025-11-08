China's foreign exchange reserves rose to $3.3433 trillion by the end of October, an increase of 0.14% compared to the levels at the end of September 2025.



A statement issued by the National Foreign Exchange Administration of China indicated that the increase was due to the combined effect of exchange rate conversions and changes in asset prices.



The administration noted that October saw a general rise in global financial asset prices, resulting from multiple factors including macroeconomic data and monetary policy expectations for major economies.



Addition of Gold



Data from the People's Bank of China revealed yesterday that the central bank added gold to its reserves in October for the twelfth consecutive month.



China's gold reserves reached 74.09 million ounces by the end of October, compared to 74.06 million ounces in the previous month, and 72.8 million ounces during the same period last year, reflecting an increase of 1.8%.



The value of these reserves of the precious metal was approximately $297.21 billion, compared to $283.29 billion in September, according to the People's Bank of China.