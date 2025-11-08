شهد الذهب العالمي تذبذباً بدون اتجاه واضح لتظل التداولات تحوم حول المستوى النفسي 4000 دولار للأوقية، وذلك في ظل ضعف الزخم وترقب الأسواق للخطوة القادمة للذهب.
سجل سعر أوقية الذهب العالمي ارتفاعاً طفيفاً خلال الأسبوع الماضي بأقل من 0.1% لتغلق تداولات الأسبوع عند المستوى 4,001 دولار للأوقية بعد أن افتتح تداولات الأسبوع عند المستوى 3,995 دولاراً للأوقية، بينما سجل أعلى مستوى عند 4,030 دولاراً للأوقية وأدنى مستوى عند 3928 دولاراً للأوقية.
حركة الأسواق
استقرت تداولات الذهب خلال الأسبوع الماضي وسيطر التذبذب بين صعود وهبوط حول المستوى 4000 دولار للأوقية في نطاق ضيق على التحركات، وذلك بعد أن انخفض لأسبوعين متتاليين.
وظلت أسواق الأسهم التي تهيمن عليها شركات التكنولوجيا في حالة من التراجع لتسجل أكبر انخفاض أسبوعي لها منذ 7 أشهر تقريباً، حيث يساور المستثمرين قلق بشأن استدامة ارتفاع أسهم الذكاء الاصطناعي.
وتسبب هذا في دعم أسعار الذهب بشكل عام خلال الأسبوع وعدم استسلامه إلى التراجع بفعل تقلص توقعات خفض أسعار الفائدة الأمريكية خلال اجتماع البنك الاحتياطي الفيدرالي في ديسمبر القادم والتي تراجعت إلى احتمال بنسبة 66% حالياً بعد أن كانت تتخطى 90% قبل اجتماع الفيدرالي السابق.
الاجتماع الأخير للفيدرالي الأمريكي شهد خفض أسعار الفائدة بمقدار 25 نقطة أساس، وهو الأمر الذي كان متوقعاً بشكل كبير، ولكن تصريحات رئيس البنك الفيدرالي جيروم باول ألمحت إلى أن هذا القرار قد يكون الأخير هذا العام بالنسبة لخفض الفائدة.
ارتفاع الدولار
تسببت هذه التصريحات في ارتفاع مستويات الدولار الأمريكي بشكل تدريجي مقابل العملات الرئيسية ليصل إلى أعلى مستوياته منذ 4 أشهر، لينعكس بالتالي على الذهب بشكل سلبي ويدفعه إلى التراجع لأسبوعين متتاليين من أعلى مستوى تاريخي سجله عند 4381 دولاراً للأوقية.
مع تأجيل إصدار تقرير الوظائف غير الزراعية الشهري بسبب إغلاق الحكومة الأمريكية، لجأ المتداولون إلى بيانات القطاع الخاص، التي أظهرت فقدان الوظائف في شهر أكتوبر الماضي؛ لقياس احتمالية خفض أسعار الفائدة من قبل الاحتياطي الفيدرالي مرة أخرى هذا العام.
The global gold market has experienced fluctuations without a clear direction, with trading hovering around the psychological level of $4,000 per ounce, amid weak momentum and market anticipation for the next move in gold.
The price of global gold per ounce recorded a slight increase during the past week of less than 0.1%, closing the week's trading at $4,001 per ounce after opening the week at $3,995 per ounce, while it recorded a high of $4,030 per ounce and a low of $3,928 per ounce.
Market Movement
Gold trading stabilized during the past week, with fluctuations between rises and falls around the $4,000 per ounce level within a narrow range, following two consecutive weeks of decline.
The stock markets, dominated by technology companies, remained in a state of decline, recording their largest weekly drop in nearly 7 months, as investors expressed concerns about the sustainability of the rise in artificial intelligence stocks.
This contributed to supporting gold prices in general during the week and preventing it from succumbing to the decline due to reduced expectations for a cut in U.S. interest rates during the upcoming Federal Reserve meeting in December, which have now dropped to a 66% probability after exceeding 90% before the previous Fed meeting.
The recent Federal Reserve meeting saw a rate cut of 25 basis points, which was widely expected; however, Federal Reserve Chairman Jerome Powell's statements hinted that this decision might be the last this year regarding interest rate cuts.
Dollar Strength
These statements led to a gradual increase in the levels of the U.S. dollar against major currencies, reaching its highest levels in 4 months, which in turn negatively impacted gold and pushed it to decline for two consecutive weeks from its historical high of $4,381 per ounce.
With the monthly non-farm payroll report being postponed due to the U.S. government shutdown, traders turned to private sector data, which showed job losses in October; to gauge the likelihood of another interest rate cut by the Federal Reserve this year.