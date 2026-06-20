The artistic and media circles in Turkey have witnessed widespread controversy in recent days following the arrest of Turkish star Beren Saat, known in the Arab world for her role in the series "Forbidden Love," and her husband, singer Kenan Doğulu, as part of security measures in a broad campaign against drugs after their return from a trip abroad.

Results of Beren Saat's Test

Turkish media reports revealed that the results of the tests conducted on Beren Saat showed that she was free of any narcotic substances, as the analyses were completely negative, following her being subjected to testing as part of the investigations and routine procedures that included several individuals in Istanbul.

Different Results for Her Husband

In contrast, local media reported that the results of the samples taken from her husband Kenan Doğulu showed positive indicators, after specialized analyses were conducted based on samples of blood and hair, which sparked a wave of controversy and questions within Turkish public opinion.

Continuous Monitoring of Developments

The relevant authorities continue to monitor the case and complete the associated procedures amidst significant media interest in the new details that the investigations may reveal in the coming period.

Arrest of 22 Individuals

This comes after the Turkish public prosecutor announced the implementation of a security campaign in Istanbul as part of efforts to combat drugs, resulting in the arrest of several individuals and the issuance of decisions regarding 22 detainees in the ongoing investigations.

The names circulating included Turkish actress Beren Saat and her husband, singer Kenan Doğulu, amidst ongoing investigations and widespread anticipation within the artistic and public circles in Turkey.