غضب وانفعال وائل جسار في حفل بغداد يثير جدلاً واسعاً

The Lebanese artist Wael Jassar became angry during his concert in Baghdad, which was held as part of the New Year 2026 celebrations, after facing issues with the sound system, emphasizing the need for appropriate equipment to provide a complete artistic performance worthy of the audience.

A video clip showing Jassar's agitation during the concert went viral on social media platforms, where he expressed his dissatisfaction openly in front of the audience.



Reason for Wael Jassar's Agitation

During the concert, Jassar said: "People are not here to dance; they are here to listen. In my early days, this sound was not provided for me. I am upset, but I will continue the concert for the audience. I am on a respectable stage, and all the equipment should be ready."



Wael Jassar's Apology to the Audience

For his part, Wael Jassar apologized to the attendees, indicating that his behavior and agitation stemmed from his deep sense of responsibility towards his audience, affirming that his main goal is to make them happy.

Wael Jassar's New Songs

In terms of his artistic activity, Wael Jassar recently released his new song "Street 5" on the "YouTube" platform and various music platforms.