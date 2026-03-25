في الحروب الحديثة، لم يعد السؤال فقط: من يطلق الصاروخ؟ بل من سيدفع الثمن لاحقًا. فمع تصاعد المواجهة بين إيران والولايات المتحدة وإسرائيل، يتجاوز الأثر حدود ساحات القتال، ليصيب قلب الاقتصاد العالمي، حيث لا تُقاس الخسائر بعدد الضربات، بل بحجم الفاتورة التي تتراكم على كاهل الدول والشعوب.

نفط الحرب يشتعل

مع كل برميل نفط يخرج من السوق، ترتفع الأسعار وتشتعل موجات التضخم في مختلف الاقتصادات. لم تعد الطاقة مجرد سلعة، بل أداة ضغط تُعيد تشكيل موازين القوى. تأخر الشحنات واضطراب الإمدادات يدفعان الأسواق إلى حالة ترقب حذر، فيما تتحول الممرات البحرية إلى نقاط توتر تؤثر مباشرة على استقرار التجارة العالمية.

اقتصاد يترنح

الأسواق المالية تعكس حجم القلق المتصاعد؛ تذبذب في العملات، وتراجع في شهية المخاطرة، وهروب رؤوس الأموال نحو الملاذات الآمنة. مؤشرات النمو تتعرض لضغوط متزايدة، بينما ترتفع تكلفة المعيشة في العديد من الدول، ما يضع الاقتصاد العالمي على حافة معادلة صعبة بين الركود والتضخم.

سلاسل الإمداد في أزمة

لم تعد سلاسل الإمداد قادرة على امتصاص الصدمات المتتالية. تكاليف النقل والتأمين تقفز إلى مستويات غير مسبوقة، وكل تأخير في وصول السلع ينعكس مباشرة على الأسعار. الشركات تعيد حساباتها، والأسواق تبحث عن بدائل، في مشهد يعكس هشاشة النظام التجاري العالمي أمام الأزمات الجيوسياسية.

الغذاء.. ساحة الخطر القادمة

الخطر الأكبر يتسلل بهدوء إلى موائد الطعام. تعطل إمدادات الأسمدة وارتفاع تكلفتها يعني إنتاجًا أقل وأسعارًا أعلى، ما يضاعف الضغوط على الدول الأكثر هشاشة. أزمة الغذاء لم تعد احتمالًا بعيدًا، بل سيناريو يقترب مع كل تصعيد جديد.
في هذه الحرب، لا توجد جبهات واضحة، ولا خطوط تماس تقليدية. إنها مواجهة عابرة للحدود، سلاحها الاقتصاد، ونتائجها تمتد إلى كل بيت. وبينما تستمر المعارك على الأرض، تتضخم في الخلفية فاتورة عالمية سيدفعها الجميع.