شهدت الأوساط الفنية والإعلامية في تركيا جدلاً واسعًا خلال الأيام الماضية عقب القبض على النجمة التركية بيرين سات المعروفة بالوطن العربي بدورها في مسلسل «العشق الممنوع» وزوجها المطرب كينان دوغولو لإجراءات أمنية ضمن حملة موسعة لمكافحة المخدرات عقب عودتهما من رحلة خارج البلاد.
نتيجة فحص بيرين سات
وكشفت تقارير إعلامية تركية أن نتائج الفحوصات التي أجريت لبيرين سات أثبتت خلوها من أي مواد مخدرة، حيث جاءت التحاليل سلبية بالكامل، وذلك بعد إخضاعها للفحص في إطار التحقيقات والإجراءات الروتينية التي شملت عددًا من الأشخاص بمدينة إسطنبول.
نتائج مختلفة لزوجها
في المقابل، أفادت وسائل إعلام محلية بأن نتائج العينات المأخوذة من زوجها كينان دوغولو أظهرت مؤشرات إيجابية، بعد إجراء تحاليل متخصصة استندت إلى عينات من الدم والشعر، الأمر الذي أثار حالة من الجدل والتساؤلات داخل الرأي العام التركي.
متابعة مستمرة للتطورات
وتواصل الجهات المختصة متابعة القضية واستكمال الإجراءات المرتبطة بها وسط اهتمام إعلامي كبير بالتفاصيل الجديدة التي قد تكشفها التحقيقات خلال الفترة القادمة.
توقيف 22 شخصًا
ويأتي ذلك بعدما أعلنت النيابة العامة التركية تنفيذ حملة أمنية في إسطنبول ضمن جهود مكافحة المخدرات، أسفرت عن توقيف عدد من الأشخاص وإصدار قرارات بحق 22 موقوفًا في إطار التحقيقات الجارية.
وتضمنت الأسماء المتداولة الممثلة التركية بيرين سات وزوجها المطرب كينان دوغولو، وسط استمرار التحقيقات وترقب واسع داخل الأوساط الفنية والجماهيرية في تركيا.
The artistic and media circles in Turkey have witnessed widespread controversy in recent days following the arrest of Turkish star Beren Saat, known in the Arab world for her role in the series "Forbidden Love," and her husband, singer Kenan Doğulu, as part of security measures in a broad campaign against drugs after their return from a trip abroad.
Results of Beren Saat's Test
Turkish media reports revealed that the results of the tests conducted on Beren Saat showed that she was free of any narcotic substances, as the analyses were completely negative, following her being subjected to testing as part of the investigations and routine procedures that included several individuals in Istanbul.
Different Results for Her Husband
In contrast, local media reported that the results of the samples taken from her husband Kenan Doğulu showed positive indicators, after specialized analyses were conducted based on samples of blood and hair, which sparked a wave of controversy and questions within Turkish public opinion.
Continuous Monitoring of Developments
The relevant authorities continue to monitor the case and complete the associated procedures amidst significant media interest in the new details that the investigations may reveal in the coming period.
Arrest of 22 Individuals
This comes after the Turkish public prosecutor announced the implementation of a security campaign in Istanbul as part of efforts to combat drugs, resulting in the arrest of several individuals and the issuance of decisions regarding 22 detainees in the ongoing investigations.
The names circulating included Turkish actress Beren Saat and her husband, singer Kenan Doğulu, amidst ongoing investigations and widespread anticipation within the artistic and public circles in Turkey.