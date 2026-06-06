كشف المطرب الأردني حسام السيلاوي عودته مجدداً إلى أحد المستشفيات المتخصصة في العلاج النفسي، بعد فترة من تلقيه الرعاية النفسية على خلفية الأزمة التي أثارتها تصريحاته السابقة المتعلقة بالدين والشيوخ.

كما وجه السيلاوي رسالة صوتية إلى متابعيه عبر قناته على «إنستغرام»، أوضح خلالها أنه سيبتعد لفترة قصيرة من أجل استكمال رحلة العلاج، معرباً عن أمله في العودة بحالة أفضل.

غياب مؤقت

وقال في رسالته: «أنا يمكن أغيب أسبوع هروح المستشفى وأرجع لكم أحسن بكتير، وإن شاء الله كل يوم يكون في فرق أحسن أتمنى أنكم تذكروني بالخير».

اعتزال الغناء نهائياً

وفي سياق آخر، أعلن حسام السيلاوي سابقاً اعتزاله الغناء بشكل نهائي، رغم امتلاكه 18 عملاً فنياً سيتم طرحها ضمن ألبومين خلال الفترة القادمة، موضحاً أن قراره يأتي بهدف التفرغ لأولوياته الشخصية والعائلية والدينية، مع التزامه الكامل بتنفيذ التعاقدات الفنية القائمة.

وأشار السيلاوي إلى أن الأعمال المسجلة ستصدر كما هو مخطط لها قبل إنهاء مسيرته الفنية، مؤكداً أن هذا العام سيكون الأخير له في عالم الغناء، على أن يكتفي بعدد محدود من الحفلات المرتبطة بعقود سابقة لتكون بمثابة ختام مشواره الفني.

جدل واسع

وجاء قرار اعتزال المطرب الأردني حسام السيلاوي في وقت كان أثار فيه جدلاً واسعاً خلال الفترة الأخيرة عقب تصريحات منسوبة إليه تناولت العقيدة الإسلامية وتفسير القرآن الكريم ودور علماء الدين، ما أدى إلى موجة انتقادات واسعة عبر منصات التواصل الاجتماعي.