The book "Etiquettes of Interaction in Life" by the author Jawaher Mayouf Al-Mutrifi has recently been released. This intellectual and educational work aims to instill concepts of public etiquette and enhance noble behavioral values, considering them one of the most important pillars for building individuals and society amidst the rapid changes witnessed in the contemporary world.

The book, published by Saud Publishing House, focuses on a central idea that civilization is not measured solely by material progress but is built on a system of values, the quality of human relationships, and the quality of individual and collective behavior. The author emphasizes that societies that neglect the value aspect, no matter how advanced they become technologically, are prone to disintegration, turmoil, and loss of meaning.

The work provides a comprehensive reading of the concept of "public etiquette" as a collective sense formed by religion, culture, customs, and traditions, functioning as an invisible regulator of individual behavior within society, determining what is acceptable and what is rejected, and establishing spaces for coexistence and mutual respect. The author, Jawaher Al-Mutrifi, believes that etiquette is not a social luxury but a human necessity that preserves the psychological and social balance of the individual.

The book is divided into a series of themes that address etiquette in various aspects of life, starting from the etiquette of dealing with oneself, extending to family, social, and professional relationships, in addition to dedicating chapters to the etiquette of dealing with parents, partners, children, friends, the elderly, and domestic workers, alongside sections that discuss how to interact with different personality types, such as the irritable, the stubborn, the arrogant, the talkative, and the provocative.

The book is characterized by its direct style that is close to the reader, as it does not merely theorize but offers practical guidelines and behaviors applicable in daily life, supported by examples from the noble prophetic biography and historical situations that reflect the highest forms of etiquette and manners in human interaction.

The book also discusses the importance of words and their psychological and social impact, clarifying that many crises begin from an unconsidered statement or a style devoid of etiquette, which makes "linguistic refinement" a fundamental pillar in building successful relationships. In this context, the author cites several Quranic texts and prophetic hadiths that encourage good speech, gentle discourse, and respect for others.

The author does not overlook the aspect of etiquette in the workplace, dedicating special chapters to the etiquette of managers, employees, colleagues, personal interviews, and meetings, considering that professional success is not only based on competence but also on good interaction, mutual respect, and ethical commitment.

In another section, Al-Mutrifi addresses the etiquette of managing conflicts, solving problems, and correcting mistakes, affirming that disagreements are a natural part of human life, but the difference lies in how they are managed, as they can either be a means for maturity or a cause for disintegration.

The book "Etiquettes of Interaction in Life" is a qualitative addition to the Arabic library, as it presents a balanced discourse that combines intellectual depth with stylistic simplicity, as well as religious grounding with realistic treatment, offering a practical model of how noble behavior can be a comprehensive life project, not just moral slogans. It is also an open invitation to reconsider the details of daily life, the way of daily communication, and how an individual can make an impact in society.