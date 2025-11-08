شهد الذهب العالمي تذبذباً بدون اتجاه واضح لتظل التداولات تحوم حول المستوى النفسي 4000 دولار للأوقية، وذلك في ظل ضعف الزخم وترقب الأسواق للخطوة القادمة للذهب.


سجل سعر أوقية الذهب العالمي ارتفاعاً طفيفاً خلال الأسبوع الماضي بأقل من 0.1% لتغلق تداولات الأسبوع عند المستوى 4,001 دولار للأوقية بعد أن افتتح تداولات الأسبوع عند المستوى 3,995 دولاراً للأوقية، بينما سجل أعلى مستوى عند 4,030 دولاراً للأوقية وأدنى مستوى عند 3928 دولاراً للأوقية.


حركة الأسواق


استقرت تداولات الذهب خلال الأسبوع الماضي وسيطر التذبذب بين صعود وهبوط حول المستوى 4000 دولار للأوقية في نطاق ضيق على التحركات، وذلك بعد أن انخفض لأسبوعين متتاليين.


وظلت أسواق الأسهم التي تهيمن عليها شركات التكنولوجيا في حالة من التراجع لتسجل أكبر انخفاض أسبوعي لها منذ 7 أشهر تقريباً، حيث يساور المستثمرين قلق بشأن استدامة ارتفاع أسهم الذكاء الاصطناعي.


وتسبب هذا في دعم أسعار الذهب بشكل عام خلال الأسبوع وعدم استسلامه إلى التراجع بفعل تقلص توقعات خفض أسعار الفائدة الأمريكية خلال اجتماع البنك الاحتياطي الفيدرالي في ديسمبر القادم والتي تراجعت إلى احتمال بنسبة 66% حالياً بعد أن كانت تتخطى 90% قبل اجتماع الفيدرالي السابق.


الاجتماع الأخير للفيدرالي الأمريكي شهد خفض أسعار الفائدة بمقدار 25 نقطة أساس، وهو الأمر الذي كان متوقعاً بشكل كبير، ولكن تصريحات رئيس البنك الفيدرالي جيروم باول ألمحت إلى أن هذا القرار قد يكون الأخير هذا العام بالنسبة لخفض الفائدة.


ارتفاع الدولار


تسببت هذه التصريحات في ارتفاع مستويات الدولار الأمريكي بشكل تدريجي مقابل العملات الرئيسية ليصل إلى أعلى مستوياته منذ 4 أشهر، لينعكس بالتالي على الذهب بشكل سلبي ويدفعه إلى التراجع لأسبوعين متتاليين من أعلى مستوى تاريخي سجله عند 4381 دولاراً للأوقية.


مع تأجيل إصدار تقرير الوظائف غير الزراعية الشهري بسبب إغلاق الحكومة الأمريكية، لجأ المتداولون إلى بيانات القطاع الخاص، التي أظهرت فقدان الوظائف في شهر أكتوبر الماضي؛ لقياس احتمالية خفض أسعار الفائدة من قبل الاحتياطي الفيدرالي مرة أخرى هذا العام.