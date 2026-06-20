شهدت الأوساط الفنية والإعلامية في تركيا جدلاً واسعًا خلال الأيام الماضية عقب القبض على النجمة التركية بيرين سات المعروفة بالوطن العربي بدورها في مسلسل «العشق الممنوع» وزوجها المطرب كينان دوغولو لإجراءات أمنية ضمن حملة موسعة لمكافحة المخدرات عقب عودتهما من رحلة خارج البلاد.

نتيجة فحص بيرين سات

وكشفت تقارير إعلامية تركية أن نتائج الفحوصات التي أجريت لبيرين سات أثبتت خلوها من أي مواد مخدرة، حيث جاءت التحاليل سلبية بالكامل، وذلك بعد إخضاعها للفحص في إطار التحقيقات والإجراءات الروتينية التي شملت عددًا من الأشخاص بمدينة إسطنبول.

نتائج مختلفة لزوجها

في المقابل، أفادت وسائل إعلام محلية بأن نتائج العينات المأخوذة من زوجها كينان دوغولو أظهرت مؤشرات إيجابية، بعد إجراء تحاليل متخصصة استندت إلى عينات من الدم والشعر، الأمر الذي أثار حالة من الجدل والتساؤلات داخل الرأي العام التركي.

متابعة مستمرة للتطورات

وتواصل الجهات المختصة متابعة القضية واستكمال الإجراءات المرتبطة بها وسط اهتمام إعلامي كبير بالتفاصيل الجديدة التي قد تكشفها التحقيقات خلال الفترة القادمة.

توقيف 22 شخصًا

ويأتي ذلك بعدما أعلنت النيابة العامة التركية تنفيذ حملة أمنية في إسطنبول ضمن جهود مكافحة المخدرات، أسفرت عن توقيف عدد من الأشخاص وإصدار قرارات بحق 22 موقوفًا في إطار التحقيقات الجارية.

وتضمنت الأسماء المتداولة الممثلة التركية بيرين سات وزوجها المطرب كينان دوغولو، وسط استمرار التحقيقات وترقب واسع داخل الأوساط الفنية والجماهيرية في تركيا.