علمت «عكاظ» أن وزارة الموارد البشرية والتنمية الاجتماعية سددت أكثر من 15 مليون ريال لـ 50 عاملاً في القطاع الخاص خلال شهر سبتمبر الماضي، ضمن مبادرة سداد حقوق العمالة في الشركات المتعثرة والخاضعة لنظام الإفلاس.

وتقوم هذه الخطوة عبر وكالة الشؤون العمالية لحماية الحقوق وتقليل آثار التعثر، وتعزيز استقرار سوق العمل.


وكانت الوزارة قد أطلقت مع هيئة التأمين «المنتج التأميني» لتغطية مستحقات العمالة الوافدة في منشآت القطاع الخاص عند التعثر؛ بهدف حمايتهم والتقليل من تأثير عدم حصولهم على حقوقهم المالية، وذلك في حال تعثّر المنشآت وعجزها عن الالتزام بسداد الأجور لفترةٍ محددة.

ويغطي «المنتج التأميني»؛ والمقدَّم عبر شركات التأمين بالمملكة، سداد مستحقات العاملين الوافدين في حال تعثر أصحاب المنشآت عن سداد أجورهم، وفقاً لشروط ومنافع تغطيها وتحددها الوثيقة التأمينية حسب السياسات والإجراءات المنظمة لها، وتشمل تلك المنافع على سبيل المثال تذكرة سفرٍ حال رغب العامل الوافد العودة إلى بلده.

المنتج التأميني

ويأتي إطلاق «المنتج التأميني» في إطار الجهود الرامية إلى تطوير سوق العمل في المملكة العربية السعودية من خلال السياسات والتشريعات، وحفظ الحقوق التعاقدية بين العاملين وأصحاب العمل، وزيادة جاذبية وكفاءة سوق العمل على المستوى المحلي والدولي، كما يتسق «المنتج التأميني» مع حزمة الأنظمة والإجراءات التي وضعتها وزارة الموارد البشرية والتنمية الاجتماعية لحفظ حقوق طرفي العلاقة العمالية، ومنها نظام حماية الأجور، وتوثيق العقود.

لا اشتراط للسفر

ولن يشترط على العامل مغادرة بلاده للحصول على التعويض، وسيتمكن من الحصول على التعويض في حال نقل خدماته إلى منشأة أخرى، وستشمل التغطية التأمينية أيضاً منح العامل تذكرة سفر عند رغبته العودة إلى بلاده بما لا يتجاوز 1,000 ريال على الدرجة الاقتصادية عند تقديمه ما يثبت إنهاء كافة الإجراءات النظامية للمغادرة كتأشيرة الخروج النهائي.

ويستثني القرار «المنشآت المملوكة للدولة بالكامل، والعمالة فترة التجربة، والعمالة المنزلية، والعمالة الموسمية والمؤقتة، وأفراد أسرة صاحب العمل، ولاعبي الأندية الرياضية، والعمالة الزراعية والرعاة، والعاملين القادمين لأداء مهمة محددة»، ولن يشمل المنتج التأميني معالجة حالة عمالة الشركات المتعثرة قبل بدء تطبيق المنتج التأميني.

شروط التعويض

وحددت الوزارة 5 شروط لحصول العامل الوافد على التعويض التأميني، وشملت: «ألا يكون ضمن العمالة المستثناة، أن يكون العامل في سجلات المنشأة المتعثرة أثناء فترة المطالبة وحالته على رأس العمل، تقديم مستند معترف بتوثيقه يثبت عدم استلام مستحقاته في المنشأة المتعثرة، ألا يكون العامل استفاد من تعويض المنتج التأميني خلال السنة الواحدة، إرفاق ما يثبت عزمه مغادرة المملكة عند طلب تعويض تذكرة السفر».

وسيتم إخطار صاحب العمل (المنشأة) عبر وسائل الاتصال الرسمية عند تقدم عمالتها الوافدة للمطالبة بالتعويض، وستمنح 10 أيام عمل للاعتراض، وفي حال عدم تقدم المنشأة بالاعتراض سيتم تعويض العمالة المستحقة، وعند دفع التعويضات المستحقة للعمالة، يحق لشركة التأمين الرجوع على المنشأة ومطالبتها بتسديد قيمة التعويضات المدفوعة لعامليها أو جزء منها.
⦁ شروط تعويض العمالة:


- تعثر المنشآت


- عدم استلامه حقوقه


- السفر أو النقل لمنشأة أخرى


- عدم تواجده بفترة التجربة