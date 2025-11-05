أعلن الرئيس الأمريكي دونالد ترمب أنه يجب إعادة فتح الحكومة الفيدرالية في أسرع وقت ممكن، داعيا النواب الجمهوريين إلى البدء فورا بتمرير الموازنة.
وأكد ترمب أن على الجمهوريين في الكونغرس إنهاء قاعدة التعطيل، مشيرا إلى أن الإغلاق الحكومي ينعكس سلبا على قطاع الطيران وسوق الأسهم.
وحمّل ترمب الحزب الديمقراطي مسؤولية أطول إغلاق حكومي في تاريخ الولايات المتحدة، قائلا: «إنّ الديمقراطيين غير مهتمين إطلاقا بإعادة فتح الحكومة».
وأوضح ترمب أن الإغلاق الحكومي كان عاملا أساسيا في نتائج الانتخابات البلدية الأخيرة، مجددا رفضه استمرار التصويت المبكر عبر البريد، معتبرا أنه يسمح بالتزوير والفساد، وأنّ إدارته ستعمل على إنهائه.
رقم قياسي
وكان الإغلاق الحكومي قد دخل في الولايات المتحدة، اليوم، يومه الـ36، ليصبح الأطول في تاريخ البلاد ويسجل رقما قياسيا جديدا بعد أن كانت أطول فترة إغلاق سابقة 35 يوما.
ولم يتمكن الجمهوريون والديمقراطيون في الكونغرس منذ انتهاء الميزانية السابقة للدولة الفيدرالية في الأول من أكتوبر الماضي، من التوصل إلى اتفاق يسمح بتخطي هذا الشلل الذي يسبب اضطرابا في حياة ملايين الأمريكيين من تقليص البرامج الحكومية وتأخير رحلات الطيران ووقف صرف أجور أغلب موظفي الحكومة الاتحادية في مختلف أنحاء الولايات المتحدة.
U.S. President Donald Trump announced that the federal government must be reopened as soon as possible, urging Republican lawmakers to immediately begin passing the budget.
Trump emphasized that Republicans in Congress need to end the filibuster, noting that the government shutdown negatively impacts the aviation sector and the stock market.
He blamed the Democratic Party for the longest government shutdown in U.S. history, stating, "Democrats are not at all interested in reopening the government."
Trump explained that the government shutdown was a key factor in the results of the recent municipal elections, reiterating his rejection of continued early voting by mail, considering it allows for fraud and corruption, and that his administration will work to end it.
Record
The government shutdown in the United States today entered its 36th day, making it the longest in the country's history and setting a new record after the previous longest shutdown lasted 35 days.
Republicans and Democrats in Congress have been unable to reach an agreement since the previous budget for the federal government expired on October 1, resulting in a deadlock that disrupts the lives of millions of Americans by cutting government programs, delaying flights, and halting the pay of most federal employees across the United States.