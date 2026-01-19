صدر حديثاً كتاب «ذوقيات التعامل في الحياة» للكاتبة جواهر معيوف المطرفي، في عمل فكري وتربوي يسعى إلى ترسيخ مفاهيم الذوق العام، وتعزيز القيم السلوكية الراقية، بوصفها أحد أهم ركائز بناء الإنسان والمجتمع في ظل المتغيرات المتسارعة التي يشهدها العالم المعاصر.

ويركز الكتاب- الذي صدر عن دار سعود للنشر- على فكرة محورية مفادها أن الحضارة لا تقاس بالتقدم المادي وحده، بل تُبنى على منظومة القيم، ونوعية العلاقات الإنسانية، وجودة السلوك الفردي والجماعي، إذ تؤكد المؤلفة أن المجتمعات التي تهمل الجانب القيمي، مهما بلغت من التطور التقني، تكون عرضة للتفكك والاضطراب وفقدان المعنى.

ويقدّم العمل قراءة شاملة لمفهوم «الذوق العام» بوصفه حساً جمعياً يتشكل من الدين، والثقافة، والعادات، والتقاليد، ويعمل كضابط خفي لسلوك الأفراد داخل المجتمع، يحدد المقبول والمرفوض، ويؤسس لمساحات من التعايش والاحترام المتبادل. كما ترى الكاتبة جواهر المطرفي أن الذوق ليس ترفاً اجتماعياً، إنما ضرورة إنسانية تحفظ التوازن النفسي والاجتماعي للفرد.

ويتوزع الكتاب على مجموعة من المحاور التي تتناول الذوقيات في مختلف مجالات الحياة، بدءاً من ذوقيات التعامل مع النفس، وصولاً إلى العلاقات الأسرية، والاجتماعية، والعملية، فضلاً عن تخصيص فصول لذوقيات التعامل مع الوالدين، والشريك، والأبناء، والأصدقاء، وكبار السن، والعمالة المنزلية، إلى جانب محاور تتناول كيفية التعامل مع أنماط الشخصيات المختلفة، مثل العصبي، والعنيد، والمتعالي، والثرثار، والمستفز.

ويتميز الكتاب بأسلوبه المباشر القريب من القارئ، إذ لا يكتفي بالتنظير، بل يقدّم إرشادات عملية وسلوكيات قابلة للتطبيق في الحياة اليومية، مدعومة بنماذج من السيرة النبوية الشريفة، ومواقف تاريخية تعكس أرقى صور الذوق والأدب في التعامل الإنساني.

ويناقش الكتاب أيضاً أهمية الكلمة، وتأثيرها النفسي والاجتماعي، موضحاً أن كثيراً من الأزمات تبدأ من جملة غير محسوبة، أو أسلوب خالٍ من الذوق، وهو ما يجعل من «التهذيب اللغوي» ركيزة أساسية في بناء العلاقات الناجحة. وفي هذا السياق تستشهد المؤلفة بعدد من النصوص القرآنية والأحاديث النبوية التي تحث على حسن القول، ولين الخطاب، واحترام الآخر.

ولا تغفل المؤلفة جانب الذوق في بيئة العمل، إذ تفرد فصولاً خاصة لذوقيات المدير، والموظف، وزملاء العمل، والمقابلات الشخصية، والاجتماعات، معتبرة أن النجاح المهني لا يقوم فقط على الكفاءة، بل على حسن التعامل، والاحترام المتبادل، والالتزام الأخلاقي.

وفي محور آخر، تتناول المطرفي ذوقيات إدارة الخلافات، وحل المشكلات، وتصحيح الأخطاء، مؤكدة أن الخلافات جزء طبيعي من الحياة الإنسانية، لكن الفرق يكمن في طريقة إدارتها، فإما أن تكون وسيلة للنضج، أو سبباً للتفكك.

ويعد كتاب «ذوقيات التعامل في الحياة» إضافة نوعية للمكتبة العربية، لما يحمله من طرح متوازن يجمع بين العمق الفكري والبساطة الأسلوبية، وبين التأصيل الديني والمعالجة الواقعية، مقدماً نموذجاً عملياً لكيف يمكن للسلوك الراقي أن يكون مشروعاً حياتياً متكاملاً، لا مجرد شعارات أخلاقية. كما أنه دعوة مفتوحة لإعادة النظر في تفاصيل الحياة اليومية، وفي طريقة المخاطبة اليومية وفي الكيفية التي يصنع بها الشخص أثره في المجتمع.