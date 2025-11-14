أطلقت الجهة المنتجة الإعلان الرسمي لفيلم «شكوى رقم 713317»، الذي يجمع في بطولته الفنان المصري محمود حميدة والفنانة المصرية شيرين، والمشارك في مسابقة آفاق السينما العربية ضمن فعاليات مهرجان القاهرة السينمائي الدولي في دورته السادسة والأربعين، الذي تقام فعالياته بالفترة الحالية من 12 إلى 21 نوفمبر القادم.

وكشف الإعلان الأول للفيلم أجواء من الغموض والتشويق، حيث يقدم محمود حميدة شخصية مهندس يعيش في حي المعادي، يواجه عطلاً في ثلاجته ويتصل برقم غامض لإصلاحها، لتتوالى بعدها أحداث غير متوقعة.

ويشارك في العمل الفنان محمد رضوان بدور فني تبريد وتكييف، بينما تظهر شيرين في حالة توتر وقلق داخل المنزل مع تصاعد التوتر الدرامي في مشاهد تمزج بين الغموض والتشويق.

من جانبها، شاركت الشركة المنتجة الإعلان الرسمي عبر حسابها على «إنستغرام»، مرفقاً بعبارة لافتة أثارت فضول الجمهور: «التريلر الرسمي لفيلم شكوى رقم 713317.. يومان فقط وستعود حياتكم إلى طبيعتها.. مع السلامة».

يذكر أن محمود حميدة يترقب عرض فيلمه الجديد «فرقة الموت»، الذي يشارك في بطولته مع النجم المصري أحمد عز، ومن المقرر طرحه قريباً في السينما، ويجمع العمل نخبة من النجوم، بينهم منة شلبي، وآسر ياسين، وبيومي فؤاد، وعصام عمر، وآخرون، والعمل من إخراج أحمد علاء.