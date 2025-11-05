The Chairman of the Libyan National Oil Corporation, Masoud Suleiman, confirmed that Libya relies on oil and gas for about 98% of its national income, emphasizing that the main goal of the corporation is to increase oil and gas production in the upcoming period.



Suleiman explained, in statements made on the sidelines of the Abu Dhabi International Petroleum Exhibition and Conference (ADIPEC), that Libya's current production is about 1.4 million barrels per day, a level that can increase or decrease depending on operational conditions, noting that the corporation has ambitious plans to raise daily production rates.



The Financial System



He revealed that more than 40 companies have expressed interest in participating in the new licensing round launched by the corporation, pointing out that the financial system represents the main concern for investors.



The Chairman of the Libyan National Oil Corporation added that the authorities are working to improve the financial system, confirming that if it becomes necessary to update or amend the financial terms, this will be implemented in a way that serves the interests of Libya and the investors.