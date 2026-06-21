تابع قناة عكاظ على الواتساب
أعلن رئيس الهيئة العامة للترفيه المستشار تركي آل الشيخ، أن الممثل الأمريكي جيانكارلو إسبوزيتو، أحد أبرز نجوم فيلم Seven Dogs ومسلسل Breaking Bad، قام بنطق الشهادتين وشارك فريق العمل أداء الصلاة داخل أحد المساجد خلال فترة وجوده في المملكة.
ونشر تركي آل الشيخ عبر حسابه على فيسبوك قائلاً إن جيانكارلو إسبوزيتو أدى الشهادتين وشارك زملاءه الصلاة في المسجد، مشيراً إلى أن ذلك جاء بعد تجربة إيجابية عاشها خلال فترة التصوير في المملكة وتفاعله المباشر مع المسلمين. وأضاف أن إسبوزيتو عبّر عن ارتياحه الكبير في التعامل مع المجتمع المسلم أثناء وجوده في السعودية، لافتاً إلى توثيق هذه اللحظات في مقطع فيديو جمعه بعدد من موظفي شركة صلة، مختتماً حديثه بعبارة: «الحمد لله».
The Chairman of the General Entertainment Authority, Counselor Turki Al Sheikh, announced that American actor Giancarlo Esposito, one of the stars of the film Seven Dogs and the series Breaking Bad, has pronounced the two testimonies of faith and participated with the crew in performing prayers inside one of the mosques during his time in the Kingdom. Turki Al Sheikh posted on his Facebook account, stating that Giancarlo Esposito recited the testimonies of faith and joined his colleagues in prayer at the mosque, noting that this came after a positive experience he had during the filming period in the Kingdom and his direct interaction with Muslims. He added that Esposito expressed his great comfort in dealing with the Muslim community while in Saudi Arabia, pointing out that these moments were documented in a video that featured him with several employees of Sela Company, concluding his remarks with the phrase: "Praise be to God."