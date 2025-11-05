تراجعت الأسهم الآسيوية بقوة اليوم، لتواصل موجة الهبوط التي قادتها شركات التكنولوجيا في الأسواق الأمريكية، على وقع مخاوف متزايدة من تضخم فقاعة استثمارات الذكاء الاصطناعي.


وانخفض مؤشر «كوسبي» الكوري الجنوبي -أحد أبرز المؤشرات أداءً هذا العام بفضل حماس المستثمرين تجاه الذكاء الاصطناعي- بنسبة 6.2% في بعض جلسات التداول، بينما أغلق مؤشر «نيكاي 225» الياباني على تراجع بلغ 2.8%.


وجاءت هذه الانخفاضات بعد أن خسر مؤشر S&P 500 الأمريكي نحو 1.2%، وناسداك أكثر من 2% يوم الثلاثاء، وسط تحذيرات من مبالغات في تقييم شركات الذكاء الاصطناعي، وتنبيهات من كبار التنفيذيين في «وول ستريت» بشأن احتمال تعرض الأسواق لتصحيح وشيك، وفقا لتقرير نشرته صحيفة «فاينانشال تايمز»، واطلعت عليه «العربية Business».


أسواق أوروبا وأمريكا


وفي هونغ كونغ، تراجع مؤشر هانغ سنغ بنسبة 0.2%، بينما صعد مؤشر CSI 300 الصيني الرئيسي بنسبة 0.2%. أما في تايوان، فانخفض مؤشر تايكس بنسبة 1.3% بعد تراجعه بما يصل إلى 2.6% خلال الجلسة.


وتشير العقود الآجلة إلى مزيد من الانخفاضات في الأسواق الأمريكية والأوروبية، إذ تراجع مؤشر Stoxx Europe 600 بنسبة 0.5% وناسداك 100 بنسبة 0.3% في التعاملات المبكرة.


السندات والعملات


وفي أسواق السندات والعملات، تراجع عائد سندات الخزانة الأمريكية لأجل 10 سنوات بمقدار 0.02 نقطة مئوية إلى 4.07%، فيما ضعف الدولار بنسبة 0.1% أمام سلة من العملات الرئيسية.


واستقرت العملات الآسيوية والسندات الحكومية إلى حد كبير، حيث تراجع الدولار 0.1% أمام الين الياباني إلى نحو 153.5 ين، بينما ظلت عوائد السندات اليابانية لأجل 10 سنوات مستقرة عند 1.66%.


الذهب والبيتكوين


أما في أسواق الأصول البديلة، فقد ارتفع سعر البيتكوين بنسبة 1.5% ليصل إلى 101,785 دولارًا للوحدة، كما صعد الذهب بنسبة 0.9% إلى 3,966 دولارًا للأوقية بعد تراجعه في جلسة الثلاثاء.


وحظي الين الياباني والدولار بإقبال كبير، اليوم، باعتبارهما ملاذين آمنين في ظل عمليات بيع مكثفة للأسهم لا سيما المرتبطة بالتكنولوجيا في وول ستريت والتي امتدت إلى آسيا.


تأثر بالمخاطر


وظل الدولار الأسترالي، شديد التأثر بالمخاطر، ضعيفا بعد تراجعه 0.8% مقابل العملة الأمريكية، أمس، في حين سجل الدولار النيوزيلندي أداء أسوأ، إذ ظل يحوم عند أدنى مستوى في نحو 7 أشهر بعد ارتفاع معدل البطالة إلى أعلى مستوى منذ عام 2016. ومقابل الدولار الأسترالي، تراجعت العملة النيوزيلندية إلى أدنى مستوياتها في 12 عاماً.


وتحرك الجنيه الإسترليني بالقرب من أدنى مستوى في 7 أشهر بعد أن ألمحت وزيرة الخزانة البريطانية ريتشل ريفز إلى زيادات ضريبية واسعة النطاق في الميزانية التي ستطرحها في وقت لاحق من الشهر الجاري.