غضب وانفعال وائل جسار في حفل بغداد يثير جدلاً واسعاً

غضب الفنان اللبناني وائل جسار خلال حفلته في بغداد، التي أقيمت ضمن احتفالات رأس السنة 2026، بعدما واجه مشكلات في نظام الصوت، مؤكدًا على ضرورة توافر التجهيزات المناسبة لتقديم عرض فني متكامل يليق بالجمهور.
ولاقى مقطع فيديو يظهر انفعال جسار أثناء الحفل انتشارًا واسعًا على منصات التواصل الاجتماعي، حيث عبر عن استيائه بشكل صريح أمام الحضور.
sRhiLtNfHn0TjfH1Jgg
سبب انفعال وائل جسار
وخلال الحفل، قال جسار: «الناس مش جاية ترقص، جاية تسمع، أنا في بداياتي لم يكن يوضع لي هذا الصوت، أنا زعلان، لكن سأكمل الحفل من أجل الجمهور، أنا على مسرح محترم، ويجب أن تكون كل المعدات جاهزة».
اعتذار وائل جسار للجمهور
ومن جانبه، قدم وائل جسار اعتذاره للحضور، مشيرًا إلى أن تصرفه وانفعاله ناتج عن شعوره العميق بالمسؤولية تجاه جمهوره، مؤكدًا أن هدفه الرئيس هو إسعادهم.
أغاني وائل جسار الجديدة
وعلى صعيد نشاطه الفني، أطلق وائل جسارأخيراً أغنيته الجديدة «شارع 5» على منصة «يوتيوب» ومنصات الموسيقى المختلفة.
The Lebanese artist Wael Jassar became angry during his concert in Baghdad, which was held as part of the New Year 2026 celebrations, after facing issues with the sound system, emphasizing the need for appropriate equipment to provide a complete artistic performance worthy of the audience.
A video clip showing Jassar's agitation during the concert went viral on social media platforms, where he expressed his dissatisfaction openly in front of the audience.
sRhiLtNfHn0TjfH1Jgg
Reason for Wael Jassar's Agitation
During the concert, Jassar said: "People are not here to dance; they are here to listen. In my early days, this sound was not provided for me. I am upset, but I will continue the concert for the audience. I am on a respectable stage, and all the equipment should be ready."
Wael Jassar's Apology to the Audience
For his part, Wael Jassar apologized to the attendees, indicating that his behavior and agitation stemmed from his deep sense of responsibility towards his audience, affirming that his main goal is to make them happy.
Wael Jassar's New Songs
In terms of his artistic activity, Wael Jassar recently released his new song "Street 5" on the "YouTube" platform and various music platforms.