أكد رئيس المؤسسة الوطنية الليبية للنفط مسعود سليمان أن ليبيا تعتمد على النفط والغاز في نحو 98% من دخلها القومي، مشددًا على أن الهدف الرئيسي للمؤسسة هو زيادة إنتاج النفط والغاز خلال الفترة القادمة.
وأوضح سليمان، في تصريحات على هامش معرض ومؤتمر أبوظبي الدولي للبترول (أديبك)، أن إنتاج ليبيا الحالي يبلغ نحو 1.4 مليون برميل يوميًا، وهو مستوى قابل للزيادة أو النقصان بحسب الظروف التشغيلية، مشيرًا إلى أن لدى المؤسسة خططًا طموحة لرفع معدلات الإنتاج اليومية.
النظام المالي
وكشف أن أكثر من 40 شركة أبدت اهتمامًا بالمشاركة في جولة التراخيص الجديدة التي أطلقتها المؤسسة، لافتًا إلى أن النظام المالي يمثل مصدر القلق الرئيسي للمستثمرين.
وأضاف رئيس المؤسسة الوطنية الليبية للنفط أن السلطات تعمل على تحسين النظام المالي، مؤكدًا أنه في حال تطلّب الأمر تحديث أو تعديل الشروط المالية، فسيتم تنفيذ ذلك بما يحقق مصالح ليبيا والمستثمرين.
The Chairman of the Libyan National Oil Corporation, Masoud Suleiman, confirmed that Libya relies on oil and gas for about 98% of its national income, emphasizing that the main goal of the corporation is to increase oil and gas production in the upcoming period.
Suleiman explained, in statements made on the sidelines of the Abu Dhabi International Petroleum Exhibition and Conference (ADIPEC), that Libya's current production is about 1.4 million barrels per day, a level that can increase or decrease depending on operational conditions, noting that the corporation has ambitious plans to raise daily production rates.
The Financial System
He revealed that more than 40 companies have expressed interest in participating in the new licensing round launched by the corporation, pointing out that the financial system represents the main concern for investors.
The Chairman of the Libyan National Oil Corporation added that the authorities are working to improve the financial system, confirming that if it becomes necessary to update or amend the financial terms, this will be implemented in a way that serves the interests of Libya and the investors.