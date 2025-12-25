The Egyptian artist Sherif Salama continues to film his scenes for the series "Ala Qad Al-Hob," in which he stars alongside the Egyptian actress Nelly Karim, scheduled to be aired next Ramadan.

Italian Chef

Sherif Salama portrays the character of an Italian chef who decides to move to Egypt to open his own restaurant, but he faces a series of challenges and difficult situations that form the core of the events over 30 episodes.

The series, produced by producer Sally Waly, unfolds in a romantic social drama framework, combining human emotions and family details.

Cast of the Series

The series "Ala Qad Al-Hob" stars Sherif Salama, Nelly Karim, and features a number of artists including Ahmed Said Abdel Ghani, Ahmed Magdy, Maha Nassar, Mahmoud El Leithy, Mohamed Abu Dawood, Mohamed Ali Rizk, Safaa El Toukhi, and others. The work is written by Mostafa Gamal Hashem and directed by Khaled Said.

On another note, Sherif Salama is awaiting the release of the film "Gawaza Wala Janaza" in cinemas next month, in which he stars alongside Nelly Karim, as well as Lablaba, Adel Karam, Entesar, Mahmoud El Bazawy, Amir Salah El Din, and Donia Maher. The film is directed and written by Dina Maher and Amira Diab.