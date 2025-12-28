كشف عمر فاروق الفيشاوي اللحظات الأخيرة في حياة والدته الفنانة المصرية الراحلة سمية الألفي، مؤكداً وصيتها له ولأخيه بالحرص على الترابط الأسري والمحافظة على العلاقة بينهما.
وصية سمية الألفي لأبنائها
وأشار عمر فاروق في مداخلته الهاتفية ببرنامج «كلمة أخيرة» إلى أن والدته كانت دائماً تنصحهما بأن يعتنيا ببعضهما ولا يسمحا لأي شيء بأن يفرق بينهما، مؤكداً أنها كانت تتمتع بالقوة والإيمان والحب للحياة رغم ابتعادها أحياناً عن الفن والخروج.
سمية الألفي
أيامها الأخيرة
وأضاف: شهدت الفترة الأخيرة من حياتها رضاها وسعادتها، وأنهم كانوا يحيطون بها دوماً، وأنها كانت دائماً تشكر الله على كل حال، مشيراً إلى مسالمتها وجمال طباعها.
العلاقة القوية مع فاروق الفيشاوي
كما تحدّث عن علاقتها بالفنان المصري الراحل فاروق الفيشاوي، موضحاً أنها كانت صديقة له مدى الحياة، واستمرت داعمة له حتى آخر لحظة، وكانت دائماً تتحدث عنه بالكلام الطيب، وتحافظ على جمع الأسرة معاً يوم الجمعة.
رحيل سمية الألفي
وكانت رحلت عن عالمنا، منذ أيام، الفنانة سمية الألفي، عن عمر يناهز 72 عاماً، بعد صراع طويل مع مرض السرطان، إذ تعرضت لوعكة صحية مفاجئة شديدة خلال أيامها الأخيرة، أدت إلى حدوث مضاعفات شديدة إلى أن فارقت الحياة تاركة خلفها أعمالاً فنية مهمة بمشوارها الفني.
Omar Farouk El-Feshawy revealed the last moments in the life of his late mother, the Egyptian artist Somaya El-Alfi, confirming her will to him and his brother to maintain family ties and preserve their relationship.
Somaya El-Alfi's Will to Her Children
Omar Farouk mentioned in his phone call to the program "Final Word" that his mother always advised them to take care of each other and not to allow anything to come between them, emphasizing that she was characterized by strength, faith, and a love for life despite sometimes distancing herself from art and outings.
سمية الألفي
Her Last Days
He added: The last period of her life was marked by her contentment and happiness, and they were always surrounding her, and she always thanked God in every situation, pointing to her peaceful nature and beautiful temperament.
The Strong Relationship with Farouk El-Feshawy
He also spoke about her relationship with the late Egyptian artist Farouk El-Feshawy, explaining that she was a lifelong friend of his, continuously supporting him until the very last moment, and she always spoke of him kindly, ensuring that the family gathered together every Friday.
Somaya El-Alfi's Passing
Somaya El-Alfi passed away a few days ago at the age of 72, after a long battle with cancer. She suffered a sudden and severe health crisis during her last days, which led to serious complications until she departed this life, leaving behind significant artistic works in her career.