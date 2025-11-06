“Okaz” learned that the Ministry of Human Resources and Social Development has paid more than 15 million riyals to 50 workers in the private sector during the past month of September, as part of the initiative to pay the rights of workers in distressed companies subject to bankruptcy laws.

This step is being carried out through the Labor Affairs Agency to protect rights, reduce the impacts of distress, and enhance the stability of the labor market.



The ministry had launched, in collaboration with the Insurance Authority, the “insurance product” to cover the entitlements of expatriate workers in private sector establishments in case of distress; aiming to protect them and reduce the impact of not receiving their financial rights, in case the establishments fail to meet their wage obligations for a specified period.

The “insurance product,” provided through insurance companies in the Kingdom, covers the entitlements of expatriate workers in case the establishment owners fail to pay their wages, according to the terms and benefits covered and defined by the insurance document based on the policies and procedures governing it. These benefits include, for example, a travel ticket if the expatriate worker wishes to return to their home country.

The Insurance Product

The launch of the “insurance product” comes as part of efforts to develop the labor market in the Kingdom of Saudi Arabia through policies and legislation, preserving contractual rights between workers and employers, and increasing the attractiveness and efficiency of the labor market at both local and international levels. The “insurance product” is also consistent with the package of regulations and procedures established by the Ministry of Human Resources and Social Development to preserve the rights of both parties in the labor relationship, including the Wage Protection System and contract documentation.

No Requirement for Travel

Workers will not be required to leave their country to receive compensation, and they will be able to obtain compensation if they transfer their services to another establishment. The insurance coverage will also include providing the worker with a travel ticket if they wish to return to their home country, not exceeding 1,000 riyals in economy class, upon presenting proof of completing all legal departure procedures such as a final exit visa.

The decision excludes “fully state-owned establishments, workers during the probation period, domestic workers, seasonal and temporary workers, family members of the employer, sports club players, agricultural workers and shepherds, and workers coming to perform a specific task.” The insurance product will not cover cases of workers from distressed companies before the application of the insurance product.

Compensation Conditions

The ministry has set 5 conditions for expatriate workers to receive insurance compensation, which include: “not being among the excluded workers, the worker being registered in the records of the distressed establishment during the claim period and being actively employed, providing a recognized documented proof that confirms non-receipt of their entitlements in the distressed establishment, the worker not having benefited from the insurance product compensation within one year, and attaching proof of intent to leave the Kingdom when requesting compensation for the travel ticket.”

The employer (establishment) will be notified through official communication channels when their expatriate workers apply for compensation. They will be granted 10 working days to object, and if the establishment does not file an objection, the entitled workers will be compensated. Upon paying the due compensation to the workers, the insurance company has the right to recourse against the establishment and demand reimbursement of the compensation paid to its workers or part of it.

⦁ Conditions for Labor Compensation:



- Distress of establishments



- Non-receipt of their rights



- Travel or transfer to another establishment



- Not being in the probation period