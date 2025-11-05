أظهر محضر الاجتماع الأخير للجنة السياسة النقدية في بنك اليابان المركزي المنشور اليوم، أن أعضاء اللجنة يشعرون بأن التعافي الاقتصادي للبلاد مستمر، رغم استمرار وجود بعض المخاطر.


وخلال الاجتماع قرر البنك المركزي استمرار سعر الفائدة الرئيسية عند مستوى 0.5% كما كان متوقعاً.


لكن البنك فاجأ الأسواق بقرار خفض حجم محفظته من الاستثمارات في صناديق الاستثمار القابلة للتداول، وهو ما يشير إلى استمراره في تطبيع السياسة النقدية لليابان.


توقعات التضخم


وأشار الأعضاء بحسب محضر اجتماع يومي 17 و18 سبتمبر الماضي أنه من غير الواضح طبيعة تأثير تحركات أو سياسات بعض الدول الأجنبية على اقتصاد اليابان في الفترة القادمة، وهو ما دفع توقعات التضخم إلى الارتفاع بنسبة بسيطة.


وتعد اليابان واحدة من أكثر الدول تقدماً في العالم. ويحتل الناتج القومي الإجمالي (قيمة السلع والخدمات المنتجة في اليابان خلال عام واحد) المرتبة الثالثة على مستوى العالم، كما تتمتع العلامات التجارية اليابانية بشهرة عالمية.