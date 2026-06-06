The Jordanian singer Hussam Al-Silawi revealed his return to a specialized psychiatric hospital, after a period of receiving psychological care following the controversy sparked by his previous statements regarding religion and religious scholars.

Al-Silawi also sent a voice message to his followers via his channel on "Instagram," in which he explained that he would be taking a short break to continue his treatment journey, expressing his hope to return in a better state.

Temporary Absence

In his message, he said: "I might be absent for a week; I will go to the hospital and return to you much better, and God willing, every day will show improvement. I hope you remember me fondly."

Retirement from Singing Permanently

In another context, Hussam Al-Silawi previously announced his permanent retirement from singing, despite having 18 artistic works that will be released as part of two albums in the upcoming period. He clarified that his decision comes in order to focus on his personal, family, and religious priorities, while fully committing to fulfilling existing artistic contracts.

Al-Silawi indicated that the recorded works will be released as planned before he ends his artistic career, confirming that this year will be his last in the world of singing, and that he will limit himself to a few concerts tied to previous contracts to serve as a conclusion to his artistic journey.

Widespread Controversy

The decision of the Jordanian singer Hussam Al-Silawi to retire came at a time when he had sparked widespread controversy recently following statements attributed to him that addressed Islamic doctrine, the interpretation of the Quran, and the role of religious scholars, leading to a wave of criticism across social media platforms.