قامت إحدى الحسابات المتخصصة في تقنيات الذكاء الاصطناعي بنشر سلسلة من الصور المُولَّدة رقميًا لعدد من نجمات العالم، من بينهن كيم كارداشيان وأنجلينا جولي، حيث ظهرتا بإطلالات محتشمة ومغايرة لصورهن المعتادة المتداولة في الإعلام. وجاءت هذه الصور بأسلوب واقعي دقيق، يعكس التطور اللافت في أدوات الذكاء الاصطناعي وقدرتها على إعادة تخيّل المظهر العام للشخصيات الشهيرة ضمن سياقات ثقافية مختلفة.
ووفق ما أوضحه القائمون على الحساب، فإن هذه المبادرة تهدف إلى إيصال رسالة توعوية تشجّع على الاحتشام، وإبراز أن الأناقة لا ترتبط بالضرورة بالجرأة أو الكشف، بل يمكن أن تتحقق بأساليب أكثر هدوءًا ورقيًا. وقد لاقت الصور تفاعلًا واسعًا على منصات التواصل الاجتماعي، بين مؤيد رأى فيها طرحًا بصريًا ذكيًا يحترم القيم المحافظة، وآخرين أثاروا تساؤلات حول استخدام صور المشاهير دون موافقتهم، حتى وإن كانت مولّدة بالذكاء الاصطناعي.
ويعكس هذا الجدل المتصاعد الدور المتنامي للذكاء الاصطناعي في تشكيل الخطاب البصري المعاصر، وقدرته على التأثير في النقاشات الاجتماعية والثقافية، خصوصًا عندما يتعلق الأمر بصورة المرأة، وحدود الإبداع الرقمي، والمسؤولية الأخلاقية المرتبطة باستخدام هذه التقنيات الحديثة.