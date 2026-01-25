On January 11, 2026, King Hamad bin Isa Al Khalifa, the King of the Kingdom of Bahrain, issued a significant national decree that the year 2026 be named "The Year of Isa the Great," in honor of his grandfather Sheikh Isa bin Ali Al Khalifa, may God rest his soul, who was nicknamed "Isa the Great." This was a reminder of his role in building the modern Bahraini state and leading its institutional and civilizational renaissance, based on the principle that a state that preserves its history and past is better equipped to shape its present and future.

In truth, this royal decree reflects King Hamad's deep interest in history and the necessity of linking the bright present with the glorious past, organizing collective memory, and reminding new generations of the foundational milestones in the history of their Bahraini homeland, as well as the historical achievements made by the country's late leaders and the foundations they laid for the renaissance that they enjoy the effects of today.

Sheikh Isa the Great was not an ordinary leader; fate placed him on the path of Bahrain to lead it during a highly sensitive regional and international phase filled with challenges and transformations. He was a beacon whose light, wisdom, and sound judgment guided his brothers, sons, and grandchildren from the noble Al Khalifa family to this day. He was a wise figure with a balanced vision aimed at enhancing internal unity in Bahrain and preserving its social fabric. It is no wonder, then, that he enjoyed the support of the people from various components around him, becoming a symbol of national consensus and a representative of the unified Bahraini identity and an exceptional leader.

His importance—may God rest his soul—in modern Bahraini history does not come merely from being the longest-serving ruler of Bahrain and the Gulf, thus witnessing the transformations of an entire era, but rather from the fact that he was one of the makers of history during that difficult and critical period, endowed with nobility, honor, and dignity in his dealings, as well as wisdom, justice, and sound judgment in managing the affairs of the country and its people.

Sheikh Isa bin Ali bin Khalifa bin Salman bin Ahmed (the Conqueror) bin Muhammad bin Khalifa Al Khalifa was born in 1848, the son of Sheikh Ali bin Khalifa Al Khalifa, the ruler of Bahrain and Al Zubara, and his mother was Sheikha Thajba bint Ahmed Al Khalifa. He received a private education from a group of teachers and religious scholars, growing up eloquent in his speech, knowledgeable in his religion, articulate in his language, a lover of poetry, and fond of the company of scholars.

The Bahraini historian "Mohammed Ali Al-Tajir" wrote about him in a book published in 1920 titled "The Necklace of Pearls in the History of Awal," stating: "He took the reins of kingship with determination and prudence, and the tribes and Arabs submitted to him. He spread the banners of justice and security, and with his sword, he suppressed the people of tyranny and aggression, and his rule and generosity encompassed both the far and the near." He added: "He was known for his generosity and kindness, described as patient and long-suffering, reaching out to his relatives and kin, leaving nothing for them wanting. He was humble, gentle in demeanor, and easy to deal with."

Dr. Mansour Sarhan wrote about him in the newspaper "Al-Balad" (January 14, 2026), informing us that he lived in his father's house in Manama, near the mosque of the judge of Bahrain, Sheikh Qasim Al-Mahzaz, before moving to reside in the city of Muharraq shortly after being appointed ruler of Bahrain and its dependencies on December 4, 1869.

He assumed the rule of Bahrain starting from December 4, 1869, succeeding his cousin Sheikh Mohammed bin Abdullah Al Khalifa, and continued to rule until his passing on December 9, 1932, meaning he ruled Bahrain for a continuous period of 63 years, during which he witnessed all developments, transformations, wars, victories, and defeats, as well as the treaties, alliances, and conferences that took place alongside them, and the changes in geopolitical geography at both the regional and international levels.

Internally, his era witnessed the signing of the first treaty between Bahrain and Great Britain on December 22, 1880, which was solidified by the second treaty between the two countries on March 13, 1892. Through these treaties and due to the wisdom and shrewdness of Isa the Great, Bahrain achieved long-term stability amidst a turbulent regional environment, allowing him to initiate a series of achievements, reforms, and regulations aimed at establishing a modern state and creating institutional renaissance and civilizational landmarks.

During his reign, laws were issued to regulate judicial affairs to achieve justice, and the affairs of the ruling family, including the organization of hereditary rule so that the eldest son would succeed his father, preserving Bahrain's stability and unity. In addition, other laws were enacted to increase agricultural land, and a land registration department was established in 1924 to survey and register lands, as well as to develop ports, customs, and postal services, and establish water and electricity departments after electricity was introduced to Manama and Muharraq in 1930 and 1931, respectively. In 1919, the first municipality department in Bahrain and the Gulf was established, represented by the Municipality of Manama. His reign also saw, specifically in 1910, the establishment of the first traders' council representing market traders of various nationalities, and the founding of the first commercial bank in 1920 under the name "The Eastern Bank." This is in addition to a significant step taken during his rule to achieve justice, prevent oppression and exploitation, and ensure fairness for the pearl divers, who were the backbone of Bahrain's economy, by establishing a court for diving claims and accounts and resolving disputes in 1894.

Furthermore, he recognized the importance of security as a condition for development and the prosperity of nations, ordering the formation of "Fadawiya" groups entrusted with guarding, protecting, and providing security and stability throughout the country. These groups later transformed into "Nawateer," which became the nucleus of the Bahrain Police, established by a law on July 20, 1920, to follow the municipal council.

As for medical facilities and health affairs, they received his utmost attention and care, as evidenced by the establishment of the first health quarantine in the Al-Qudaybiya area to limit the spread of epidemics in 1889, the first clinic in Manama in 1892, and the first modern hospital in Bahrain and the entire Gulf (the Mason Memorial Hospital) in 1903, followed by the opening of the Queen Victoria Memorial Hospital in 1906.

His concern for the health of his citizens was evident in his decision to bring in Indian doctor "A.S. Bandarkar" to treat sailors and divers while working at sea and in pearl diving (the "Hirat"), following the losses they suffered during the disaster of the year 1925. Doctor Bandarkar described Sheikh Isa the Great in his memoirs as generous, kind, noble, and wise, and he informed us that he would often visit his council and enjoy conversing with him. As evidence of his generosity, he also paid attention to the health of non-Bahrainis, including rulers and subjects of neighboring countries, not hesitating to allow them to benefit from the medical services available in Bahrain, even sending doctors to treat them for epidemics and diseases.

As much as he paid attention to health affairs, he also gave similar attention to education, as evidenced by his permission for the American mission to open the first school for girls in Bahrain and the Gulf in 1899, and the first school for boys in 1902, as well as allowing the Iranian community in 1913 to open its own school in Manama under the name "The Blessed Reform School." Another indication of the flourishing education during his reign is the opening of the first regular school for boys and the first regular school for girls in the city of Muharraq, namely "Al-Hidaya Al-Khalifiya" and "Khadija Al-Kubra" in 1919 and 1928, respectively, before the opening of other schools such as the first primary school for boys in Manama in 1921 under the name "Al-Hidaya Al-Khalifiya," "The Blessed Al-Alawiya School" in the Khamees area in 1926, and "The Jaafari School" in Manama in 1928. Thus, Bahrain became a center of knowledge and culture, attracting students of knowledge and culture lovers from Oman, the coastal Emirates, Al-Ahsa, Al-Qatif, and Kuwait, especially with the establishment of cultural and literary clubs (such as the Islamic Club in 1910, the Iqbal Awal Club in 1913, and the Literary Club in 1920). The emergence of commercial libraries such as "Al-Tajir Library" in Manama in 1920, "Al-Kamaliya Library" in Manama in 1921, and "The National Library" in Muharraq in 1929 also occurred during his reign. History pages mention that the first cultural contact between Bahrain and Egypt also took place during his time when a cultural delegation led by poets Abdullah bin Ali Al-Zayed and Khaled bin Mohammed Al-Faraj was sent in 1927 to Cairo to participate in the ceremony of appointing Ahmed Shawqi as the Prince of Poets, where they presented him with a gift on the occasion, which was a palm tree with its trunk and fronds made of pure gold, and its dates made from the finest types of natural Bahraini pearls.

What further attests to his understanding of the importance of knowledge and specialization in the lives of nations and peoples is that the first scholarship sent by Bahrain abroad was during his reign, specifically to the American University of Beirut in 1928.

Oil and the Beginnings of Renaissance

Perhaps the most significant event that characterized the era of Isa the Great was the flow of oil in commercial quantities from the land of Bahrain in 1932, making Bahrain the first of the Gulf Arab states in terms of crude oil production and export, using its revenues for development. This development transformed Bahrain into a country that surpassed its neighboring countries in beauty, modernity, progress, and civilization.

This American traveler of Lebanese descent, Amin Al-Rihani, who visited Bahrain in 1922 on his way to Al-Ahsa to meet King Abdulaziz Al Saud—may God rest his soul—described some of the architectural, commercial, and service aspects he observed in Manama during the era of Isa the Great, stating in amazement: "There is construction, palaces, commercial houses, order, administrations, councils, scribes, accountants, correspondence, mail, sailing boats cutting through the blue waters, beaches, markets, cafes, commercial movement, and warehouses filled with various goods such as food, drinks, clothing, and luxury items that are only available in large cities like Bombay and Cairo."

In another part of the second volume of his beloved book "Kings of the Arabs," and in the context of the wonders he saw in Bahrain at that time, Al-Rihani wrote: "In this island, there is a blessed literary and social renaissance, and a considerable number of writers and poets, and not insignificant intelligence. There is a renaissance that can be compared to its sisters in Kuwait and Iraq, and at least in spirit and ambition to its sisters in Syria and Egypt. This is its literary club, which has most of the best Arabic magazines, and these reading rooms, which contain both modern and ancient books, and this primary school, where some sciences are taught that are still considered causes of disbelief and misguidance, and it has teachers from Egypt, Iraq, and Najd."

The End of an Era and the Beginning of a Legacy

On December 9, 1932, Sheikh Isa bin Ali Al Khalifa passed away, returning to his Lord. He was prayed upon and buried in the Muharraq cemetery, and later his remains were transferred to the Al-Rifa cemetery in Rifa. Thus ended the era of a ruler referred to in documents and records as the Great King due to his wisdom, and a perceptive leader who left a lasting legacy that made Bahrain a stable state and a hub for knowledge and culture. This marked the beginning of the era of his successor and heir, Sheikh Hamad bin Isa bin Ali Al Khalifa (1872–1942), who followed in his father's footsteps, continuing what he had started—may God have mercy on him and grant him peace—relying on his two brothers, Sheikh Mohammed bin Isa bin Ali Al Khalifa and Abdullah bin Isa bin Ali Al Khalifa—may God have mercy on them.

We conclude with these verses composed by poet Farraj Al-Jabali Al-Mutairi in 1910 from a long poem in which he praised Sheikh Isa the Great and commended his generosity and support for those in need:

A sheikh raised in kindness, a noble soul

A sheikh, without a doubt, who reaches out to the needy

How many have come to his door with a desire

To seek his help when he visited, a time for whispers

He heals the ailing soul if it increases in pain

And quenches the thirst for elevation that always flows

He has a habit that is not the habit of his peers

He satisfies the hungry even if it costs him coins.