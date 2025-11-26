ياسمين عبدالعزيز تبدأ تصوير مسلسلها الجديد «وننسى اللي كان»

The Egyptian artist Yasmin Abdel Aziz announced the start of filming her first scenes in her new series "And We Forget What Was," which stars the Egyptian actor Karim Fahmy and is set to be aired during the Ramadan drama season of 2026.

First Behind-the-Scenes Photos of "And We Forget What Was"

Yasmin shared several photos from the behind-the-scenes of the first day of filming on her official Instagram account, commenting: "In the name of God, we rely on God, success is from You, O Lord... The series And We Forget What Was Ramadan 2026."

Details of the Work

The series consists of 30 episodes, written by Amr Mahmoud Yassin and directed by Mohamed El Kheiry. The cast includes Engy Kiwan, Khaled Sarhan, Mona Fadali, and Mohamed Lotfy, and its events revolve around a romantic social framework interspersed with human situations and emotional conflicts.

Yasmin's last work was the series "And You Meet a Lover," which aired in Ramadan 2025, co-starring Karim Fahmy, Khaled Selim, Anushka, and Nicole Saba, and was also written by Amr Mahmoud Yassin and directed by Mohamed El Kheiry.

On another note, Yasmin Abdel Aziz is currently busy filming the movie "Take Care of Yourself," which features her alongside the Egyptian actor Ahmed El Sakka, Lablba, Mohamed Radwan, and Mostafa Abou Sreih, in addition to a large number of guest stars. The work is directed by Moataz El Touni.