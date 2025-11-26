ياسمين عبدالعزيز تبدأ تصوير مسلسلها الجديد «وننسى اللي كان»

أعلنت الفنانة المصرية ياسمين عبدالعزيز بدء تصوير أول مشاهدها في مسلسلها الجديد «وننسى اللي كان»، الذي يشاركه في بطولته الفنان المصري كريم فهمي، المقرر عرضه خلال موسم دراما رمضان 2026.

أول صور كواليس «وننسى اللي كان»

ونشرت ياسمين عبر حسابها الرسمي على «إنستغرام» عدة صور من كواليس اليوم الأول للتصوير، معلقة: «بسم الله توكلنا على الله، التوفيق من عندك يا رب.. مسلسل وننسى اللي كان رمضان 2026».

تفاصيل العمل

يتألف المسلسل من 30 حلقة، وهو من تأليف عمرو محمود ياسين وإخراج محمد الخبيري، ويضم العمل إنجي كيوان، وخالد سرحان، ومنة فضالي، ومحمد لطفي، وتتمحور أحداثه في إطار اجتماعي رومانسي تتخلله مواقف إنسانية وصراعات عاطفية.

وكان آخر أعمال ياسمين مسلسل «وتقابل حبيب» الذي عرض في رمضان 2025، وشاركها في بطولته كريم فهمي، وخالد سليم، وأنوشكا ونيكول سابا، وهو من تأليف عمرو محمود ياسين وإخراج محمد الخبيري.

وعلى جانب آخر، تعكف ياسمين عبدالعزيز الفترة الحالية على تصوير فيلم «خلي بالك من نفسك»، الذي يجمعها بالفنان المصري أحمد السقا، ولبلبة، ومحمد رضوان، ومصطفى أبوسريع، إضافة إلى عدد كبير من ضيوف الشرف، والعمل من إخراج معتز التوني.