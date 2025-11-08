The price of the Saudi riyal today (Saturday) remained stable against the Egyptian pound in Egyptian banks due to the weekly bank holiday. The Saudi riyal was recorded at 12.56 EGP for buying and 12.63 EGP for selling at the National Bank of Egypt, while at the Central Bank of Egypt it was 12.60 EGP for buying and 12.64 EGP for selling.



The price of the Saudi riyal at Bank Misr was 12.56 EGP for buying and 12.64 EGP for selling.



At Alexandria Bank, it was 12.58 EGP for buying and 12.62 EGP for selling, and at the Commercial International Bank



it was 12.58 EGP for buying and 12.63 EGP for selling. At Abu Dhabi Islamic Bank, it was 12.63 EGP for buying and 12.66 EGP for selling, and at Al Baraka Bank, it was 12.60 EGP for buying and 12.63 EGP for selling. At Suez Canal Bank



it was 12.56 EGP for buying and 12.64 EGP for selling.



