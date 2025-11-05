أعلن الرئيس الأمريكي دونالد ترمب أنه يجب إعادة فتح الحكومة الفيدرالية في أسرع وقت ممكن، داعيا النواب الجمهوريين إلى البدء فورا بتمرير الموازنة.


وأكد ترمب أن على الجمهوريين في الكونغرس إنهاء قاعدة التعطيل، مشيرا إلى أن الإغلاق الحكومي ينعكس سلبا على قطاع الطيران وسوق الأسهم.


وحمّل ترمب الحزب الديمقراطي مسؤولية أطول إغلاق حكومي في تاريخ الولايات المتحدة، قائلا: «إنّ الديمقراطيين غير مهتمين إطلاقا بإعادة فتح الحكومة».


وأوضح ترمب أن الإغلاق الحكومي كان عاملا أساسيا في نتائج الانتخابات البلدية الأخيرة، مجددا رفضه استمرار التصويت المبكر عبر البريد، معتبرا أنه يسمح بالتزوير والفساد، وأنّ إدارته ستعمل على إنهائه.


رقم قياسي


وكان الإغلاق الحكومي قد دخل في الولايات المتحدة، اليوم، يومه الـ36، ليصبح الأطول في تاريخ البلاد ويسجل رقما قياسيا جديدا بعد أن كانت أطول فترة إغلاق سابقة 35 يوما.


ولم يتمكن الجمهوريون والديمقراطيون في الكونغرس منذ انتهاء الميزانية السابقة للدولة الفيدرالية في الأول من أكتوبر الماضي، من التوصل إلى اتفاق يسمح بتخطي هذا الشلل الذي يسبب اضطرابا في حياة ملايين الأمريكيين من تقليص البرامج الحكومية وتأخير رحلات الطيران ووقف صرف أجور أغلب موظفي الحكومة الاتحادية في مختلف أنحاء الولايات المتحدة.