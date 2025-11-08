ارتفعت احتياطيات الصين من النقد الأجنبي إلى 3.3433 تريليون دولار بنهاية شهر أكتوبر الماضي، بنمو 0.14% مقارنة بمستويات نهاية شهر سبتمبر 2025.


وأفاد بيان صادر عن الهيئة الوطنية للنقد الأجنبي في الصين، أن الارتفاع يعود إلى التأثير المشترك لتحويلات أسعار الصرف وتغيرات أسعار الأصول.


وذكرت الهيئة أن شهر أكتوبر شهد ارتفاع أسعار الأصول المالية العالمية بشكل عام، وذلك نتيجة لعوامل متعددة تضمنت بيانات الاقتصاد الكلي وتوقعات السياسات النقدية للاقتصادات الرئيسية.


إضافة الذهب


وأظهرت بيانات بنك الشعب الصيني، أمس، أن البنك المركزي أضاف الذهب إلى احتياطياته في أكتوبر للشهر الثاني عشر على التوالي.


وبلغت احتياطيات الصين من الذهب 74.09 مليون أوقية بنهاية أكتوبر، مقارنة بـ74.06 مليون أوقية في الشهر السابق، و72.8 مليون أوقية في الفترة نفسها من العام الماضي، بزيادة نسبتها 1.8%.


ووصلت قيمة هذه الاحتياطيات من المعدن النفيس نحو 297.21 مليار دولار، مقابل 283.29 مليار دولار في سبتمبر، وفقاً لبنك الشعب الصيني.