Alstom, a global leader in smart and sustainable mobility solutions, welcomes Martin Sion as the new CEO of the group, effective today. Martin Sion succeeds Henri Poupart-Lafarge, who has decided not to stand for a new term as CEO after a decade of strategic leadership.

Under Henri Poupart-Lafarge's leadership since 2016, Alstom has successfully established its leading position in the global transport sector, driven by significant growth, an expansion of its product portfolio, and an enhancement of its reputation as a trusted partner to its customers worldwide. During his tenure, the company's revenues increased from approximately €6 billion to €18.5 billion, achieving profitability levels that are among the highest in the sector.

The successful merger with Bombardier Transportation also contributed to strengthening Alstom's capabilities, expanding its business scope, and increasing its competitiveness, supporting its position as one of the world’s leading transport companies.

The Alstom Board of Directors expresses its sincere appreciation and gratitude for Henri Poupart-Lafarge's numerous achievements and his ongoing dedication, which have laid strong foundations enabling the company to seize the opportunities presented by the rapidly evolving global transport market.

In this context, Philippe Boutin, Chairman of the Alstom Board, stated: “We are pleased to welcome Martin Sion as the new CEO of Alstom, as Martin has extensive experience in industrial leadership, having most recently served as CEO of ArianeGroup. We are confident that his expertise will contribute to enhancing Alstom's executive capabilities and leading the company towards achieving its future ambitions. I would also like to extend my heartfelt thanks to Henri Poupart-Lafarge for his long-term vision and commitment that have helped establish Alstom as a global leader.”

For his part, Martin Sion said: “I am honored to join Alstom, and I look forward to working alongside the company’s outstanding teams to enhance efforts to reduce carbon emissions in the transport sector and deliver innovative mobility solutions worldwide. I would also like to thank Henri for his wise leadership and for laying strong foundations, including building a capable leadership team that supports Alstom's continued success in the next phase.”

About Alstom

Alstom is a global leader in the rail sector, committed to making this sector the cornerstone of sustainable transport. We design and deliver a comprehensive range of future-ready transport solutions; from high-speed trains and regional trains to metros, monorails, trams, integrated systems (turnkey), comprehensive services, infrastructure, signaling systems, and digital rail solutions. With a workforce of 86,000 employees in 63 countries, Alstom combines global expertise with a strong local presence to make every journey smarter, cleaner, and more enjoyable. Together with our partners and customers, we embody the true power of rail. It is worth noting that Alstom is listed in France and achieved revenues of €18.5 billion during the fiscal year ending March 31, 2025.