يحضر وزير الاستثمار المهندس خالد بن عبدالعزيز الفالح جلسة مجلس الشورى العادية الـ15 من أعمال السنة الثانية للدورة التاسعة، والمقرر عقدها الإثنين المقبل الموافق 16 رجب 1447هـ.

ويقدّم الفالح خلال الجلسة عرضاً حول ما أنجزته وزارة الاستثمار من خطط وبرامج، وما تحقق من مستهدفاتها، إضافةً إلى مناقشة أداء الوزارة، واستعراض خططها المستقبلية.

ويطرح أعضاء مجلس الشورى على وزير الاستثمار خلال الجلسة عدداً من الاستفسارات والمداخلات ذات الصلة باختصاصات الوزارة، وذلك في إطار الدور الرقابي الذي يضطلع به المجلس على أداء الأجهزة الحكومية؛ بهدف دعم التطوير والارتقاء بمستوى الخدمات المقدمة للمستفيدين، بما ينسجم مع توجيهات القيادة الرشيدة.

ويأتي حضور وزير الاستثمار رغبةً من المجلس في مناقشة أداء الوزارة والاطلاع على خططها ومستهدفاتها والصعوبات والمعوقات، التي تواجهها استناداً إلى المادة الـ22 من نظام مجلس الشورى، التي تنص أن «على رئيس مجلس الشورى أن يرفع لرئيس مجلس الوزراء بطلب حضور أي مسؤول حكومي جلسات مجلس الشورى إذا كان المجلس يناقش أموراً تتعلق باختصاصاته، وله الحق في النقاش دون أن يكون له حق التصويت».

ويرحب المجلس باستقبال مقترحات المواطنين واستفساراتهم التي يرغبون في طرحها على وزير الاستثمار، وذلك عبر الموقع الرسمي للمجلس: shura.gov.sa أو من خلال البريد الإلكتروني: Contact@shura.gov.sa.