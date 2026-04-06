ترحب شركة ألستوم، الرائدة عالميًا في في حلول التنقل الذكي والمستدام، بتعيين مارتن سيون رئيسًا تنفيذيًا جديدًا للمجموعة، وذلك اعتبارًا من اليوم. ويخلف مارتن سيون هنري بوبار-لافارج، الذي قرر، بعد عقدٍ كامل من القيادة الاستراتيجية، عدم الترشح لفترة جديدة في منصب الرئيس التنفيذي.

وتحت قيادة هنري بوبار-لافارج منذ عام 2016، نجحت ألستوم في ترسيخ مكانتها القيادية في قطاع النقل عالميًا، مدفوعةً بنمو ملحوظ، وتوسّع في محفظة منتجاتها، وتعزيز سمعتها كشريك موثوق لدى عملائها حول العالم. وخلال فترة قيادته، ارتفعت إيرادات الشركة من نحو 6 مليارات يورو إلى 18.5 مليار يورو، مع تحقيق مستويات ربحية تُعد من بين الأعلى في القطاع.

كما أسهم الاندماج الناجح مع شركة بومباردييه للنقل في تعزيز قدرات ألستوم، وتوسيع نطاق أعمالها، وزيادة تنافسيتها، بما يدعم مكانتها كواحدة من الشركات العالمية الرائدة في مجال النقل.

ويعرب مجلس إدارة ألستوم عن خالص تقديره وامتنانه لإنجازات هنري بوبار-لافارج العديدة وتفانيه المستمر، والتي أرست أسسًا قوية تُمكّن الشركة من اغتنام الفرص التي يتيحها سوق النقل العالمي سريع التطور.

وفي هذا السياق، صرّح فيليب بوتيكولين، رئيس مجلس إدارة ألستوم، قائلًا: «يسرّنا الترحيب بانضمام مارتن سيون رئيسًا تنفيذيًا جديدًا لألستوم، حيث يتمتع مارتن بخبرة واسعة في القيادة الصناعية، وكان يشغل مؤخرًا منصب الرئيس التنفيذي لشركة ArianeGroup. ونحن على ثقة بأن خبراته ستسهم في تعزيز قدرات ألستوم التنفيذية، وقيادة الشركة نحو تحقيق طموحاتها المستقبلية. كما أود أن أتقدم بخالص الشكر لهنري بوبار-لافارج على رؤيته طويلة المدى والتزامه الذي أسهم في ترسيخ مكانة ألستوم كشركة رائدة عالميًا».

ومن جانبه، قال مارتن سيون: «يشرفني الانضمام إلى ألستوم، وأتطلع إلى العمل جنبًا إلى جنب مع فرق العمل المتميزة بالشركة لتعزيز جهود خفض الانبعاثات الكربونية في قطاع النقل وتقديم حلول تنقل مبتكرة حول العالم. كما أتوجه بالشكر إلى هنري على قيادته الرشيدة ووضعه أسسًا قوية، بما في ذلك بناء فريق قيادي متمكن، يدعم استمرار نجاح ألستوم في المرحلة المقبلة».

عن ألستوم

تُعد شركة «ألستوم» الرائدة عالميًا في قطاع السكك الحديدية، وتلتزم بجعل هذا القطاع الركيزة الأساسية للنقل المستدام. نحن نعمل على تصميم وتقديم مجموعة متكاملة من حلول النقل الجاهزة للمستقبل؛ بدءًا من القطارات فائقة السرعة والقطارات الإقليمية، وصولًا إلى المترو، والمونوريل، والترام، والأنظمة المتكاملة (تسليم مفتاح)، والخدمات الشاملة، والبنية التحتية، وأنظمة الإشارات، وحلول السكك الحديدية الرقمية. ومن خلال فريق عمل يضم 86,000 موظف في 63 دولة، تجمع ألستوم بين الخبرة العالمية والحضور المحلي القوي لجعل كل رحلة أكثر ذكاءً ونقاءً ومتعة. وبالتعاون مع شركائنا وعملائنا، نجسد معاً القوة الحقيقية للسكك الحديدية. يُذكر أن شركة ألستوم مدرجة في فرنسا، وقد حققت إيرادات بلغت 18.5 مليار يورو خلال العام المالي المنتهي في 31 مارس 2025.