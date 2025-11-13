The broadcast of Al-Waqi' satellite channel has suddenly stopped, without any official statement from its management explaining the reasons for this.

A presenter of one of the programs on Al-Waqi', Hamid Al-Dhabaan, said: "No one knows the real reason for the channel's broadcast being halted."

He added in a video clip he posted on his official social media accounts: "Everyone who has talked about the reason for the stoppage of Al-Waqi' channel on social media, whether explicitly or implicitly, has not mentioned the real reason. Not one of them has provided the correct information, and no one knows the real reason. Everything that is written is just speculation, and if anyone knows the real reason, they should announce it directly."

Al-Dhabaan continued: "The contestants are all with their families, and if there were a closing ceremony, they would have gone to the channel and prepared for it, but there is no closing ceremony. Some of the presenters, including myself, have not gone to the channel; everyone is at home."