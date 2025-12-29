كشفت هيئة الإحصاء تراجع معدل البطالة الإجمالي السنوي للسكان (سعوديين وغير سعوديين) إلى 3.4% بنهاية الربع الثالث من العام الحالي 2025، منخفضاً بنسبة 0.3 نقطة مئوية مقارنة بالفترة نفسها من عام 2024، في مؤشر يعكس الأثر الإيجابي لبرامج التوظيف وتمكين الكفاءات الوطنية.


وسجل معدل المشاركة في القوى العاملة لإجمالي السكان 66.9%، مرتفعاً سنوياً بمقدار 0.3 نقطة مئوية، ما يعكس توسع قاعدة المشاركين في النشاط الاقتصادي، كما بلغ معدل البطالة بين السعوديين 7.5%، منخفضاً سنوياً بمقدار 0.3 نقطة مئوية، وهو ما يؤكد استمرار التحسن على المدى المتوسط، رغم ارتفاع معدل البطالة الربعي 0.7 نقطة مئوية.


وعلى صعيد النوع الاجتماعي، أظهرت المؤشرات ارتفاع مشاركة الذكور السعوديين في القوى العاملة إلى 64.3%، بما يعكس استقرار الطلب على العمالة الوطنية، فيما واصلت السعوديات حضورهن الفاعل في سوق العمل، مع تسجيل مستويات مشاركة تعكس توسع الخيارات الوظيفية وتنوعها.


وفي فئة الشباب (15–24 عاماً)، كشفت البيانات ارتفاع معدلات المشاركة في القوى العاملة لكل من الشابات والشباب السعوديين، في دلالة إيجابية على تنامي الرغبة في الالتحاق بسوق العمل واكتساب الخبرات المبكرة، مدعومة ببرامج التدريب والتأهيل وربط التعليم بالوظائف.


وأظهرت نتائج المسح نشاطًا ملحوظًا للمتعطلين السعوديين في البحث عن عمل، بمتوسط 4 أساليب بحث نشطة لكل باحث، إذ تصدر التقدم المباشر لأصحاب العمل بنسبة 73.3%، تلاه استخدام منصة «جدارات» الوطنية بنسبة 59.4%، ثم تحديث السير الذاتية عبر منصات الأعمال بنسبة 50.5%، ما يعكس ارتفاع الوعي بأدوات التوظيف الحديثة.


كما أبانت المؤشرات مرونة عالية لدى الباحثين عن عمل، إذ أفاد 95.3% من المتعطلين السعوديين باستعدادهم للعمل في القطاع الخاص، فيما أبدت نسب كبيرة قبولها بساعات عمل كاملة والتنقل لمسافة تصل إلى ساعة يومياً، الأمر الذي يعزز فرص المواءمة بين العرض والطلب في سوق العمل.