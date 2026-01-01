غضب الفنان اللبناني وائل جسار خلال حفلته في بغداد، التي أقيمت ضمن احتفالات رأس السنة 2026، بعدما واجه مشكلات في نظام الصوت، مؤكدًا على ضرورة توافر التجهيزات المناسبة لتقديم عرض فني متكامل يليق بالجمهور.

غضب وانفعال وائل جسار في حفل بغداد يثير جدلاً واسعاً

ولاقى مقطع فيديو يظهر انفعال جسار أثناء الحفل انتشارًا واسعًا على منصات التواصل الاجتماعي، حيث عبر عن استيائه بشكل صريح أمام الحضور.

سبب انفعال وائل جسار

وخلال الحفل، قال جسار: «الناس مش جاية ترقص، جاية تسمع، أنا في بداياتي لم يكن يوضع لي هذا الصوت، أنا زعلان، لكن سأكمل الحفل من أجل الجمهور، أنا على مسرح محترم، ويجب أن تكون كل المعدات جاهزة».
اعتذار وائل جسار للجمهور

ومن جانبه، قدم وائل جسار اعتذاره للحضور، مشيرًا إلى أن تصرفه وانفعاله ناتج عن شعوره العميق بالمسؤولية تجاه جمهوره، مؤكدًا أن هدفه الرئيس هو إسعادهم.

أغاني وائل جسار الجديدة

وعلى صعيد نشاطه الفني، أطلق وائل جسارأخيراً أغنيته الجديدة «شارع 5» على منصة «يوتيوب» ومنصات الموسيقى المختلفة.