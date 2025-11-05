The minutes of the recent meeting of the Monetary Policy Committee at the Bank of Japan, published today, show that committee members feel the country's economic recovery is ongoing, despite the continued presence of some risks.



During the meeting, the central bank decided to maintain the main interest rate at 0.5%, as expected.



However, the bank surprised the markets with a decision to reduce the size of its portfolio of investments in exchange-traded funds, indicating its continued move towards normalizing Japan's monetary policy.



Inflation Expectations



According to the minutes of the meeting held on September 17 and 18, members noted that it is unclear how the actions or policies of some foreign countries will affect Japan's economy in the upcoming period, which has led to a slight increase in inflation expectations.



