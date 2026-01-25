في 11 يناير 2026، أمر الملك حمد بن عيسى آل خليفة ملك مملكة البحرين، في لفتة وطنية بالغة الدلالة، بأن يحمل العام 2026 اسم «عام عيسى الكبير»، وفاء لجده الأكبر الشيخ عيسى بن علي آل خليفة طيب الله ثراه، الملقب بـ«عيسى الكبير»، وتذكيراً بدوره في بناء الدولة البحرينية الحديثة وقيادة نهضتها المؤسسية والحضارية، وانطلاقاً من مبدأ أن الدولة التي تحافظ على تاريخها وماضيها هي الأقدر على صناعة حاضرها ومستقبلها.

والحقيقة، أن هذا الأمر السامي عكس ما يوليه الملك حمد من اهتمام بالتاريخ، وضرورة ربط الحاضرالمشرق بالماضي التليد، وترتيب الذاكرة الجمعية وتذكير الأجيال الجديدة بمحطات التأسيس الأولى في تاريخ وطنهم البحريني، وبما صنعه قادة البلاد الراحلون من انجازات تاريخية، وما وضعوه من أسس ومرتكزات لنهضة ينعمون اليوم بآثارها.

لم يكن الشيخ عيسى الكبير، قائداً عادياً وضعه القدر في طريق البحرين ليقودها في مرحلة إقليمية ودولية بالغة الحساسية ومليئة بالتحديات والتحولات فقط، وإنما كان نبراساً اهتدى بنوره وحكمته وسداد رأيه إخوته وأبناؤه وأحفاده من آل خليفة الكرام إلى يومنا هذا، بل كان شخصية حكيمة وصاحب رؤية متزنة وهادفة لتعزيز وحدة البحرين الداخلية وصون نسيجها الاجتماعي، فلا غرو، بعد ذلك، إنْ حظي بالتفاف الشعب بمختلف مكوناته حوله، فكان رمزاً للإجماع الوطني وممثلاً للهوية البحرينية الجامعة وقائداً استثنائياً.

ولا تأتي أهميته - طيب الله ثراه - في تاريخ البحرين الحديث من كونه أطول حكام البحرين والخليج عهداً، وبالتالي شاهداً على تحولات عصر بأكمله فحسب، وإنما تأتي من حقيقة كونه أحد صناع التاريخ في تلك الحقبة الصعبة والدقيقة بما أوتي من شهامة ونخوة وإباء في تعاملاته، وحكمة وعدل ورجاحة عقل في إدارة أمور البلاد والعباد.

ولد الشيخ عيسى بن علي بن خليفة بن سلمان بن أحمد (الفاتح) بن محمد بن خليفة آل خليفة في عام 1848، ابناً لوالده الشيخ علي بن خليفة آل خليفة حاكم البحرين والزبارة، ولوالدته الشيخة ثاجبة بنت أحمد آل خليفة. وتلقى تعليماً خاصاً على يد مجموعة من المعلمين وعلماء الدين واللغة، فنشأ فصيحاً في لسانه، متفقهاً في دينه، بليغاً في لغته، متذوقاً للشعر، ومحباً لمجالسة العلماء.

كتب عنه المؤرخ البحريني «محمد علي التاجر» في كتاب أصدره في عام 1920 بعنوان «عقد اللآل في تاريخ أوال» فقال: «استلم زمام الملك بيد الحزم والتدبير، فدانت له القبائل والعربان، ونشر رايات العدل والأمان، وقمع سيفه أهل البغي والعدوان، وأظل بحكمه وكرمه القاصي والداني» وأضاف: «كان معروفاً بالبذل والكرم، موصوفاً بالحلم وطول الأناة، وصولاً لرحمه وقرابته، لا يدخر دونهم شيئاً، وكان متواضعاً، رقيق الحاشية سهل الخلق».

وكتب عنه الدكتور منصور سرحان، في صحيفة «البلاد» (14 يناير 2026)، فأخبرنا أنه عاش بمنزل والده بالمنامة القريب من مسجد قاضي البحرين الشيخ قاسم المهزع، قبل انتقاله للسكن بمدينة المحرق بُعيد تنصيبه حاكماً للبحرين وتوابعها في الرابع من ديسمبر 1869.

تولى حكم البحرين بدءاً من الرابع من ديسمبر 1869، خلفاً لابن عمه الشيخ محمد بن عبدالله آل خليفة، واستمر في حكمها حتى انتقاله إلى جوار ربه في التاسع من ديسمبر 1932، أي أنه حكم البحرين مدة 63 سنة متواصلة، عاصر خلالها كافة التطورات والتحولات والحروب والانتصارات والهزائم، وما عقد على هامشها من معاهدات وأحلاف ومؤتمرات، وما حدث إبانها من تغيرات في الجغرافيا السياسية على المستويين الإقليمي والدولي.

أما داخلياً، فقد شهد عصره توقيع المعاهدة التعاقدية الأولى بين البحرين وبريطانيا العظمى في 22 ديسمبر 1880، التي ترسخت بالمعاهدة التعاقدية الثانية بين البلدين في 13 مارس 1892، وبموجبهما وبسبب حكمة وحنكة عيسى الكبير تحقق للبحرين استقرار طويل الأمد، وسط بيئة إقليمية مضطربة، الأمر الذي سمح له بمباشرة جملة من الإنجازات والإصلاحات والتنظيمات بهدف تأسيس دولة حديثة وإقامة نهضة مؤسساتية ومعالم حضارية.

ففي عهده تم إصدار قوانين تنظم شؤون القضاء لتحقيق العدالة، وشؤون الأسرة الحاكمة بما في ذلك تنظيم الحكم الوراثي بحيث يتولى أكبر الأبناء سناً بعد أبيه، حفاظاً على استقرار البحرين وصون وحدتها، علاوة على قوانين أخرى خاصة بزيادة الرقعة الزراعية وتأسيس دائرة للطابو في عام 1924 لمسح وتسجيل الأراضي، وتطوير الموانئ والجمارك والبريد وتأسيس دوائر الماء والكهرباء بعد دخول الكهرباء إلى المنامة والمحرق في عامي 1930 و1931 على التوالي. كما تم في عام 1919 تأسيس أول دائرة للبلدية في البحرين والخليج ممثلة ببلدية المنامة. كما شهدت فترة حكمه، وتحديداً في عام 1910، تأسيس أول مجلس للتجار يتمثل فيه تجار السوق من مختلف الجنسيات، وتأسيس أول مصرف تجاري في عام 1920 تحت اسم «البنك الشرقي»، هذا ناهيك عن خطوة مهمة اُتخذت في عهده لتحقيق العدالة ومنع الظلم والاستغلال وإنصاف فئة غواصي اللؤلؤ الذي كان عماد اقتصاد البحرين، وهي تأسيس محكمة لدعاوى الغوص وحساباته وفض منازعاته في عام 1894.

إلى ما سبق، تنبه إلى أهمية الأمن كشرط من شروط التنمية وازدهار الأوطان، فأمر بتشكيل مجموعات «الفداوية» التي عُهدتْ إليها مهمات الحراسة والحماية وتوفير الأمن والاستقرار في ربوع البلاد، ثم تحولت تلك المجموعات إلى «النواطير»، فكانت نواة شرطة البحرين التي صدر قانون في 20 يوليو 1920 بتأسيسها على أن تتبع المجلس البلدي.

أما المرافق الطبية والشؤون الصحية، فقد استأثرت بالاهتمام والرعاية الأسمى من لدنه بدليل أنه تأسس في عهده أول محجر صحي بمنطقة القضيبية للحد من انتشار الأوبئة في عام 1889، وأول عيادة في المنامة في سنة 1892، وأول مستشفى حديث في البحرين وسائر منطقة الخليج (مستشفى مايسون التذكاري) سنة 1903، وتلاه افتتاح مستشفى الملكة فيكتوريا التذكاري في عام 1906.

وقد تجلى حرصه على صحة مواطنيه في قراره باستقدام الطبيب الهندي «إيه. إس. بندركار» لمعالجة البحارة والغاصة أثناء عملهم في البحر ومغاصات اللؤلؤ (الهيرات)، وذلك في أعقاب الخسائر التي لحقت بهم في كارثة سنة الطبعة 1925. وقد وصف الطبيب بندركار الشيخ عيسى الكبير في مذكراته بالجود والكرم والشهامة ورجاحة العقل، وأخبرنا أنه كان يتردد على مجلسه ويستمتع بالحديث معه. وفي دليل على كرمه، نراه يولي الاهتمام أيضاً بصحة غير البحرينيين من حكام ورعايا الدول المجاورة، فلا يبخل عليهم بالاستفادة من الخدمات الطبية المتوفرة في البحرين، بل ويوفد إليهم الأطباء لمعالجتهم من الأوبئة والأمراض المنتشرة.

وبقدر ما أولى الاهتمام بالشؤون الصحية، فقد أولى اهتماماً مماثلاً بالتعليم، يشهد على ذلك سماحه للإرسالية الأمريكية بافتتاح أول مدرسة لتعليم البنات في البحرين والخليج وذلك في عام 1899، وأول مدرسة لتعليم البنين في عام 1902، وسماحه للجالية الإيرانية في عام 1913 بافتتاح مدرستها الخاصة في المنامة تحت اسم «مدرسة الإصلاح المباركة». أما الدليل الآخر على ازدهار التعليم في عهده، فهو افتتاح أول مدرسة نظامية لتعليم البنين وأول مدرسة نظامية لتعليم البنات بمدينة المحرق، وهما مدرستا «الهداية الخليفية» و«خديجة الكبرى» في عامي 1919 و 1928 على التوالي، قبل أن يتوالى افتتاح مدارس أخرى مثل؛ أول مدرسة ابتدائية للبنين في المنامة سنة 1921 تحت اسم «مدرسة الهداية الخليفية»، و«المدرسة المباركة العلوية» بمنطقة الخميس في عام 1926، و«المدرسة الجعفرية» بالمنامة في عام 1928. فتحولت البحرين آنذاك إلى كعبة للعلم ومركز للثقافة، يفد إليها طلبة العلم ومحبو الثقافة من عمان وإمارات الساحل والأحساء والقطيف والكويت، خصوصاً مع تأسيس الأندية الثقافية والأدبية (مثل النادي الإسلامي في 1910، ونادي إقبال أوال في 1913، والنادي الأدبي في 1920). وظهور المكتبات التجارية مثل «مكتبة التاجر» بالمنامة في 1920، و«المكتبة الكمالية» بالمنامة في 1921، و«المكتبة الوطنية» بالمحرق في 1929، في عهده. وتذكر صفحات التاريخ، أن أول اتصال ثقافي بين البحرين ومصر كان في عهده أيضاً، وذلك حينما تمّ إرسال وفد ثقافي برئاسة الشاعرين عبدالله بن علي الزايد وخالد بن محمد الفرج في عام 1927 إلى القاهرة للمشاركة في حفل تنصيب أحمد شوقي أميراً للشعراء، حيث قدما له هدية بالمناسبة كانت عبارة عن نخلة جذعها وسعفها من الذهب الخالص، وبلحها من أجود أنواع اللؤلؤ البحريني الطبيعي.

ومما يشهد ويبرهن على إدراكه لأهمية العلم والتخصص في حياة الأوطان والأمم، أن أول بعثة دراسية أرسلتها البحرين إلى الخارج كانت في عهده وتحديداً إلى الجامعة الأمريكية ببيروت في سنة 1928.

النفط وبدايات النهضة

ولعل أكثر الأحداث التي ميزت عهد عيسى الكبير، هو تدفق النفط بكميات تجارية من أرض البحرين في عام 1932، لتصبح البحرين أولى دول الخليج العربية لجهة إنتاج وتصدير الخام، واستخدام مداخيله وإيراداته في التنمية. تلك التنمية التي جعلت من البحرين بلداً يبز البلدان المجاورة في الجمال والحداثة والتطور والمدنية.

فهذا الرحالة الأمريكي من أصول لبنانية أمين الريحاني، الذي زار البحرين في عام 1922، وهو في طريقه إلى الأحساء لمقابلة الملك عبدالعزيز آل سعود - طيب الله ثراه - يصف بعض المظاهر العمرانية والتجارية والخدمية التي وقعت عليها عيناه في المنامة في عهد عيسى الكبير، فيقول مندهشاً: «يوجد بها عمران، وقصور، وبيوتات تجارية، ونظام، وإدارات، ودواوين، وكتبة، ومحاسبون، ومراسلات، وبريد، ومراكب شراعية تشق المياه الزرقاء، وشواطئ، وأسواق، ومقاهٍ، وحركة تجارية، ومخازن تعج بمختلف صنوف البضائع من مأكولات ومشروبات وملبوسات وأدوات للزينة والترف من تلك التي لا تتوفر إلا في المدن الكبيرة مثل بمباي والقاهرة».

وفي مكان آخر من الجزء الثاني من كتابه الأثير «ملوك العرب»، وفي سياق المدهشات التي رآها الريحاني في البحرين آنذاك كتب: «في هذه الجزيرة نهضة أدبية اجتماعية مباركة، وعدد ليس بقليل من الأدباء والشعراء، وذكاء ليس بضئيل. إن فيها نهضة تقارن أخواتها في الكويت وفي العراق، وتقارن روحاً وطموحاً على الأقل أخواتها في سوريا ومصر. فهذا ناديها الأدبي وفيه من المجلات العربية أكثرها وأحسنها، وهذه غرف القراءة وفيها من الكتب الحديثة والقديمة أنفسها، وهذه المدرسة الابتدائية وفيها يُعلم بعض العلوم التي لا تزال تُعد من بواعث الكفر والضلال، وفيها من المعلمين المصري والعراقي والنجدي».

نهاية عهد وبداية إرث

في التاسع من ديسمبر سنة 1932، أسلم الشيخ عيسى بن علي آل خليفة الروح لبارئها منتقلاً إلى جوار ربه. فصُلي عليه ودفن بمقبرة المحرق، ثم نقل رفاته لاحقاً إلى مقبرة الرفاع بالرفاع الغربي، لينتهي عهد حاكم خوطب في الوثائق والمضابط بالملك العظيم بسبب حنكته، وقائد فطن ترك إرثاً راسخاً جعل من البحرين دولة مستقرة وقبلة للعلم والثقافة، وليبدأ عهد خليفته وولي عهده الشيخ حمد بن عيسى بن علي آل خليفة (1872 ــ 1942)، الذي سار على درب والده، مكملاً ما بدأه - رحمه الله وطيب ثراه - ومستنداً في ذلك على عضيديه وأخويه الشيخين محمد بن عيسى بن علي آل خليفه وعبدالله بن عيسى بن علي آل خليفة - رحمهما الله -.

ونختتم بهذه الأبيات التي نظمها الشاعر فراج الجبلي المطيري في عام 1910 من قصيدة طويلة مدح فيها الشيخ عيسى الكبير، وأشاد من خلالها بكرمه ونصرته للمحتاجين:

شيخ نشا بالطيب نفس أبية

شيخ بلا شك على الطايل ينوش

كم واحد جاله على الباب نيه

ينصاه لمن زار وقت له وشوش

يشفي عليل النفس لا زاد كيه

ويسقي غليل للسمو دايم يروش

له عادة ما هيب عادة خويه

يشبع من الجوعان لو خبزه قروش.