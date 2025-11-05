أكد رئيس المؤسسة الوطنية الليبية للنفط مسعود سليمان أن ليبيا تعتمد على النفط والغاز في نحو 98% من دخلها القومي، مشددًا على أن الهدف الرئيسي للمؤسسة هو زيادة إنتاج النفط والغاز خلال الفترة القادمة.


وأوضح سليمان، في تصريحات على هامش معرض ومؤتمر أبوظبي الدولي للبترول (أديبك)، أن إنتاج ليبيا الحالي يبلغ نحو 1.4 مليون برميل يوميًا، وهو مستوى قابل للزيادة أو النقصان بحسب الظروف التشغيلية، مشيرًا إلى أن لدى المؤسسة خططًا طموحة لرفع معدلات الإنتاج اليومية.


النظام المالي


وكشف أن أكثر من 40 شركة أبدت اهتمامًا بالمشاركة في جولة التراخيص الجديدة التي أطلقتها المؤسسة، لافتًا إلى أن النظام المالي يمثل مصدر القلق الرئيسي للمستثمرين.


وأضاف رئيس المؤسسة الوطنية الليبية للنفط أن السلطات تعمل على تحسين النظام المالي، مؤكدًا أنه في حال تطلّب الأمر تحديث أو تعديل الشروط المالية، فسيتم تنفيذ ذلك بما يحقق مصالح ليبيا والمستثمرين.