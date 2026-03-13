The Egyptian artist Dina El Sherbiny expressed her great happiness with the interaction that the series "Itnin Ghirna" has achieved since the airing of its first episodes, confirming that the speed of positive reactions was a surprise for her, making her feel that the work has reached the audience.

Reason for Approval

Dina El Sherbiny explained in a special statement to "Okaz" that one of the reasons for her enthusiasm for the series is the distinctive script, praising the style of writer Rana Abu Al-Reesh, which makes the text close to the actor and gives them a sense of naturalness and simplicity during performance.

Role Preparations

Dina El Sherbiny confirmed that she was keen to separate her true personality from the dramatic character she plays, a famous actress who suffers from internal fragility and work-related conflicts.

Similarities and Differences

She pointed out that there are some similarities between her and "Noor," such as a love for work and dedication to it, as well as sensitivity towards those close to her, while the difference lies in the fact that the character tends to conceal her feelings, whereas she prefers to express and confront them directly.

The Truth of the Similarity

Dina clarified that there is no similarity, as some have thought, between the series "Itnin Ghirna" and her previous series "Kamel Al-Adad," as there is a complete difference between the two series in terms of idea, nature of events, and dramatic treatment.