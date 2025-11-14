The production company has launched the official trailer for the film "Complaint No. 713317," which stars Egyptian actor Mahmoud Hamida and Egyptian actress Sherine, and is participating in the Arab Cinema Horizons competition as part of the 46th Cairo International Film Festival, taking place from November 12 to 21.

Details about Mahmoud Hamida's Character

The film's first trailer reveals an atmosphere of mystery and suspense, as Mahmoud Hamida portrays an engineer living in the Maadi neighborhood who faces a malfunction in his refrigerator and calls a mysterious number to repair it, leading to a series of unexpected events.

Actor Mohamed Radwan participates in the film in a role related to refrigeration and air conditioning, while Sherine appears in a state of tension and anxiety inside the house as the dramatic tension escalates in scenes that blend mystery and suspense.

Upcoming Works for "Mahmoud Hamida"

For its part, the production company shared the official trailer on its "Instagram" account, accompanied by a striking phrase that piqued the audience's curiosity: "The official trailer for Complaint No. 713317... Only two days left until your lives return to normal... Goodbye."

It is worth mentioning that Mahmoud Hamida is looking forward to the release of his new film "Death Squad," in which he stars alongside Egyptian star Ahmed Ezz, and is set to be released soon in theaters. The film features a selection of stars, including Menna Shalaby, Asser Yassin, Bayoumi Fouad, Essam Omar, and others, and is directed by Ahmed Alaa.