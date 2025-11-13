توقف بث قناة الواقع الفضائية بشكل مفاجئ، دون صدور أي بيان رسمي من إدارتها يوضح أسباب ذلك.
وقال مقدم أحد البرامج على قناة الواقع حامد الضبعان: «لا أحد يعرف السبب الحقيقي لإيقاف بث القناة».
وأضاف في مقطع فيديو نشره على حساباته الرسمية على مواقع التواصل الاجتماعي: «كل من تحدث عن سبب توقف قناة الواقع في مواقع التواصل، سواء تصريحًا أو تلميحًا، لم يذكر السبب الحقيقي، ولا واحد منهم جاب العلم الصحيح، ولا أحد يعرف السبب الحقيقي، وكل ما يُكتب مجرد توقعات، ولو أن أحدًا يعرف السبب الحقيقي فليعلنه مباشرة».
وتابع الضبعان: «المتسابقون كل واحد عند أهله، ولو كان هناك حفل ختام لذهبوا إلى القناة واستعدوا له، لكن لا يوجد حفل ختامي، وبعض المقدمين وأنا واحد منهم لم يذهب أحد منا إلى القناة، فكل واحد في بيته».
The broadcast of Al-Waqi' satellite channel has suddenly stopped, without any official statement from its management explaining the reasons for this.
A presenter of one of the programs on Al-Waqi', Hamid Al-Dhabaan, said: "No one knows the real reason for the channel's broadcast being halted."
He added in a video clip he posted on his official social media accounts: "Everyone who has talked about the reason for the stoppage of Al-Waqi' channel on social media, whether explicitly or implicitly, has not mentioned the real reason. Not one of them has provided the correct information, and no one knows the real reason. Everything that is written is just speculation, and if anyone knows the real reason, they should announce it directly."
Al-Dhabaan continued: "The contestants are all with their families, and if there were a closing ceremony, they would have gone to the channel and prepared for it, but there is no closing ceremony. Some of the presenters, including myself, have not gone to the channel; everyone is at home."