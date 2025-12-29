The Statistics Authority revealed a decrease in the overall annual unemployment rate for the population (both Saudis and non-Saudis) to 3.4% by the end of the third quarter of the current year 2025, down by 0.3 percentage points compared to the same period in 2024, indicating the positive impact of employment programs and the empowerment of national competencies.



The labor force participation rate for the total population recorded 66.9%, an annual increase of 0.3 percentage points, reflecting the expansion of the base of participants in economic activity. The unemployment rate among Saudis reached 7.5%, down by 0.3 percentage points annually, confirming the continued improvement in the medium term, despite a quarterly unemployment rate increase of 0.7 percentage points.



In terms of gender, the indicators showed an increase in the participation of Saudi males in the labor force to 64.3%, reflecting stable demand for national labor. Meanwhile, Saudi women continued to actively participate in the labor market, with participation levels reflecting the expansion and diversity of job options.



In the youth category (15–24 years), data revealed an increase in labor force participation rates for both young women and young men in Saudi Arabia, indicating a positive trend in the desire to enter the labor market and gain early experiences, supported by training and qualification programs and linking education to jobs.



The survey results showed notable activity among unemployed Saudis in job searching, with an average of 4 active job search methods per job seeker. Direct applications to employers topped the list at 73.3%, followed by the use of the national "Jadarah" platform at 59.4%, and updating resumes through job platforms at 50.5%, reflecting increased awareness of modern employment tools.



The indicators also revealed high flexibility among job seekers, as 95.3% of unemployed Saudis expressed their willingness to work in the private sector, while a significant percentage showed acceptance of full working hours and commuting up to an hour daily, which enhances the opportunities for alignment between supply and demand in the labor market.