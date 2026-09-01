The Egyptian art critic Tarek El Shenawy surprised the artistic community with his statements during a television interview, following a reconciliation session with the musician syndicate president, artist Mostafa Kamel. El Shenawy confirmed that he still stands by his opinion that Mostafa Kamel's voice is "out of tune," noting that he will not abandon his view even after the reconciliation session held between them at the Journalists Syndicate in Egypt, just days after conflicting statements from both parties; thus, El Shenawy reaffirms his commitment to the statement that caused the crisis.



Apology and Withdrawal



The Egyptian Journalists Syndicate held a reconciliation session between El Shenawy and Kamel in the presence of several journalists and a delegation from the Musicians Syndicate, where the musicians' president, Mostafa Kamel, apologized for his previous offensive remarks and also withdrew the legal aspect of the crisis, according to local media reports.



The session ended with Mostafa Kamel and Tarek El Shenawy shaking hands and announcing the resolution of their dispute, emphasizing the importance of separating differences in critical opinion from personal relationships.



During the reconciliation session, Mostafa Kamel affirmed his respect for Tarek El Shenawy and for his profession as an art critic.



The Right to Express



For his part, Tarek El Shenawy confirmed that the reconciliation session ended the dispute on both personal and legal levels, but he emphasized his commitment to his right to express his critical opinion on the performance of Mostafa Kamel or any other artists as part of his professional duty.



El Shenawy stated that he did not intend to offend or overstep, adding: "I have never overstepped, and I will not overstep even with those who do. This will remain my principle." He further stated: "It is our right as art critics to express our opinions under the umbrella of the law."



El Shenawy clarified that Mostafa Kamel directed insults at him simply for expressing his artistic opinion as a critic, affirming that the term "out of tune" is a normal expression that falls under the framework of artistic criticism.



It is worth noting that the crisis erupted following the critic's comment on the performance of the musicians' president during one of his concerts in the North Coast, where he described his voice as "out of tune," which angered Mostafa Kamel and escalated the crisis between the two parties.