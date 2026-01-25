أعلن الفنان المصري أشرف عبد الباقي عودة فرقة «سوكسيه» من خلال عرض مسرحي جديد بعنوان «عائلة الشماشرجي»، الذي سيعرض على خشبة مسرح نجيب الريحاني بوسط القاهرة.
موعد العرض وتفاصيله
أوضح عبد الباقي عبر منشور على حسابه في «إنستغرام» أن العرض سيبدأ يوم الخميس 29 يناير، مشيرًا إلى أن تذاكر المسرحية متاحة الآن للبيع.
قصة العمل
تدور أحداث «عائلة الشماشرجي» في إطار كوميدي اجتماعي، وتعد تجربة جديدة لفرقة «سوكسيه» التي تعود بعد غياب.
طاقم العمل
يشارك في بطولة المسرحية، إلى جانب أشرف عبد الباقي، كل من: حمدي المرغني، وإبرام سمير، إلى جانب مجموعة من الفنانين الشباب، وهي من تأليف حسام سيد عبد العاطي، وإخراج أشرف عبد الباقي، بينما يتولى الديكور الدكتور محمود سامي.
آخر أعماله الدرامية
وكان أشرف عبد الباقي تألق في آخر أعماله الدرامية من خلال مسلسل «ولد بنت شايب»، ويشاركه العمل كل من: ليلى أحمد زاهر، نبيل عيسى، انتصار، مروان المسلماني، نبيل عيسى، وآخرون، والعمل من إخراج زينة أشرف عبد الباقي.
اعتذار أشرف عبد الباقي
وكان أشرف عبد الباقي اعتذر عن المشاركة في مسلسل «فخر الدلتا» بطولة الفنان الشاب أحمد رمزي، المقرر عرضه في موسم رمضان 2026، وجمع كلاً من: كمال أبو ريه، تارا عبود، أحمد عصام السيد، انتصار، وآخرين، ومن تأليف عبدالرحمن جاويش، وإخراج هادي بسيوني.
The Egyptian artist Ashraf Abdel Baqi announced the return of the "Suksih" troupe through a new theatrical performance titled "The Family of the Shamashergi," which will be staged at the Naguib El Rehani Theater in downtown Cairo.
Show Date and Details
Abdel Baqi clarified through a post on his Instagram account that the show will start on Thursday, January 29, noting that tickets for the play are now available for sale.
The Story of the Work
The events of "The Family of the Shamashergi" unfold in a comedic social context, marking a new experience for the "Suksih" troupe, which is returning after a hiatus.
Cast
Alongside Ashraf Abdel Baqi, the play features performances by Hamdi Al-Marghani, Ibram Samir, along with a group of young artists. It is written by Hossam Said Abdel Aati and directed by Ashraf Abdel Baqi, while the set design is by Dr. Mahmoud Sami.
His Latest Dramatic Works
Ashraf Abdel Baqi shone in his latest dramatic work through the series "Walad Bent Shayeb," which also stars Leila Ahmed Zaher, Nabil Issa, Entsar, Marwan Al-Muslimani, Nabil Issa, and others. The series is directed by Zina Ashraf Abdel Baqi.
Ashraf Abdel Baqi's Apology
Ashraf Abdel Baqi apologized for participating in the series "Fakhr El Delta," starring the young artist Ahmed Ramzy, which is set to air in the Ramadan season of 2026. The cast includes Kamal Abu Riya, Tara Aboud, Ahmed Issam El-Sayed, Entsar, and others, and it is written by Abdel Rahman Jawish and directed by Hadi Basyouni.