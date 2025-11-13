توقف بث قناة الواقع الفضائية بشكل مفاجئ، دون صدور أي بيان رسمي من إدارتها يوضح أسباب ذلك.

وقال مقدم أحد البرامج على قناة الواقع حامد الضبعان: «لا أحد يعرف السبب الحقيقي لإيقاف بث القناة».

وأضاف في مقطع فيديو نشره على حساباته الرسمية على مواقع التواصل الاجتماعي: «كل من تحدث عن سبب توقف قناة الواقع في مواقع التواصل، سواء تصريحًا أو تلميحًا، لم يذكر السبب الحقيقي، ولا واحد منهم جاب العلم الصحيح، ولا أحد يعرف السبب الحقيقي، وكل ما يُكتب مجرد توقعات، ولو أن أحدًا يعرف السبب الحقيقي فليعلنه مباشرة».

وتابع الضبعان: «المتسابقون كل واحد عند أهله، ولو كان هناك حفل ختام لذهبوا إلى القناة واستعدوا له، لكن لا يوجد حفل ختامي، وبعض المقدمين وأنا واحد منهم لم يذهب أحد منا إلى القناة، فكل واحد في بيته».