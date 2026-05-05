اعترفت نجمة البوب بريتني سبيرز بتهمة مخففة هي «القيادة المتهورة»، ضمن تسوية لقضية كانت تتعلق في الأصل بالقيادة تحت تأثير الكحول أو مواد أخرى.

وخلال جلسة عُقدت في شمال لوس أنجلوس، قدّم فريقها القانوني الإقرار نيابة عنها، في إجراء معتاد لمثل هذه القضايا البسيطة نسبياً، ما جعل حضورها الشخصي غير ضروري.

تعود تفاصيل الواقعة إلى مارس الماضي، عندما تلقت دورية الطرق السريعة في كاليفورنيا بلاغاً عن سيارة سوداء تسير بسرعة وبطريقة غير مستقرة في منطقة فنتورا. وبعد متابعة المركبة، أوقفت الشرطة السائقة، مشيرة إلى ظهور مؤشرات على عدم قدرتها على القيادة بشكل آمن.

القضية، التي بدأت باتهام أكثر خطورة، انتهت بتسوية قانونية أخف، في مسار يعكس محاولة لإغلاق الملف دون تصعيد، بينما تبقى الواقعة تذكيراً بأن لحظات عابرة قد تتحول سريعاً إلى قضايا علنية، حتى لأشهر الأسماء في عالم الفن.