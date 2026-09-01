فاجأ الناقد الفني المصري طارق الشناوي الأوساط الفنية بتصريحاته خلال مداخلة تلفزيونية، وذلك بعد جلسة صلح مع نقيب الموسيقيين الفنان مصطفى كامل، إذ أكد الشناوي أنه لا يزال متمسكاً برأيه بأن صوت مصطفى كامل «نشاز»، لافتاً إلى أنه لن يتخلى عن رأيه حتى بعد جلسة الصلح التي أُقيمت بينهما في نقابة الصحفيين في مصر، وذلك بعد أيام من التصريحات المضادة بين الطرفين؛ ليؤكد بذلك الشناوي تمسكه بتصريحه الذي تسبب في الأزمة.

اعتذار وتنازل

وكانت نقابة الصحفيين المصرية قد عقدت جلسة للصلح بين الشناوي وكامل بحضور عدد من الصحفيين ووفد من نقابة المهن الموسيقية، حيث قدم نقيب الموسيقيين مصطفى كامل اعتذاراً عما بدر منه من إساءة، كما تنازل عن الشق القانوني في الأزمة، وفق ما نقلته وسائل إعلام محلية.

وانتهت الجلسة بتصافح مصطفى كامل وطارق الشناوي، وإعلان حل الخلاف بينهما، وسط تأكيد على أهمية الفصل بين الاختلاف في الرأي النقدي والعلاقات الشخصية.

وخلال جلسة الصلح، أكد مصطفى كامل على احترامه لطارق الشناوي ولمهنته كناقد فني.

الحق في التعبير

من جانبه، أكد طارق الشناوي أن جلسة الصلح أنهت الخلاف على المستويين الشخصي والقانوني، إلا أنه شدد على تمسكه بحقه في التعبير عن رأيه النقدي في أداء مصطفى كامل أو غيره من الفنانين بحكم واجب المهنة.

وأكد الشناوي أنه لم يقصد الإساءة أو التجاوز، مضيفاً: «لم يحدث أنني تجاوزت، ولن أتجاوز حتى مع من يتجاوزون، وسيظل هذا مبدئي». وأردف: «من حقنا كلنا كنقاد فنيين التعبير عن رأينا تحت مظلة القانون».

وأوضح الشناوي أن مصطفى كامل وجه له السباب لمجرد أنه أبدى رأيه الفني كناقد، مؤكداً أن كلمة «نشاز» تعبير عادي يندرج تحت إطار النقد الفني.

يذكر أن الأزمة كانت قد اندلعت على خلفية تعليق الناقد الفني على أداء نقيب الموسيقيين في إحدى حفلاته بالساحل الشمالي، حيث وصف صوته بأنه «نشاز»، ما أثار غضب مصطفى كامل وتفاقمت على أثره الأزمة بين الطرفين.