قامت إحدى الحسابات المتخصصة في تقنيات الذكاء الاصطناعي بنشر سلسلة من الصور المُولَّدة رقميًا لعدد من نجمات العالم، من بينهن كيم كارداشيان وأنجلينا جولي، حيث ظهرتا بإطلالات محتشمة ومغايرة لصورهن المعتادة المتداولة في الإعلام. وجاءت هذه الصور بأسلوب واقعي دقيق، يعكس التطور اللافت في أدوات الذكاء الاصطناعي وقدرتها على إعادة تخيّل المظهر العام للشخصيات الشهيرة ضمن سياقات ثقافية مختلفة.
ووفق ما أوضحه القائمون على الحساب، فإن هذه المبادرة تهدف إلى إيصال رسالة توعوية تشجّع على الاحتشام، وإبراز أن الأناقة لا ترتبط بالضرورة بالجرأة أو الكشف، بل يمكن أن تتحقق بأساليب أكثر هدوءًا ورقيًا. وقد لاقت الصور تفاعلًا واسعًا على منصات التواصل الاجتماعي، بين مؤيد رأى فيها طرحًا بصريًا ذكيًا يحترم القيم المحافظة، وآخرين أثاروا تساؤلات حول استخدام صور المشاهير دون موافقتهم، حتى وإن كانت مولّدة بالذكاء الاصطناعي.
ويعكس هذا الجدل المتصاعد الدور المتنامي للذكاء الاصطناعي في تشكيل الخطاب البصري المعاصر، وقدرته على التأثير في النقاشات الاجتماعية والثقافية، خصوصًا عندما يتعلق الأمر بصورة المرأة، وحدود الإبداع الرقمي، والمسؤولية الأخلاقية المرتبطة باستخدام هذه التقنيات الحديثة.
الذكاء الاصطناعي يعيد تخيّل إطلالات المشاهير المحتشمة
One of the accounts specialized in artificial intelligence technologies published a series of digitally generated images of several world celebrities, including Kim Kardashian and Angelina Jolie, where they appeared in modest looks different from their usual images circulated in the media. These images were presented in a remarkably realistic style, reflecting the significant advancement in AI tools and their ability to reimagine the overall appearance of famous personalities within different cultural contexts.
According to the account's administrators, this initiative aims to convey an awareness message that encourages modesty, highlighting that elegance is not necessarily linked to boldness or exposure, but can be achieved through quieter and more refined styles. The images received widespread interaction on social media platforms, with supporters viewing them as an intelligent visual proposal that respects conservative values, while others raised questions about the use of celebrities' images without their consent, even if they were generated by artificial intelligence.
This escalating debate reflects the growing role of artificial intelligence in shaping contemporary visual discourse and its ability to influence social and cultural discussions, especially when it comes to the image of women, the limits of digital creativity, and the ethical responsibility associated with using these modern technologies.