أعلنت الفنانة السورية سلاف فواخرجي تحسن الحالة الصحية لزوجها الفنان وائل رمضان، بعد الأزمة الصحية التي تعرض لها سابقاً، مؤكدة أن حالته أصبحت أفضل، معربة عن امتنانها لكل من حرص على الاطمئنان عليه أو قدم له الدعم خلال فترة مرضه.

ونشرت سلاف عبر حسابها على «فيسبوك» رسالة أعربت فيها عن امتنانها للأطباء الذين أشرفوا على علاجه، ولكل الأصدقاء والمحبين الذين حرصوا على الاطمئنان عليه، متمنية للجميع دوام الصحة والعافية.

رسالة لزوجها

كما وجهت سلاف رسالة رومانسية إلى زوجها، قالت فيها: «ضحكتك بتسوى الدنيا»، وهو ما حظي بتفاعل واسع من متابعيها الذين تمنوا له الشفاء الكامل واستمرار تمتعه بصحة جيدة.

آخر ظهور

ويُعد آخر ظهور للفنانة سلاف فواخرجي خلال مشاركتها في ختام مهرجان المركز الكاثوليكي المصري للسينما، حيث كرمتها إدارة المهرجان تقديرًا لمشاركتها في لجنة تحكيم الدورة الـ74، وتسلمت درع التكريم بحضور نخبة من نجوم وصناع السينما.

نفي الشائعات

وكانت سلاف فواخرجي نفت سابقاً صحة الأنباء المتداولة بشأن مشاركتها في عمل درامي يجسد شخصية أسماء الأسد، مؤكدة أن ما يتم تداوله عبر مواقع التواصل الاجتماعي مجرد شائعات لا تستند إلى أي حقيقة، ودعت إلى عدم الانسياق وراء تلك الأنباء غير الموثقة أو المساهمة في نشرها.