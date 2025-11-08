استقر سعر الريال السعودى اليوم (السبت) أمام الجنيه المصري فى البنوك المصرية؛ نظرًا لعطلة البنوك الأسبوعية- وسجّل الريال السعودي في البنك الأهلي المصري 12.56 جنيه للشراء، 12.63 جنيه للبيع، وفي البنك المركزي المصري سجل 12.6 جنيه للشراء، 12.64 جنيه للبيع.


وسجل سعر الريال السعودي في بنك مصر 12.56 جنيه للشراء، و12.64 جنيه للبيع.


وفي بنك الإسكندرية 12.58 جنيه للشراء، و12.62 جنيه للبيع، والبنك التجارى الدولي


12.58 جنيه للشراء، و12.63 جنيه للبيع، وفي مصرف أبو ظبي الإسلامي 12.63 جنيه للشراء، و12.66 جنيه للبيع، وفي بنك البركة 12.60 جنيه للشراء، و12.63 جنيه للبيع، وفي بنك قناة السويس


12.56 جنيه للشراء، و12.64 جنيه للبيع.


تعاملات أمس


وفي تعاملات أمس، سجّل سعر الريال السعودي في البنك المركزي المصري 12.60 جنيه للشراء و12.64 جنيه للبيع.


وفي البنك الأهلي المصري بلغ سعر الريال 12.56 جنيه للشراء و12.63 جنيه للبيع، وسط استقرار عام في سوق الصرف المصري خلال عطلة البنوك الأسبوعية.