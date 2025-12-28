كشف عمر فاروق الفيشاوي اللحظات الأخيرة في حياة والدته الفنانة المصرية الراحلة سمية الألفي، مؤكداً وصيتها له ولأخيه بالحرص على الترابط الأسري والمحافظة على العلاقة بينهما.

وصية سمية الألفي لأبنائها

وأشار عمر فاروق في مداخلته الهاتفية ببرنامج «كلمة أخيرة» إلى أن والدته كانت دائماً تنصحهما بأن يعتنيا ببعضهما ولا يسمحا لأي شيء بأن يفرق بينهما، مؤكداً أنها كانت تتمتع بالقوة والإيمان والحب للحياة رغم ابتعادها أحياناً عن الفن والخروج.

سمية الألفي

أيامها الأخيرة

وأضاف: شهدت الفترة الأخيرة من حياتها رضاها وسعادتها، وأنهم كانوا يحيطون بها دوماً، وأنها كانت دائماً تشكر الله على كل حال، مشيراً إلى مسالمتها وجمال طباعها.

العلاقة القوية مع فاروق الفيشاوي

كما تحدّث عن علاقتها بالفنان المصري الراحل فاروق الفيشاوي، موضحاً أنها كانت صديقة له مدى الحياة، واستمرت داعمة له حتى آخر لحظة، وكانت دائماً تتحدث عنه بالكلام الطيب، وتحافظ على جمع الأسرة معاً يوم الجمعة.

رحيل سمية الألفي

وكانت رحلت عن عالمنا، منذ أيام، الفنانة سمية الألفي، عن عمر يناهز 72 عاماً، بعد صراع طويل مع مرض السرطان، إذ تعرضت لوعكة صحية مفاجئة شديدة خلال أيامها الأخيرة، أدت إلى حدوث مضاعفات شديدة إلى أن فارقت الحياة تاركة خلفها أعمالاً فنية مهمة بمشوارها الفني.