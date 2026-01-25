أعلن الفنان المصري أشرف عبد الباقي عودة فرقة «سوكسيه» من خلال عرض مسرحي جديد بعنوان «عائلة الشماشرجي»، الذي سيعرض على خشبة مسرح نجيب الريحاني بوسط القاهرة.

موعد العرض وتفاصيله

أوضح عبد الباقي عبر منشور على حسابه في «إنستغرام» أن العرض سيبدأ يوم الخميس 29 يناير، مشيرًا إلى أن تذاكر المسرحية متاحة الآن للبيع.

قصة العمل

تدور أحداث «عائلة الشماشرجي» في إطار كوميدي اجتماعي، وتعد تجربة جديدة لفرقة «سوكسيه» التي تعود بعد غياب.

طاقم العمل

يشارك في بطولة المسرحية، إلى جانب أشرف عبد الباقي، كل من: حمدي المرغني، وإبرام سمير، إلى جانب مجموعة من الفنانين الشباب، وهي من تأليف حسام سيد عبد العاطي، وإخراج أشرف عبد الباقي، بينما يتولى الديكور الدكتور محمود سامي.

آخر أعماله الدرامية

وكان أشرف عبد الباقي تألق في آخر أعماله الدرامية من خلال مسلسل «ولد بنت شايب»، ويشاركه العمل كل من: ليلى أحمد زاهر، نبيل عيسى، انتصار، مروان المسلماني، نبيل عيسى، وآخرون، والعمل من إخراج زينة أشرف عبد الباقي.

اعتذار أشرف عبد الباقي

وكان أشرف عبد الباقي اعتذر عن المشاركة في مسلسل «فخر الدلتا» بطولة الفنان الشاب أحمد رمزي، المقرر عرضه في موسم رمضان 2026، وجمع كلاً من: كمال أبو ريه، تارا عبود، أحمد عصام السيد، انتصار، وآخرين، ومن تأليف عبدالرحمن جاويش، وإخراج هادي بسيوني.