The Syrian artist Sulaf Fawakhirji announced the improvement in the health condition of her husband, artist Wael Ramadan, following the health crisis he previously experienced, confirming that his condition has become better, and expressing her gratitude to everyone who cared to check on him or offered him support during his illness.

Sulaf shared a message on her Facebook account expressing her gratitude to the doctors who oversaw his treatment, and to all the friends and loved ones who made sure to check on him, wishing everyone continued health and wellness.



A Message to Her Husband

Sulaf also directed a romantic message to her husband, saying: "Your smile is worth the world," which received wide interaction from her followers who wished him a full recovery and continued good health.



Last Appearance

The last appearance of artist Sulaf Fawakhirji was during her participation in the closing of the Egyptian Catholic Center for Cinema Festival, where the festival administration honored her in appreciation of her participation in the jury of the 74th session, and she received the honor shield in the presence of a selection of stars and filmmakers.



Denial of Rumors

Sulaf Fawakhirji had previously denied the validity of the circulating news regarding her participation in a dramatic work portraying the character of Asma al-Assad, confirming that what is being circulated on social media is merely rumors with no basis in fact, and she urged not to be swayed by such unverified news or to contribute to its spread.