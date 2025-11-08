استقر سعر الريال السعودى اليوم (السبت) أمام الجنيه المصري فى البنوك المصرية؛ نظرًا لعطلة البنوك الأسبوعية- وسجّل الريال السعودي في البنك الأهلي المصري 12.56 جنيه للشراء، 12.63 جنيه للبيع، وفي البنك المركزي المصري سجل 12.6 جنيه للشراء، 12.64 جنيه للبيع.
وسجل سعر الريال السعودي في بنك مصر 12.56 جنيه للشراء، و12.64 جنيه للبيع.
وفي بنك الإسكندرية 12.58 جنيه للشراء، و12.62 جنيه للبيع، والبنك التجارى الدولي
12.58 جنيه للشراء، و12.63 جنيه للبيع، وفي مصرف أبو ظبي الإسلامي 12.63 جنيه للشراء، و12.66 جنيه للبيع، وفي بنك البركة 12.60 جنيه للشراء، و12.63 جنيه للبيع، وفي بنك قناة السويس
12.56 جنيه للشراء، و12.64 جنيه للبيع.
تعاملات أمس
وفي تعاملات أمس، سجّل سعر الريال السعودي في البنك المركزي المصري 12.60 جنيه للشراء و12.64 جنيه للبيع.
وفي البنك الأهلي المصري بلغ سعر الريال 12.56 جنيه للشراء و12.63 جنيه للبيع، وسط استقرار عام في سوق الصرف المصري خلال عطلة البنوك الأسبوعية.
The price of the Saudi riyal today (Saturday) remained stable against the Egyptian pound in Egyptian banks due to the weekly bank holiday. The Saudi riyal was recorded at 12.56 EGP for buying and 12.63 EGP for selling at the National Bank of Egypt, while at the Central Bank of Egypt it was 12.60 EGP for buying and 12.64 EGP for selling.
The price of the Saudi riyal at Bank Misr was 12.56 EGP for buying and 12.64 EGP for selling.
At Alexandria Bank, it was 12.58 EGP for buying and 12.62 EGP for selling, and at the Commercial International Bank
it was 12.58 EGP for buying and 12.63 EGP for selling. At Abu Dhabi Islamic Bank, it was 12.63 EGP for buying and 12.66 EGP for selling, and at Al Baraka Bank, it was 12.60 EGP for buying and 12.63 EGP for selling. At Suez Canal Bank
it was 12.56 EGP for buying and 12.64 EGP for selling.
Yesterday's Transactions
In yesterday's transactions, the price of the Saudi riyal at the Central Bank of Egypt was 12.60 EGP for buying and 12.64 EGP for selling.
At the National Bank of Egypt, the price of the riyal reached 12.56 EGP for buying and 12.63 EGP for selling, amid overall stability in the Egyptian exchange market during the weekly bank holiday.