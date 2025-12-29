The Minister of Investment, Engineer Khalid bin Abdulaziz Al-Falih, will attend the 15th regular session of the Shura Council for the second year of the ninth term, scheduled to be held next Monday, corresponding to the 16th of Rajab, 1447 AH.

During the session, Al-Falih will present a report on what the Ministry of Investment has accomplished in terms of plans and programs, as well as the targets that have been achieved, in addition to discussing the ministry's performance and reviewing its future plans.

Members of the Shura Council will raise a number of inquiries and comments related to the ministry's competencies during the session, as part of the council's oversight role regarding the performance of government agencies; with the aim of supporting development and enhancing the level of services provided to beneficiaries, in line with the directives of the wise leadership.

The Minister of Investment's attendance comes at the council's request to discuss the ministry's performance and to learn about its plans, targets, and the challenges and obstacles it faces, based on Article 22 of the Shura Council Law, which states that "the Chairman of the Shura Council shall raise to the Prime Minister a request for the attendance of any government official at the Shura Council sessions if the council is discussing matters related to its competencies, and he has the right to discuss without having the right to vote."

The council welcomes receiving suggestions and inquiries from citizens that they wish to present to the Minister of Investment, through the official council website: shura.gov.sa or via email: Contact@shura.gov.sa.