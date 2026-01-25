The Egyptian artist Ashraf Abdel Baqi announced the return of the "Suksih" troupe through a new theatrical performance titled "The Family of the Shamashergi," which will be staged at the Naguib El Rehani Theater in downtown Cairo.

Show Date and Details

Abdel Baqi clarified through a post on his Instagram account that the show will start on Thursday, January 29, noting that tickets for the play are now available for sale.

The Story of the Work

The events of "The Family of the Shamashergi" unfold in a comedic social context, marking a new experience for the "Suksih" troupe, which is returning after a hiatus.

Cast

Alongside Ashraf Abdel Baqi, the play features performances by Hamdi Al-Marghani, Ibram Samir, along with a group of young artists. It is written by Hossam Said Abdel Aati and directed by Ashraf Abdel Baqi, while the set design is by Dr. Mahmoud Sami.

His Latest Dramatic Works

Ashraf Abdel Baqi shone in his latest dramatic work through the series "Walad Bent Shayeb," which also stars Leila Ahmed Zaher, Nabil Issa, Entsar, Marwan Al-Muslimani, Nabil Issa, and others. The series is directed by Zina Ashraf Abdel Baqi.

Ashraf Abdel Baqi's Apology

Ashraf Abdel Baqi apologized for participating in the series "Fakhr El Delta," starring the young artist Ahmed Ramzy, which is set to air in the Ramadan season of 2026. The cast includes Kamal Abu Riya, Tara Aboud, Ahmed Issam El-Sayed, Entsar, and others, and it is written by Abdel Rahman Jawish and directed by Hadi Basyouni.