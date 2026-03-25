In modern wars, the question is no longer just: who launches the missile? But who will pay the price later. As the confrontation between Iran, the United States, and Israel escalates, the impact transcends the battlefields, striking at the heart of the global economy, where losses are not measured by the number of strikes, but by the size of the bill that accumulates on the shoulders of nations and peoples.

War Oil Ignites

With every barrel of oil that exits the market, prices rise and waves of inflation ignite across various economies. Energy is no longer just a commodity, but a pressure tool that reshapes the balance of power. Delays in shipments and disruptions in supplies push markets into a state of cautious anticipation, while maritime corridors become points of tension that directly affect the stability of global trade.

A Wobbling Economy

Financial markets reflect the growing anxiety; fluctuations in currencies, a decline in risk appetite, and capital flight towards safe havens. Growth indicators are under increasing pressure, while the cost of living rises in many countries, placing the global economy on the brink of a difficult equation between recession and inflation.

Supply Chains in Crisis

Supply chains are no longer able to absorb successive shocks. Transportation and insurance costs are soaring to unprecedented levels, and every delay in the arrival of goods directly reflects on prices. Companies are recalculating, and markets are searching for alternatives, in a scene that reflects the fragility of the global trading system in the face of geopolitical crises.

Food... The Next Danger Zone

The greatest danger is quietly creeping onto dining tables. Disruptions in fertilizer supplies and rising costs mean less production and higher prices, which multiply the pressures on the most vulnerable countries. The food crisis is no longer a distant possibility, but a scenario that approaches with every new escalation.

In this war, there are no clear fronts, nor traditional lines of contact. It is a cross-border confrontation, with the economy as its weapon, and its results extend to every home. As battles continue on the ground, a global bill is swelling in the background that everyone will pay.