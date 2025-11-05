Asian stocks fell sharply today, continuing the downward trend led by technology companies in the U.S. markets, amid growing concerns about the inflation of the artificial intelligence investment bubble.



The South Korean "KOSPI" index - one of the best-performing indices this year due to investor enthusiasm for artificial intelligence - dropped by 6.2% in some trading sessions, while the Japanese "Nikkei 225" index closed down by 2.8%.



These declines followed the loss of the U.S. S&P 500 index by about 1.2%, and the Nasdaq by more than 2% on Tuesday, amid warnings of overvaluation of AI companies and alerts from top executives on Wall Street about the possibility of an imminent market correction, according to a report published by the Financial Times, which was reviewed by Al Arabiya Business.



European and American Markets



In Hong Kong, the Hang Seng index fell by 0.2%, while the main Chinese CSI 300 index rose by 0.2%. In Taiwan, the TAIEX index dropped by 1.3% after falling by as much as 2.6% during the session.



Futures indicate further declines in U.S. and European markets, with the Stoxx Europe 600 index down by 0.5% and the Nasdaq 100 down by 0.3% in early trading.



Bonds and Currencies



In the bond and currency markets, the yield on the 10-year U.S. Treasury bond fell by 0.02 percentage points to 4.07%, while the dollar weakened by 0.1% against a basket of major currencies.



Asian currencies and government bonds remained largely stable, with the dollar down 0.1% against the Japanese yen to around 153.5 yen, while yields on 10-year Japanese bonds remained stable at 1.66%.



Gold and Bitcoin



In alternative asset markets, the price of Bitcoin rose by 1.5% to $101,785 per unit, while gold increased by 0.9% to $3,966 per ounce after its decline in Tuesday's session.



The Japanese yen and the dollar saw significant demand today as safe havens amid intense selling of stocks, especially those linked to technology on Wall Street, which extended to Asia.



Risk Sensitivity



The Australian dollar, highly sensitive to risk, remained weak after falling 0.8% against the U.S. dollar yesterday, while the New Zealand dollar performed worse, hovering near its lowest level in about 7 months after the unemployment rate rose to its highest level since 2016. Against the Australian dollar, the New Zealand currency fell to its lowest levels in 12 years.



The British pound moved near its lowest level in 7 months after British Treasury Secretary Rachel Reeves hinted at widespread tax increases in the budget she will present later this month.