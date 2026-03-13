أعربت الفنانة المصرية دينا الشربيني عن سعادتها الكبيرة بالتفاعل الذي حققه مسلسل «اتنين غيرنا» منذ عرض حلقاته الأولى، مؤكدة أن سرعة ردود الفعل الإيجابية كانت مفاجأة بالنسبة لها، وجعلتها تشعر بأن العمل وصل إلى الجمهور.
سبب الموافقة
وأوضحت دينا الشربيني في تصريح خاص لـ«عكاظ» أن أحد أسباب تحمسها للمسلسل هو السيناريو المميز، مشيدة بأسلوب الكاتبة رنا أبوالريش، الذي يجعل النص قريبًا من الممثل ويمنحه إحساسًا بالطبيعية والبساطة أثناء الأداء.
تحضيرات الدور
وأكدت دينا الشربيني أنها حرصت على الفصل بين شخصيتها الحقيقية والشخصية الدرامية التي تعمل ممثلة شهيرة وتعاني من هشاشة داخلية وصراعات خاصة بالعمل.
نقاط التشابه والاختلاف
وأشارت إلى وجود بعض أوجه التشابه بينها وبين «نور»، مثل حب العمل والإخلاص له والحساسية تجاه المقربين، بينما يكمن الاختلاف في أن الشخصية تميل إلى كتمان مشاعرها، في حين تفضل هي التعبير عنها ومواجهتها بشكل مباشر.
حقيقة التشابه
أوضحت دينا أن لا يوجد تشابه كما ظن البعض بين مسلسل «اتنين غيرنا» ومسلسلها السابق «كامل العدد» فهناك اختلاف بشكل كامل بين المسلسلين في الفكرة وطبيعة الأحداث والمعالجة الدرامية.
The Egyptian artist Dina El Sherbiny expressed her great happiness with the interaction that the series "Itnin Ghirna" has achieved since the airing of its first episodes, confirming that the speed of positive reactions was a surprise for her, making her feel that the work has reached the audience.
Reason for Approval
Dina El Sherbiny explained in a special statement to "Okaz" that one of the reasons for her enthusiasm for the series is the distinctive script, praising the style of writer Rana Abu Al-Reesh, which makes the text close to the actor and gives them a sense of naturalness and simplicity during performance.
Role Preparations
Dina El Sherbiny confirmed that she was keen to separate her true personality from the dramatic character she plays, a famous actress who suffers from internal fragility and work-related conflicts.
Similarities and Differences
She pointed out that there are some similarities between her and "Noor," such as a love for work and dedication to it, as well as sensitivity towards those close to her, while the difference lies in the fact that the character tends to conceal her feelings, whereas she prefers to express and confront them directly.
The Truth of the Similarity
Dina clarified that there is no similarity, as some have thought, between the series "Itnin Ghirna" and her previous series "Kamel Al-Adad," as there is a complete difference between the two series in terms of idea, nature of events, and dramatic treatment.