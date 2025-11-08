The global gold market has experienced fluctuations without a clear direction, with trading hovering around the psychological level of $4,000 per ounce, amid weak momentum and market anticipation for the next move in gold.



The price of global gold per ounce recorded a slight increase during the past week of less than 0.1%, closing the week's trading at $4,001 per ounce after opening the week at $3,995 per ounce, while it recorded a high of $4,030 per ounce and a low of $3,928 per ounce.



Market Movement



Gold trading stabilized during the past week, with fluctuations between rises and falls around the $4,000 per ounce level within a narrow range, following two consecutive weeks of decline.



The stock markets, dominated by technology companies, remained in a state of decline, recording their largest weekly drop in nearly 7 months, as investors expressed concerns about the sustainability of the rise in artificial intelligence stocks.



This contributed to supporting gold prices in general during the week and preventing it from succumbing to the decline due to reduced expectations for a cut in U.S. interest rates during the upcoming Federal Reserve meeting in December, which have now dropped to a 66% probability after exceeding 90% before the previous Fed meeting.



The recent Federal Reserve meeting saw a rate cut of 25 basis points, which was widely expected; however, Federal Reserve Chairman Jerome Powell's statements hinted that this decision might be the last this year regarding interest rate cuts.



Dollar Strength



These statements led to a gradual increase in the levels of the U.S. dollar against major currencies, reaching its highest levels in 4 months, which in turn negatively impacted gold and pushed it to decline for two consecutive weeks from its historical high of $4,381 per ounce.



With the monthly non-farm payroll report being postponed due to the U.S. government shutdown, traders turned to private sector data, which showed job losses in October; to gauge the likelihood of another interest rate cut by the Federal Reserve this year.