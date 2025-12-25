يواصل الفنان المصري شريف سلامة تصوير مشاهده ضمن مسلسل «على قد الحب»، التي تشاركه فيه الفنانة المصرية نيللي كريم، والمقرر عرضه رمضان القادم.

شيف إيطالي

ويجسد شريف سلامة في المسلسل شخصية شيف إيطالي يقرر الانتقال إلى مصر لافتتاح مطعمه الخاص، إلا أنه يتعرض لسلسلة من التحديات والمواقف الصعبة التي تشكل محور الأحداث على مدار 30 حلقة.

وتدور أحداث المسلسل الذي تنتجه المنتجة سالي والي، في إطار درامي اجتماعي رومانسي، يجمع بين المشاعر الإنسانية والتفاصيل العائلية.

أبطال المسلسل

و مسلسل «على قد الحب» بطولة كل من شريف سلامة، نيللي كريم ويشاركهم عدد من الفنانين أبرزهم أحمد سعيد عبد الغني، أحمد ماجد، مها نصار، محمود الليثي، محمد أبو داوود، محمد علي رزق، صفاء الطوخي وآخرون، والعمل من تأليف مصطفى جمال هاشم وإخراج خالد سعيد.

وعلى جانب آخر، ينتظر شريف سلامة عرض فيلم «جوازة ولا جنازة» في دور السينما الشهر القادم، ويشارك فيه إلى جانب نيللي كريم، كل من لبلبة، عادل كرم، انتصار، محمود البزاوي، أمير صلاح الدين، دنيا ماهر، والفيلم من إخراج وتأليف دينا ماهر وأميرة دياب.