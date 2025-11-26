ياسمين عبدالعزيز تبدأ تصوير مسلسلها الجديد «وننسى اللي كان»

أعلنت الفنانة المصرية ياسمين عبدالعزيز بدء تصوير أول مشاهدها في مسلسلها الجديد «وننسى اللي كان»، الذي يشاركه في بطولته الفنان المصري كريم فهمي، المقرر عرضه خلال موسم دراما رمضان 2026.
أول صور كواليس «وننسى اللي كان»
ونشرت ياسمين عبر حسابها الرسمي على «إنستغرام» عدة صور من كواليس اليوم الأول للتصوير، معلقة: «بسم الله توكلنا على الله، التوفيق من عندك يا رب.. مسلسل وننسى اللي كان رمضان 2026».
تفاصيل العمل
يتألف المسلسل من 30 حلقة، وهو من تأليف عمرو محمود ياسين وإخراج محمد الخبيري، ويضم العمل إنجي كيوان، وخالد سرحان، ومنة فضالي، ومحمد لطفي، وتتمحور أحداثه في إطار اجتماعي رومانسي تتخلله مواقف إنسانية وصراعات عاطفية.
وكان آخر أعمال ياسمين مسلسل «وتقابل حبيب» الذي عرض في رمضان 2025، وشاركها في بطولته كريم فهمي، وخالد سليم، وأنوشكا ونيكول سابا، وهو من تأليف عمرو محمود ياسين وإخراج محمد الخبيري.
وعلى جانب آخر، تعكف ياسمين عبدالعزيز الفترة الحالية على تصوير فيلم «خلي بالك من نفسك»، الذي يجمعها بالفنان المصري أحمد السقا، ولبلبة، ومحمد رضوان، ومصطفى أبوسريع، إضافة إلى عدد كبير من ضيوف الشرف، والعمل من إخراج معتز التوني.
The Egyptian artist Yasmin Abdel Aziz announced the start of filming her first scenes in her new series "And We Forget What Was," which stars the Egyptian actor Karim Fahmy and is set to be aired during the Ramadan drama season of 2026.
First Behind-the-Scenes Photos of "And We Forget What Was"
Yasmin shared several photos from the behind-the-scenes of the first day of filming on her official Instagram account, commenting: "In the name of God, we rely on God, success is from You, O Lord... The series And We Forget What Was Ramadan 2026."
Details of the Work
The series consists of 30 episodes, written by Amr Mahmoud Yassin and directed by Mohamed El Kheiry. The cast includes Engy Kiwan, Khaled Sarhan, Mona Fadali, and Mohamed Lotfy, and its events revolve around a romantic social framework interspersed with human situations and emotional conflicts.
Yasmin's last work was the series "And You Meet a Lover," which aired in Ramadan 2025, co-starring Karim Fahmy, Khaled Selim, Anushka, and Nicole Saba, and was also written by Amr Mahmoud Yassin and directed by Mohamed El Kheiry.
On another note, Yasmin Abdel Aziz is currently busy filming the movie "Take Care of Yourself," which features her alongside the Egyptian actor Ahmed El Sakka, Lablba, Mohamed Radwan, and Mostafa Abou Sreih, in addition to a large number of guest stars. The work is directed by Moataz El Touni.