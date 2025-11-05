U.S. President Donald Trump announced that the federal government must be reopened as soon as possible, urging Republican lawmakers to immediately begin passing the budget.



Trump emphasized that Republicans in Congress need to end the filibuster, noting that the government shutdown negatively impacts the aviation sector and the stock market.



He blamed the Democratic Party for the longest government shutdown in U.S. history, stating, "Democrats are not at all interested in reopening the government."



Trump explained that the government shutdown was a key factor in the results of the recent municipal elections, reiterating his rejection of continued early voting by mail, considering it allows for fraud and corruption, and that his administration will work to end it.



Record



The government shutdown in the United States today entered its 36th day, making it the longest in the country's history and setting a new record after the previous longest shutdown lasted 35 days.



Republicans and Democrats in Congress have been unable to reach an agreement since the previous budget for the federal government expired on October 1, resulting in a deadlock that disrupts the lives of millions of Americans by cutting government programs, delaying flights, and halting the pay of most federal employees across the United States.