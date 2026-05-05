Pop star Britney Spears pleaded guilty to a lesser charge of "reckless driving" as part of a settlement in a case that originally involved driving under the influence of alcohol or other substances.

During a session held in Northern Los Angeles, her legal team submitted the plea on her behalf, which is a standard procedure for such relatively minor cases, making her personal appearance unnecessary.

The details of the incident date back to last March, when the California Highway Patrol received a report about a black car driving erratically and at high speed in the Ventura area. After following the vehicle, the police stopped the driver, noting signs of her inability to drive safely.

The case, which began with a more serious charge, ended with a lighter legal settlement, reflecting an attempt to close the matter without escalation, while serving as a reminder that fleeting moments can quickly turn into public issues, even for the biggest names in the entertainment world.