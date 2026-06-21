«عكاظ» (جدة)

أعلن رئيس الهيئة العامة للترفيه المستشار تركي آل الشيخ، أن الممثل الأمريكي جيانكارلو إسبوزيتو، أحد أبرز نجوم فيلم Seven Dogs ومسلسل Breaking Bad، قام بنطق الشهادتين وشارك فريق العمل أداء الصلاة داخل أحد المساجد خلال فترة وجوده في المملكة. ونشر تركي آل الشيخ عبر حسابه على فيسبوك قائلاً إن جيانكارلو إسبوزيتو أدى الشهادتين وشارك زملاءه الصلاة في المسجد، مشيراً إلى أن ذلك جاء بعد تجربة إيجابية عاشها خلال فترة التصوير في المملكة وتفاعله المباشر مع المسلمين. وأضاف أن إسبوزيتو عبّر عن ارتياحه الكبير في التعامل مع المجتمع المسلم أثناء وجوده في السعودية، لافتاً إلى توثيق هذه اللحظات في مقطع فيديو جمعه بعدد من موظفي شركة صلة، مختتماً حديثه بعبارة: «الحمد لله».