Omar Farouk El-Feshawy revealed the last moments in the life of his late mother, the Egyptian artist Somaya El-Alfi, confirming her will to him and his brother to maintain family ties and preserve their relationship.

Somaya El-Alfi's Will to Her Children

Omar Farouk mentioned in his phone call to the program "Final Word" that his mother always advised them to take care of each other and not to allow anything to come between them, emphasizing that she was characterized by strength, faith, and a love for life despite sometimes distancing herself from art and outings.

سمية الألفي

Her Last Days

He added: The last period of her life was marked by her contentment and happiness, and they were always surrounding her, and she always thanked God in every situation, pointing to her peaceful nature and beautiful temperament.

The Strong Relationship with Farouk El-Feshawy

He also spoke about her relationship with the late Egyptian artist Farouk El-Feshawy, explaining that she was a lifelong friend of his, continuously supporting him until the very last moment, and she always spoke of him kindly, ensuring that the family gathered together every Friday.

Somaya El-Alfi's Passing

Somaya El-Alfi passed away a few days ago at the age of 72, after a long battle with cancer. She suffered a sudden and severe health crisis during her last days, which led to serious complications until she departed this life, leaving behind significant artistic works in her career.