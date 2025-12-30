One of the accounts specialized in artificial intelligence technologies published a series of digitally generated images of several world celebrities, including Kim Kardashian and Angelina Jolie, where they appeared in modest looks different from their usual images circulated in the media. These images were presented in a remarkably realistic style, reflecting the significant advancement in AI tools and their ability to reimagine the overall appearance of famous personalities within different cultural contexts.

According to the account's administrators, this initiative aims to convey an awareness message that encourages modesty, highlighting that elegance is not necessarily linked to boldness or exposure, but can be achieved through quieter and more refined styles. The images received widespread interaction on social media platforms, with supporters viewing them as an intelligent visual proposal that respects conservative values, while others raised questions about the use of celebrities' images without their consent, even if they were generated by artificial intelligence.

This escalating debate reflects the growing role of artificial intelligence in shaping contemporary visual discourse and its ability to influence social and cultural discussions, especially when it comes to the image of women, the limits of digital creativity, and the ethical responsibility associated with using these modern technologies.